Arts Planner: Workshop Theatre’s new season, free holiday concerts, Indie Grits Labs

Change-ups at Nickelodeon Theatre
The Nickelodeon Theatre is shifting personnel and enhancing its education efforts with the introduction of Indie Grits Labs.
The independent movie theater is behind the yearly Indie Grits art, film and music festival. Indie Grits Labs will expand the festival’s media education component into a year-round initiative, according to a news release.
The addition will “further the organization’s mission of providing its community the tools to make, interpret, appreciate and teach the moving image in all its variety,” the release said.
With this, executive director Andy Smith has been promoted to CEO of Columbia Film Society, the body that oversees The Nick. Seth Gadsden, most recently the theater’s managing director, has been promoted to director of Indie Grits Labs. The Nick also will hire a new director to oversee theater operations.
OTHER ARTS EVENTS AROUND TOWN
Workshop Theatre announces 2017 season
Workshop Theatre announced its 49th season will be four shows: “Sylvia,” “Some Girl(s),” “Barefoot in the Park” and “Don’t Dress for Dinner.”
“Sylvia,” directed by Samantha Elkins, will kick off the season beginning Jan. 13. All shows will be performed at 701 Whaley. www.workshoptheatre.com
Richland Library reveals One Book, One Community pick
“Grant Park” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Leonard Pitts is this year’s One Book, One Community selection. The annual, one-month-long series encourages everyone to read the same book at the same time.
“Grant Park” is an emotionally charged novel that takes a provocative look at black and white relations in contemporary America.
One Book, One Community begins in February. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
The new-age music group founded in 1975 by Grammy Award winner Chip Davis is well known for its modern reworkings of Christmas music. Head to this show for creative approaches to old carols like “Deck The Halls” and “Silent Night,” along with multimedia effects.
7 p.m. Sunday at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. $49-$69. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
‘The Nutcracker’
Columbia Classical Ballet’s 25th anniversary performance of “The Nutcracker” is here.
Friday through Sunday at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. $5- $35. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’
Town Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” the classic holiday tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.
Friday through Dec. 18 at Town Theatre, 1012 Sumter St. $15-$25. For tickets and more info, visit www.towntheatre.com or call 803-799-2510.
Free holiday concerts
The University of South Carolina gets in the holiday spirit with a pair of free concerts by the School of Music’s Concert Choir. The program features traditional Christmas stories by composers from all over the world.
7:30 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St., and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St. www.sc.edu/calendar/music/
Comments