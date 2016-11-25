Best of the rest: Events for Nov. 25 and beyond

FRIDAY, NOV. 25
MAIN STREET ICE: 1-10 p.m. Friday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
ANN BRODIE’S CAROLINA BALLET PRESENTS: “THE NUTCRACKER”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Township Auditorium. You’re invited to share the holiday magic of Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet annual production of “The Nutcracker”. Over 125 young dancers with nationally recognized guest artists, a full orchestra and chorus make this the way to start your holiday season. Make it an evening to remember: have your photo taken with the sugar plum fairy during intermission and after the Friday night performance. Doors open one hour prior to show time. $20.50; student tickets $15.50. Student tickets are available at the Township Auditorium box office only. 1703 Taylor St. (803)-771-6303, www.thetownship.org
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
32ND ANNUAL JAMIL CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Jamil Shrine Temple. Presented by the Jamil Sportsters. Over 100 local vendors. Handmade Christmas gifts not available in retail stores. Christmas ornaments, floral arrangements, wood carving, wood toys, leather items, on site monogramming, local honey, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, home baked goods, free parking and much more! Featuring baked goods by the Lady Sportsters and Christmas Music by The Scarred Worship Band (1-5 p.m.). $1. Children under 12, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 772-9380, http://jamilcraftshow.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
“TALES FROM THE CRIB” BOOK-SIGNING: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Books-A-Million at The Village at Sandhill. Please join us for a book signing with Dee Dee Filiatreault who wrote “Tales from the Crib”, described as a modern mom’s hilarious stories of life, love and family. Filiatreault is a former speech writer for Governor David Beasley. Books will be available for purchase. 164 Forum Dr. (803) 788-4349, https://talesfromthecribblog.com/
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
32ND ANNUAL JAMIL CRAFT SHOW: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Jamil Shrine Temple. Presented by the Jamil Sportsters. Over 100 local vendors. Handmade Christmas gifts not available in retail stores. Christmas ornaments, floral arrangements, wood carving, wood toys, leather items, on site monogramming, local honey, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, home baked goods, free parking and much more! Featuring baked goods by the Lady Sportsters and Christmas Music by The Scarred Worship Band (1-5 p.m.). $1. Children under 12, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 772-9380, http://jamilcraftshow.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 1-9 p.m. Sunday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
ANN BRODIE’S CAROLINA BALLET PRESENTS: “THE NUTCRACKER”: 3 p.m. Sunday at The Township Auditorium. You’re invited to share the holiday magic of Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet annual production of “The Nutcracker”. Over 125 young dancers with nationally recognized guest artists, a full orchestra and chorus make this the way to start your holiday season. Doors open one hour prior to show time. Orchestra, $20.50 (reserved seating); 1st Balcony, $15.50 (general admission); 2nd Balcony and Gallery, $12.50 (general admission) and student tickets for all areas are $12.50. Student tickets are available at the Township Auditorium box office only. Children 6 and under are free, but they must have a ticket, available at the Township Auditorium box office. 1703 Taylor St. (803)-771-6303, www.thetownship.org
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS: 7-9 p.m. Sunday at the Koger Center. The Ultimate Holiday Tradition! Chip Davis’s play has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for the past 30 years. Grammy award winner Davis has created a show that features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller. Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and continue to occupy top spots on Billboard’s Seasonal Charts every year. $49-$69. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
MONDAY, NOV. 28
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Monday at The Lourie Center. The holidays may be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In partnership with Palmetto Health, this weekly grief support group is open for participants to join at any time. The group will be facilitated by Peggy Downie, LISW-CP from Palmetto Health Hospice and a Guild Certified Teacher of the Feldenkrais Method. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences from the Feldenkrais Method of Awareness Through Movement as a way to address the physical impact of grief. We will also have a time of sharing our own stories and journey through grief and perhaps learn some ways of coping from each other. Participation is free and open to all. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971 x 12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Monday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SUSTAINABLE HOLIDAY CELEBRATION 2016!: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at 701 Whaley. Sustainable Midlands is hosting a holiday party like no other and wants to see everyone there. Guests will have the chance to shop from over 60 of the finest local craftsmen, artisans, and specialty food vendors like Nana by Sally, Sallie’s Greatest, and The Crescent Olive. In addition to fabulous shopping opportunities, free food tastings will be offered by seven amazing local restaurants and catering companies: Arabesque on Devine, Blue Marlin, Kaminsky’s, Michael’s on Main, The Spotted Salamander, Whole Foods Catering, and The Wired Goat Café. $15. 701 Whaley St. www.facebook.com/events/1792291267649035
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Monday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Monday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
MOONLIGHT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $10. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
FOUNTAIN ROOM FOLLIES: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tapp’s Arts Center. An intimate evening of underground performance art, deep in the belly of Main Street. Featuring: Ashley Moore (Tiny Coven), Maria Palacio (Alegria Studio), Jessie Padget (Twisted Tribal), Alison Stratton, Caitliin Rhea and Jennifer Hill. $10 at the door, $7 in advance. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
USC DANCE STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Drayton Hall Theatre. The University of SC Dance Program will premiere original works by university dance artists. The semi-annual showcase of original student choreography is once again being directed by UofSC dance instructor Cindy Flach, and will feature a variety of dance styles, many with socially relevant themes. In total, 9 original works by student choreographers will be performed during the concert. $12 for students, $16 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St.(803) 777-2551, https://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
PAMELA ANN VANDERVELDE GALLERY GRAND OPENING: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in Five Points. Visual and repurposing artist Pamela Ann Vandervelde’s gallery will feature the work of many prominent local and regional artists working in oils, watercolor, color pencil, and ceramics, including Charleston’s Steven Jordan and Kevin Rockwell, and potter Gary Dexter. There will be door prizes, food, adult beverages, live music, a reading of original poetry by Cassie Premo Steele, and a raffle with a chance to win a piece of original artwork. 631 Harden St., upstairs in Suites H and I.
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
USC DANCE STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Drayton Hall Theatre. The University of SC Dance Program will premiere original works by university dance artists. The semi-annual showcase of original student choreography is once again being directed by UofSC dance instructor Cindy Flach, and will feature a variety of dance styles, many with socially relevant themes. In total, 9 original works by student choreographers will be performed during the concert. $12 for students, $16 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St.(803) 777-2551, https://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/
UPCOMING EVENTS
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 1 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
USC DANCE STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Drayton Hall Theatre. The University of SC Dance Program will premiere original works by university dance artists. The semi-annual showcase of original student choreography is once again being directed by UofSC dance instructor Cindy Flach, and will feature a variety of dance styles, many with socially relevant themes. In total, 9 original works by student choreographers will be performed during the concert. $12 for students, $16 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St.(803) 777-2551, https://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-10 p.m. Dec. 2 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 2 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
USC DANCE STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Drayton Hall Theatre. The University of SC Dance Program will premiere original works by university dance artists. The semi-annual showcase of original student choreography is once again being directed by UofSC dance instructor Cindy Flach, and will feature a variety of dance styles, many with socially relevant themes. In total, 9 original works by student choreographers will be performed during the concert. $12 for students, $16 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St.(803) 777-2551, https://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/
MAIN STREET ICE: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 3 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 3 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
MAIN STREET ICE: 1-9 p.m. Dec. 4 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 5 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
Comments