Mannheim Steamroller brings unique holiday style to Columbia

Mannheim Steamroller, the musical group that put its own brand on Christmas, is performing at the Koger Center for the Arts on Sunday.
“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is a festive way to kick off your holiday season,” said Chip Wade, marketing director for the Koger Center. “If you have been in the house or out shopping since Thanksgiving, this is a wonderful and relaxing family outing to wrap up your holiday weekend.”
Mannheim Steamroller is a neoclassical new-age music group founded by Chip Davis, who released the group’s first album in 1975.
Its modern recording of traditional Christmas music has made it a holiday favorite for many.
Songs like “Deck the Halls,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” “We Three Kings,” and “Stille Nachte” will be played in Mannheim Steamroller’s unique style.
Mannheim Steamroller is part of Broadway In Columbia. The performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50, $60 and $70. Buy tickets online at www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com until 5 p.m. on Sunday, and the ticket kiosk will open at 6 p.m. in the lobby to sell any tickets that are available at that time.
“Mannheim Steamroller is a very popular group and tickets for this show have sold very well,” Wade says. “If you want to ensure that you are able to get tickets, I would recommend buying them online” as soon as possible.
