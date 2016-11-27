WWE, holiday outings, and a jeweler to the stars top our week’s events

TUESDAY, NOV. 29
>>> SPECIAL EVENTS
WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. See “The Lunatic Fringe” Dean Ambrose and “The Viper” Randy Orton face WWE World Champion AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt in a tag team main event. Plus, you’ll see Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Maryse, Tag Team Champions Heath Slater & Rhyno, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and others in action. Tickets start at $18. 801 Lincoln St. www.coloniallifearena.com
>>> MUSIC
PALMETTO CONCERT BAND CONCERT FOR A CAUSE: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Koger Center for the Arts. Enjoy an evening of free music at the band’s season opening performance with this 2nd Annual Concert for a Cause. Donate a non-perishable food donations for Harvest Hope Food Bank in the lobby of the Koger Center, if you wish. Free admission. 1051 Greene St. https://palmettoconcertband.com/performances/
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
>>> HOLIDAYS
GOVERNOR’S CAROLIGHTING: 7 p.m. Thursday at the S.C. State House. This event has been ushering in the Christmas season in Columbia for 50 years. Choirs and musicians from across the state perform, and the state holiday tree is lit. This year the event 50th annual lighting coincides with First Thursday On Main. Meandor down Main Street for special First Thursday activities, like Mistletoe Market at Arcade Mall. Free. Main and Gervais streets; First Thursday stretches from 1200 to 1700 blocks of Main Street.
A STARRY NIGHT IN FIVE POINTS: 4-8 p.m. Thursday at various Five Points locations. This holiday open house in the popular Five Points district includes shopping specials, complimentary refreshments like hot chocolate, a DJ spinning holiday tunes, pop-up dance, choral performances and a chance to visit with Santa. Free admission. www.fivepointscolumbia.com
JUNIOR LEAGUE HOLIDAY MARKET: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at S.C. State Fairgrounds. This annual fundraiser for the Junior League of Columbia brings about 150 vendors from across the country selling holiday-themed merchandise. Runs Thursday through Sunday. Special activities throughout the event, including Sundaes with Santa on the final day. $8 for adults, free for children 12 and under; ticket includes all four days of event. Find hours and activities: www.jlcolumbia.org
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
>>> HOLIDAYS
CAROLS ALONG THE RIVERWALK: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Riverwalk. The sounds of Christmas can be heard throughout the Cayce Riverwalk Park where several area church choirs and musicians will serenade visitors within the first half mile of the park. The Riverwalk will be lighted with luminaries and hot apple cider will be served. Park at Brookland-Cayce High School for free trolley rides to the Riverwalk. Free admission. N Avenue entrance, Cayce Riverwalk Pavilion.
COLUMBIA CLASSICAL BALLET’S “THE NUTCRACKER:” 7:30 p.m. Friday at Koger Center for the Arts. A must-see for the holidays, the Columbia Classical Ballet opens its performance, running through Sunday, Dec. 4, of this favorite Christmas story. Runs through Dec. 4. $5-$32. 1051 Greene St. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
TOWN OF LEXINGTON SNOWBALL FESTIVAL: Various times, Friday through Sunday in Lexington. Several events kick off the holiday season in Lexington, including a concert and carnival in the square, 6-8 p.m. Friday, with the treelighting at the conclusion (Lexington Square Park); a 5K and 10K race, with staggered start times starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday from the municipal complex; movies in the square, 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Icehouse Amphitheater; and the annual parade, 3:30 p.m. Sunday along Main Street. www.lexsc.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
>>> HOLIDAYS
CAROLINA CARILLON PARADE: 9:45 a.m. Saturday in downtown Columbia. The 63rd Annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade, featuring Hometown Holiday entries from across South Carolina, brings Santa to town each year. . Expect celebrities, high school marching bands, drill teams. Free. Parade starts at Gervais and Bull streets. www.carolinacarillon.com
CAYCE HISTORICAL MUSEUM’S ANNUAL CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS: 6 p.m. Saturday at the museum. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Christmas at the Cayce Museum’s 27th annual Christmas Traditions Holiday Open House. Each room will be decorated with trees and crafts from the 18th to the 21st century. This open house will also feature live entertainment, docents dressed in period attire, and light refreshments. 1800 12th St. www.cityofcayce-sc.gov/museum.asp
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
>>> AT THE MUSEUM
PRINCE OF “DOWNTON ABBEY:” AN EVENING WITH ANDREW PRINCE: 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. Join the Columbia Museum of Art for an evening with jewelry expert and designer Andrew Prince. Prince of Downton Abbey will feature a lecture on jewelry and fashion during the glittering period of the 19th and 20th centuries. This lecture will be accompanied by an elegant sit-down dinner and the opportunity to meet one of the world’s leading costume jewelry designers and craftsmen. Andrew is best known for his design of costume jewelry for television and films including “Downton Abbey,” “The Young Victoria” (2009), and “Muppets Most Wanted” (2014). $100 for museum members, $125 for nonmembers. 1515 Main St. www.columbiamuseum.org
