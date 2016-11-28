The Nick offering talkback on ‘Moonlight,’ a movie some are calling the best of the year

“Moonlight” is a film everyone is talking about, including those who are calling it the “best of the year.”
The second film from writer-director Barry Jenkins is based on the play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” by Tarell Alvin McCraney. Told across three defining chapters of a young black man’s life, “Moonlight” is a film about sadness, connection and coming of age in Miami during the War on Drugs era.
The Nickelodeon Theatre is currently screening the movie and will have a talkback after Tuesday’s 6 p.m. show featuring panelists Napoleon Wells and Preston Anderson.
Wells is an American author, psychologist, speaker and activist noted for writing “A Field Negroes Handbook.”
Anderson is a musician, artist and creator of vmfmag.com, which explores themes of blackness and liberation.
If the reviews are any indication, you’ll need time post-film to collect your thoughts. And tissues.
6-9 p.m. Tuesday at 1607 Main St. $10. nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
