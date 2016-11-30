Subversive Art Festival Extravaganza offers music, art and organized resistance

1:13 Hundreds duel with light sabers on Star Wars Day Pause

2:35 Tim Scott, Trey Gowdy host roundtable on race, policing

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

3:38 Representing one's self in death penalty case not a wise choice

1:53 Trump's White House

2:11 Chenjerai Kumanyika, from world-famous rapper to Clemson educator

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

10:13 South Carolina basketball Coach Frank Martin reflects on the death of Fidel Castro