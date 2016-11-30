Music in the Midlands: Cole Connor, Christmas lip sync battle

Cole Connor
Columbia hip-hop artist Cole Connor released his debut solo album, “SODA (Sometimes Our Dreams Align)” on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 10-track album was recorded at Jam Room Studios and features musical collaborations from folk-hop band ColorBlind, The Prairie Willows and hip-hop collective New Success Culture, of which Cole is a member.
The album release party will be hosted by Columbia hip-hop leader Preach Jacobs, who called “SODA” an “amazing project.”
9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Southern Culture On The Skids: Country rock with a dash of psychedelia. The latest album, “The Electric Pinecones” is “our folk-a-billy garage band alter ego,” singer-guitarist Rick Miller said on the group’s website.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Brent Lundy: The singer-songwriter is one of 12 performers participating in Christmas at Red Bank. Now in its 11th year, the concert features local musicians performing traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas songs. With Nick Clyburn and Post-Timey String Band.
6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Red Bank United Methodist Church, 2909 Old Barnwell Road, Lexington. Free, but donations encouraged. www.rbumc.com
Christmas Lip Sync Battle: Jasper’s Artists of the Year Awards celebration at 701 Whaley includes a Christmas Lip Sync Battle. There also will be food trucks, a Christmas ornament silent auction and platters of homemade Christmas cookies.
6-10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St. $10. www.evensi.us/2016-jay-awards-amp-christmas-lip-sync-battle-save-the-date/190598727
Slander and Nghtmre: Dance music proponents Slander and Nghtmre have teamed up for the Gud Vibrations North American Tour. As the name suggests, their shows are all about positive vibes, along with heavy doses of lights, lasers and video elements. With Habstrakt and Krne.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $22 - $25. www.musicfarm.com
