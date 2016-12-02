Best of the rest: Events for Dec. 02 and beyond

FRIDAY, DEC. 2
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75 OPENING EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
HOLIDAY MARKET: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Holiday Market is the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Columbia. Approximately 150 merchants from across the country sell merchandise during a themed shopping extravaganza, which includes a preview party, ladies only shopping event, and a children’s event with the season’s biggest celebrity, Santa! $8. 1200 Rosewood Dr. www.jlcolumbia.org/?nd=holiday_market_public
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
NATIVITY EXHIBITION: 4-8 p.m. Friday at Calvary United Methodist Church. Over 200 nativity displays from around the world. Santa’s gift shop will be open for holiday shopping. Enjoy a cup of coffee or cocoa while you visit with friends and neighbors. 1130 Calvary Church Rd., Swansea. (803) 568-4391
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. Gallery West is decorated for the season and ready to welcome you to our Holiday Open House. The gallery is full of new items for plenty of gift giving choices. Desserts by Noelle will provide both sweet and savory treats to enjoy with a special adult holiday punch. Also, take a first, or second, opportunity to see the continuing exhibition. Join the merchants and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday Holiday Celebration. State Street will be lined with live Christmas trees and sparkling lights from each merchant. There will be outdoor holiday music, and special beverages available at the outdoor bar from @116. Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
TOWN OF LEXINGTON SNOWBALL FESTIVAL: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lexington Square Park. Presented by Town of Lexington and Lexington County Recreation & Aging Commission and media sponsor B106.7 FM. Tree Lighting at 8 p.m. Look forward to s’mores and hot chocolate. Corner of E. Main St. and S. Lake Dr. www.facebook.com/pages/Town-of-Lexington-SC/140698349305096
IT’S FIFTY ART SHOW OPENING EXHIBIT: 6-8 p.m. Friday at LAC Gallery. This show was designed to offer collectible art to the public at an affordable price. See all the art and meet the artists. 121 A East Main St. Lexington. www.facebook.com/pg/LACGallery
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
WEST COLUMBIA 12TH ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the West Columbia Municipal Complex. The program will include Christmas carols, greetings and the lighting of the West Columbia Christmas Tree. Student choirs from Pineview Elementary School and Brookland-Cayce High School will perform holiday classics, as well as, the River Bluff High School Steel Drum Band. Radio and television personality Joe Pinner will serve as master of ceremonies. Pastor Dow Welsh from Holland Avenue Baptist Church and Reverend Kenneth Taylor of Turner Memorial AME Church will be guest speakers at the event. On the corner of North 12th street and Jarvis Klapman Blvd. At the conclusion of the program, a reception will be held in the New Brookland Room of the West Columbia City Hall. Refreshments are being provided by local West Columbia restaurants, organizations and businesses. www.westcolumbiasc.gov
THE LIVING CHRISTMAS STORY: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at Union United Methodist Church. From the comfort of a vehicle, experience sights and sounds of life as it might have been in the town of Bethlehem over 2000 years ago, including the synagogue, the market, the village well, and people searching for a room while Roman soldiers stand guard. You will ride through 18 traditional scenes from the Bible such as Gabriel’s visit to Mary, the angels’ message to the shepherds, the Wise Men’s visit with King Herod, and the stable where the Christ child was born. Visitors to “Bethlehem” can also choose to park their vehicle across the street from the church near the shopping center sign and ride one of the church vans which will make regular trips through “The Living Christmas Story” before bringing passengers back to their cars. Free and open to the public. 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo (803) 781-3013, www.unionunitedmethodist.org
USC DANCE STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Drayton Hall Theatre. The University of SC Dance Program will premiere original works by university dance artists. The semi-annual showcase of original student choreography is once again being directed by UofSC dance instructor Cindy Flach, and will feature a variety of dance styles, many with socially relevant themes. In total, 9 original works by student choreographers will be performed during the concert. $12 for students, $16 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St.(803) 777-2551, https://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Friday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
CINDERELLA: special breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m., show at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Columbia Children’s Theatre. It’s time for the Royal Winter Ball, but Cinderella won’t be going because she has no clothes or shoes; or will she? Join Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT)—the Midlands’ only professional theatre for families and young audiences—as they present this delightful musical adaptation of the age-old rags to riches tale. $15.00 for children and adults. 3400 Forest Dr. 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
VIRGINIA COLLEGE “HOLIDAY FEST WITH SANTA”: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Virginia College in Columbia. Attendees are invited to enjoy activities for all ages including: pictures with Santa, making holiday cards for “Operation Gratitude”, decorating Christmas ornaments, hot chocolate, holiday-themed movies, face painting and crafts. Additionally, attendees can learn more about Virginia College and its programs through campus tours and nail decorating by cosmetology students. 7201 Two Notch Rd. www.vc.edu/columbia
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
NEW KIRK CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at New Kirk Presbyterian Church. Holiday shoppers will find gifts for everyone on their list this bazaar featuring craft and vendor booths, baked goods, and more. The church’s youth group will also be selling hotdogs during the bazaar as a fundraiser for their 2017 trip to the Montreat Youth Conference in Black Mountain, NC. Admission and parking are free. 491 Langford Rd., across from Langford Elementary School’s main entrance. (803) 754-7557, www.newkirkpres.com
HOLIDAY MARKET: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Holiday Market is the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Columbia. Approximately 150 merchants from across the country sell merchandise during a themed shopping extravaganza, which includes a preview party, ladies only shopping event, and a children’s event with the season’s biggest celebrity, Santa! $8. 1200 Rosewood Dr. www.jlcolumbia.org/?nd=holiday_market_public
3RD ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Cobblestone Park Golf Club. Over 35 great crafters and vendors participating this year. Items you will see include: handmade ties and purses, fine art by local artists, bottle lamps, jewelry, stampin’ up, lemongrass spa, hair bows, headbands, scarves, blankets, pet items, baby items, lularoe, wreaths, wooden creations including planter boxes, trays and pens, pink zebra, pampered chef, mary kay, jamberry, skincare products, pecans, chocolates and so much more! Open to the public. Admission is free. 1298 University Pkwy, Blythewood. (803) 333-8100, Ashley Michie, amichie@cobblestonesc.com. www.facebook.com/events/1297320590312018
THE HOLIDAYS AT CHRISTOPHER TOWERS CRAFTS FAIR: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Christopher Towers. This fair is an annual event that’s designed to bring some attention to the artisan creativity of Columbia-area senior citizens, and will feature new handcrafted items offered for sale by some of the residents as well as some outside vendors. In addition, there will be home cooked lunch and dinner menu items, holidays sweet treats and crafting demonstrations. (803) 661-9612, www.christophertowers.org
STORYTIME WITH “THE SECRET SPECIES”: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Richland Library Main, Children’s Room. Join Richland Library as we host local illustrator Marius Valdes during a special storytime of his children’s book. He will discuss his creative process and lead the children in an art activity. In addition, this event is an introduction to Marius Valdes as Richland Library’s first ‘artist-in-residence’. The idea is to connect the community with local, working artists and to provide creative and educational opportunities to local residents in a way that supports cultural and artistic exchange. Free and open to the public. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com/search/detail/851785
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
PAALS ASSISTANCE DOGS GRADUATION: Noon Saturday at The Lourie Center. PAALS (Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services) will hold their annual graduation ceremony for new service dog teams. This graduating class is the largest ever, and PAALS staff wishes to thank the community for its support during this past year as PAALS struggled to recover from a devastating sewage flood just ten days after moving into the new training school. The staff hopes all who want to will join in the celebration will come and be a part of this special event, as this celebration would not be possible without the support of the community. The event is free and open to the public. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 500-9099, www.paals.org
MADD ANNUAL STATE CANDLELIGHT VIGIL: 1 p.m. Saturday at South Carolina State Museum. Each year, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) South Carolina honors and remembers those who lost their lives or were seriously injured as the result of an impaired driving crash at its annual Statewide Candlelight Vigil. This unique event holds great importance to the victims and survivors who are supported by MADD as it provides an opportunity for many to come together to honor and remember their loved ones along with other victims and survivors from around the state. During the vigil, attendees can state the name of those they are remembering/honoring and place a candle into their decorated luminary dedicated to their loved one. Our featured speaker will offer words of hope to those working through their grief. 301 Gervais St. Steven Burritt, (803) 748-7333 x5251, steven.burritt@madd.org
100 DAYS OF REAL FOOD: FAST & FABULOUS: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Camden City Market. In her bestselling first cookbook, “100 Days of Real Food”, Lisa Leake revealed how simple it is to think out of the box in the kitchen by replacing unhealthy prepackaged and processed foods with “real food”— mouthwatering meals made with wholesome and familiar ingredients. And with an average of 3.5 million monthly page views to her blog and 1.6 million Facebook fans, she has proven that she’s in tune with what busy home cooks—especially parents—are looking for. Books will be available for purchase and autographing. 821 Broad St., Camden. www.facebook.com/100daysofrealfood
POLITICAL COLLECTING: INDIVIDUALS, ARCHIVES, AND MUSEUMS: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at McKissick Museum. Sit down with Claire Jerry, National Museum of American History; Herb Hartsook, South Carolina Political Collections; and Charles “Bud” Ferillo, South Carolina Collaborative for Racial Reconciliation, as they discuss why individuals and institutions collect political memorabilia. An exhibition tour of “From South Carolina to the World: Jimmy Byrnes and Political History” will follow the discussion. 816 Bull St., in the North Gallery, second floor. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
NATIVITY EXHIBITION: 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Calvary United Methodist Church. Over 200 nativity displays from around the world. Santa’s gift shop will be open for holiday shopping. Enjoy a cup of coffee or cocoa while you visit with friends and neighbors. 1130 Calvary Church Rd., Swansea. (803) 568-4391
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND ARTIST’S RECEPTION: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions with a reception. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. Prior to the opening, Kilgore Condon will conduct a gallery talk at 1 p.m. Cassidy’s gallery talk is one week later. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
CINDERELLA: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Children’s Theatre. It’s time for the Royal Winter Ball, but Cinderella won’t be going because she has no clothes or shoes; or will she? Join Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT)—the Midlands’ only professional theatre for families and young audiences—as they present this delightful musical adaptation of the age-old rags to riches tale. $10 for children and adults. 7 p.m. showing specially priced at $5. 3400 Forest Dr. 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
GREENLAWN MEMORIAL PARK 26TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY REMEMBRANCE LUMINARY SERVICE: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home. The service will be held in the chapel. The luminary display will be throughout the memorial park across the street. 845 Leesburg Rd. (803) 776-1092
CAYCE HISTORICAL MUSEUM ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Cayce Museum. The sights, sounds, and tastes of Christmas will abound at this 27th annual Christmas traditions holiday open house. With the help of many volunteers, each room in the museum is decorated with trees and crafts from the 18th to the 21st century. This open house will also feature live entertainment, docents dressed in period attire, and light refreshments. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be living history encampments on the museum grounds and displays celebrating the long and important role Cayce plays in the history of the South Carolina Midlands. 1800 12th St., Cayce (803) 739-5385, www.cityofcayce-sc.gov/museum.asp
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
THE LIVING CHRISTMAS STORY: 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Union United Methodist Church. From the comfort of a vehicle, experience sights and sounds of life as it might have been in the town of Bethlehem over 2000 years ago, including the synagogue, the market, the village well, and people searching for a room while Roman soldiers stand guard. You will ride through 18 traditional scenes from the Bible such as Gabriel’s visit to Mary, the angels’ message to the shepherds, the Wise Men’s visit with King Herod, and the stable where the Christ child was born. Visitors to “Bethlehem” can also choose to park their vehicle across the street from the church near the shopping center sign and ride one of the church vans which will make regular trips through “The Living Christmas Story” before bringing passengers back to their cars. Free and open to the public. 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo (803) 781-3013, www.unionunitedmethodist.org
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
HOLIDAY MARKET: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Holiday Market is the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Columbia. Approximately 150 merchants from across the country sell merchandise during a themed shopping extravaganza, which includes a preview party, ladies only shopping event, and a children’s event with the season’s biggest celebrity, Santa! Dress your children in their Sunday best for photos with Santa, enjoy games and crafts with your family and top off the fun with an ice cream sundae bar! Sundaes with Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 1200 Rosewood Dr. www.jlcolumbia.org/?nd=holiday_market_public
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at South Carolina State Museum. General admission is only $1 for guests. Included in general admission, guests can explore four floors of permanent and changing exhibits. Blockbuster exhibit admission, Planetarium and 4D Theater shows are an additional price. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
CINDERELLA: 3 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Children’s Theatre. It’s time for the Royal Winter Ball, but Cinderella won’t be going because she has no clothes or shoes; or will she? Join Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT)—the Midlands’ only professional theatre for families and young audiences—as they present this delightful musical adaptation of the age-old rags to riches tale. $10 for children and adults. 3400 Forest Dr. 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 3 p.m. Sunday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
THE LIVING CHRISTMAS STORY: 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday at Union United Methodist Church. From the comfort of a vehicle, experience sights and sounds of life as it might have been in the town of Bethlehem over 2000 years ago, including the synagogue, the market, the village well, and people searching for a room while Roman soldiers stand guard. You will ride through 18 traditional scenes from the Bible such as Gabriel’s visit to Mary, the angels’ message to the shepherds, the Wise Men’s visit with King Herod, and the stable where the Christ child was born. Visitors to “Bethlehem” can also choose to park their vehicle across the street from the church near the shopping center sign and ride one of the church vans which will make regular trips through “The Living Christmas Story” before bringing passengers back to their cars. Free and open to the public. 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo (803) 781-3013, www.unionunitedmethodist.org
MONDAY, DEC. 5
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Monday at The Lourie Center. The holidays may be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In partnership with Palmetto Health, this weekly grief support group is open for participants to join at any time. The group will be facilitated by Peggy Downie, LISW-CP from Palmetto Health Hospice and a Guild Certified Teacher of the Feldenkrais Method. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences from the Feldenkrais Method of Awareness Through Movement as a way to address the physical impact of grief. We will also have a time of sharing our own stories and journey through grief and perhaps learn some ways of coping from each other. Participation is free and open to all. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971 x 12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Monday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Monday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Monday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS AND TASTINGS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. The museum is bringing back a new tradition celebrating South Carolina foodways called Tasting Tuesdays. Join the museum for the first four Tuesdays in December from 6–8 p.m. for free South Carolina-made food samplings by local companies and enjoy samples of local beer, wine and cider while you shop.Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 8 p.m. Also, catch “The Polar Express 4D Experience” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 6:30 p.m. and “Christmas Laser Fantasy: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium at 7 p.m. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 5-10 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Thursday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
CINDERELLA: 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Columbia Children’s Theatre. It’s time for the Royal Winter Ball, but Cinderella won’t be going because she has no clothes or shoes; or will she? Join Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT)—the Midlands’ only professional theatre for families and young audiences—as they present this delightful musical adaptation of the age-old rags to riches tale. $10 for children and adults. 7 p.m. showing specially priced at $5. 3400 Forest Dr. 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE GALLERY TALK: 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at if ART Gallery. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
CINDERELLA: 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Columbia Children’s Theatre. It’s time for the Royal Winter Ball, but Cinderella won’t be going because she has no clothes or shoes; or will she? Join Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT)—the Midlands’ only professional theatre for families and young audiences—as they present this delightful musical adaptation of the age-old rags to riches tale. $10 for children and adults. 3400 Forest Dr. 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
THE NATURE OF WINTER WITH RUDY MANCKE: Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 13 on USC’s Historic Horseshoe at McKissick Museum. As the air chills, it’s time once again for USC Naturalist-in-Residence Rudy Mancke to discuss the world around us. ‘The Nature of Winter’, our quarterly, lunch hour talk, will highlight the wonders of the natural world during the icy winter months. Expect to be entertained, educated, and enlightened with a mixture of science and family stories. Guests may bring items of interest for Rudy to examine. No live animals, please. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
Comments