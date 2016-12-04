Arts Planner: JAY Awards, Nutcracker and holiday artist market

Jasper Artists of the Year Awards and holiday lip sync battle
The Jasper Project, the arts promoting arm of Jasper Magazine, is set to honor Artists of the Year in Theatre, Music, Literary and Visual Arts on Monday.
The finalists are Mark Rapp, Dylan Dickerson and Justine Daniels in Music; Ray McManus, Len Lawson and Carla Damron in Literary Arts; Michaela Pilar Brown, Kendal Jason and Lauren Chapman in Visual Arts; and Hunter Boyle, Robert Harrelson and Baxter Engle in Theatre. Votes were cast online for the winner.
The ceremony will have a Christmas twist with the addition of homemade Christmas cookies, a silent auction of original Christmas ornaments created by local artists, a photo booth where you can have your photo taken with Santa’s disgruntled brother, Bob Claus, and the coup de mâitre: A Holiday Lip Sync Battle. Contestants will perform lip-synced renditions of Christmas carols, and audience members will be able to purchase votes for the winner for $1 each.
6 p.m. Monday at 701 Whaley St. Tickets are $10 and available at http://2016jayawards.bpt.me.
OTHER ARTS EVENTS AROUND TOWN
Holiday artists market
The Trenholm Artists Guild’s 8th annual Holiday Artisans Market is up and running and features a selection of paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, cards, and other fine art items produced by Guild members.
Shop 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 24 at Shoppes at Woodhill Mall, 6090 Garners Ferry Road. The market is free and open to the public. www.TrenholmArtistsGuild.org
“The Two Claras”
The Two Claras is a contemporary rendition of “The Nutcracker” performed by pre-professional dancers of the Columbia City Jazz Company.
7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo. $14. www.harbisontheatre.org
“Nutcracker”
For the 56th season, Columbia City Ballet presents “Nutcracker,” the magical story of dancing toys, mischievous mice and frolicking snowflakes dancing to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score.
The children’s event Nutcracker Teas will take place before each matinee. Children sit down to tea, cakes and crafts with appearances by lead ballerinas. Photos with Santa also will be available in the lobby of the Koger Center at each matinee during intermission.
Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18 at Koger Center, 1051 Greene St. $20-$45. Nutcracker Tea tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance by calling Columbia City Ballet’s offices at (803) 799-7605. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Two new solo shows at if ART
Two new exhibitions at if ART are “Michael Cassidy: As They Are” and “Diane Kilgore Condon: Film Of The Mind.” Kilgore Condon of Greenville presents large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. Cassidy of West Columbia presents a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Cassidy will give a gallery talk at noon Saturday.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays at if ART Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. Free. ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
Comments