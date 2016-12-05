Best of the rest: Events for Dec. 05 and beyond

MONDAY, DEC. 5
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Monday at The Lourie Center. The holidays may be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In partnership with Palmetto Health, this weekly grief support group is open for participants to join at any time. The group will be facilitated by Peggy Downie, LISW-CP from Palmetto Health Hospice and a Guild Certified Teacher of the Feldenkrais Method. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences from the Feldenkrais Method of Awareness Through Movement as a way to address the physical impact of grief. We will also have a time of sharing our own stories and journey through grief and perhaps learn some ways of coping from each other. Participation is free and open to all. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971 x 12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Monday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Monday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Monday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS AND TASTINGS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. The museum is bringing back a new tradition celebrating South Carolina foodways called Tasting Tuesdays. Join the museum for the first four Tuesdays in December from 6–8 p.m. for free South Carolina-made food samplings by local companies and enjoy samples of local beer, wine and cider while you shop.Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 8 p.m. Also, catch “The Polar Express 4D Experience” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 6:30 p.m. and “Christmas Laser Fantasy: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium at 7 p.m. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 5-10 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Thursday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
IT’S FIFTY ART SHOW EXHIBIT: 6-8 p.m. Friday at LAC Gallery. This show was designed to offer collectible art to the public at an affordable price. 121 A East Main St. Lexington. www.facebook.com/pg/LACGallery
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Friday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Friday at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
CINDERELLA: 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Children’s Theatre. It’s time for the Royal Winter Ball, but Cinderella won’t be going because she has no clothes or shoes; or will she? Join Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT)—the Midlands’ only professional theatre for families and young audiences—as they present this delightful musical adaptation of the age-old rags to riches tale. $10 for children and adults. 7 p.m. showing specially priced at $5. 3400 Forest Dr. 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE GALLERY TALK: 2 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 1-9 p.m. Sunday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 3 p.m. Sunday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
CINDERELLA: 3 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Children’s Theatre. It’s time for the Royal Winter Ball, but Cinderella won’t be going because she has no clothes or shoes; or will she? Join Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT)—the Midlands’ only professional theatre for families and young audiences—as they present this delightful musical adaptation of the age-old rags to riches tale. $10 for children and adults. 3400 Forest Dr. 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
UPCOMING EVENTS
THE NATURE OF WINTER WITH RUDY MANCKE: Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 13 on USC’s Historic Horseshoe at McKissick Museum. As the air chills, it’s time once again for USC Naturalist-in-Residence Rudy Mancke to discuss the world around us. ‘The Nature of Winter’, our quarterly, lunch hour talk, will highlight the wonders of the natural world during the icy winter months. Expect to be entertained, educated, and enlightened with a mixture of science and family stories. Guests may bring items of interest for Rudy to examine. No live animals, please. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
