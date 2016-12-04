A juried craft fair, holiday concerts and ‘Nutcracker’ teas top this week’s events

MONDAY, DEC. 5
>>> HOLIDAYS
“A CENTENNIAL HOLIDAY CONCERT:” 7 p.m. Monday at Koger Center for the Arts. The 282nd Army Band, Johnny McCullough (Return of Snoopy vs. Red Baron, Stay, Snoopy vs. The Red Baron), and the choruses from Irmo High and Dreher High will be offering a holiday concert. Free. 1051 Greene St. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
>>> MUSIC
CHAMBER MUSIC ON MAIN: 6 p.m. happy hour, 7 p.m. concert Friday in the DuBose-Poston Reception Hall, Columbia Museum of Art. This session of Chamber Music on Main features artistic director Edward Arron (cello), Brooklyn Rider, Johnny Gandelsman (violin); Colin Jacobsen (violin); Nicholas Cords (viola); Michael Nicolas (cello). $35, general admission; $28, members; $5, students. 1515 Main St. www.columbiamuseum.org
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
>>> HOLIDAYS
THE SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE: 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Shandon Baptist Church. The Singing Christmas Tree was voted in 2015 as the top must-see Christmas event in the Midlands by our Go Columbia readers. The cast of 400 includes a full orchestra, and a 25-foot tree holding 130 singers and more than 50,000 lights. Free. 5250 Forest Drive. www.shandon.org/christmas
GREATER CAYCE-WEST COLUMBIA HOLIDAY PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at U.S. 1 and 12th Street, West Columbia. Here’s a different take on a holiday parade – this one is at night. Bring your sweetheart and enjoy the glow of holiday lights. Free. www.cwcchamber.com/holiday-parade-of-lights.html
COLUMBIA MODEL TRAIN SHOW: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Jamil Temple Shrine Center. Train displays and merchandise make this a must-see for train enthusiasts of all ages. $5, free for kids under age 10. 206 Jamil Road. www.southcarolinatradeshows.com/
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Arena rockers TSO brings its TV-to-stage show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Columbia. The rock opera includes the songs “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Music Box Blues” and “This Christmas Day.” The band’s concerts notoriously feature elaborate light shows and pyrotechnics. $40-$75. Each concert ticket purchased online will include a digital audio copy of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” 801 Lincoln St. www.coloniallifearena.com
“NUTCRACKER:” Various times, Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 17-18 at the Koger Center for the Arts. For the 56th season, Columbia City Ballet presents “Nutcracker,” the magical story of dancing toys, mischievous mice and frolicking snowflakes dancing to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score. The children’s event Nutcracker Teas will take place before each matinee. Children sit down to tea, cakes and crafts with appearances by lead ballerinas. Photos with Santa also will be available in the lobby of the Koger Center at each matinee during intermission. $20-$45. Nutcracker Tea tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance by calling Columbia City Ballet’s offices at (803) 799-7605. 1051 Greene St. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS PAGEANT: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church Columbia. With state of the art lighting (including thousands of Christmas lights), music, and a cast and crew of hundreds, the Columbia Christmas Pageant has become a 29-year holiday tradition. 1306 Hampton St. Free but ticket is needed to enter: http://fbccola.com/christmaspageant/
>>> RECREATION
HOLIDAY FOR THE BIRDS: 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Join city park rangers at Riverfront Park to talk about the birds you might see at the park and in your backyard this season. Participants will have the opportunity to make pine cone and seed ornaments to take home and hang outside their windows. Free. Participants should meet beside the Visitors Center at Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St.
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
>>> HOLIDAYS
CRAFTY FEAST: Noon-6 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Crafty Feast is an independent, juried craft fair specializing in experimental, non-traditional and unique handmade or repurposed crafts. Vendors range from unusual jewelry to odd stuffed animals and vintage fabric purses. Nearly 100 vendors from all over the Southeast will be on hand. $3. 1101 Lincoln St. www.craftyfeast.com
