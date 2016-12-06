Best of the rest: Events for Dec. 06 and beyond

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor Pause

1:20 Will Muschamp reflects on progress in first season

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:21 "Amazing" PAALS Service dogs graduate

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl

1:59 Trump's White House

1:20 Deshaun Watson's Heisman statement