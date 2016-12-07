World of Beer introduces He’Brew Beer’s “Genesis 20:20” and “Jewbelation”

In a Southern city, we sometimes forget that there are those among us who do not celebrate Christmas.
That’s why World of Beer is hosting He’Brew Brewery of Shmaltz Brewing to showcase its two newest beers for the second year.
This year, the kosher brewery has created Genesis 20:20, a barrel-aged tart barley wine, and Jewbelation, a strong ale comprised of 10 malts and 10 hops, to commemorate its 20th anniversary.
“They’re both huge beers,” said John Miller, general manager. And by “huge,” he means their alcohol by volume – Genesis comes in at 16.7 percent ABV, while Jewbelation is 16.8 percent ABV.
Both are available in collectible 22-ounce bottles, but for this event, Miller said he was lucky to get just a keg of each. The high-volume brews will be served in 11-ounce snifters to help focus aromas as you drink it.
“Usually, their beers are extremely strong,” said Miller. “The ones they’ve done in the past have been on par with a Dogfish 120 (ABV varies from 15 percent to 20 percent) or something like that ... something that has an extremely high alcohol content. They do have a little bit of alcohol-forward flavor, similar to the Goose Island Barleywine we have on tap right now. It’s a bourbon barrel-aged barleywine, so I would expect the He’Brew ‘Genesis 20:20’ to be similar to that as far as flavor profile. Very heavy alcohol content.”
The bar also will have on hand a few of the more manageable ABV beers. At 5 percent, The Trouble with Tribbles and Voyage to the Northeast Quadrant are two seasonal beers brewed with five malts and five hops, paying homage to the 50th anniversary of “Star Trek.” (All you beer-swilling Trekkies also will appreciate the collectible bottles.)
The Wishbone double IPA (8 percent ABV) also will be available. The beer is described as being brewed to highlight citrus and tropical hop qualities, perfect for “hopheads” everywhere.
Last year’s event drew a group of 20 Jewish young professionals who stopped in for the event, on top of the other 20 people who also attended specifically to try the He’Brews. And if you’re not sure about either, the bar offers samples, so you can give it a taste test drive before committing to purchase. And with each keg yielding about 66 beers – excluding samples – these brews will go quickly.
“If we get 80 people that night wanting both of them, they’ll be gone before the end of the night,” said Miller.
If you go
He’Brew Beers Spotlight
WHEN: 6 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, Dec. 13
WHERE: World of Beer, 902 Gervais St.
COST: $8.50 per beer
INFO: (803) 509-6020, https://worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
