Music in the Midlands: Blue Moon concert series, Caturnalia, Trans Siberian Orchestra

Blue Moon Concert Series
The UU Coffeehouse series presented at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Shandon is no more, but the Blue Moon Concert Series is taking its place for the remainder of the season.
The church elected to discontinue its long run as host but will allow concerts to continue there on a limited basis, according to a post on UU Coffeehouse’s Facebook page.
Johnny Irion, a folk musician with rock sensibilities and husband and music partner to Sarah Lee Guthrie, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 10 with singer-guitarist Tim Bluhm of the group Mother Hips. The Prairie Willows also will perform.
Remaining shows are Jack Williams with Winterline on Saturday, Jan. 7; Ultrafaux on Saturday, Jan. 28; and Harpeth Rising on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The Unitarian Universalist Church is at 2701 Heyward St. $17 at the door, $15 in advance at (803) 200-2824. Doors open at 7 p.m., shows start at 8 p.m. www.uucoffeehouse.org
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Caturnalia: Infinite Room hosts an experimental evening of music based on the ancient Roman holiday Saturnalia, but with cats. Featuring music by Columbia’s only indie cat band Turbo Gatto. With Cyberbae and Glowing Screens.
9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6; $1 off admission if you wear cat-themed attire. www.infiniteroom.org
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Arena rockers TSO brings its TV-to-stage show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Columbia. The rock opera includes the songs “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Music Box Blues” and “This Christmas Day.” The band’s concerts notoriously feature elaborate light shows and pyrotechnics.
3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $40-$75. Each concert ticket purchased online will include a digital audio copy of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” www.coloniallifearena.com
Futurebirds: Psychedelic country-rock outfit Futurebirds will play the Yule Jam show at Music Farm along with Charleston indie band Susto and Columbia acoustic band The Mustache Brothers.
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $15. www.musicfarm.com
Space Coke: The rock band will close this Sunday night show with Carolina Chupacabra, Mangalitsa and Item.
8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St.
