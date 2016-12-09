Best of the rest: Events for Dec. 09 and beyond

FRIDAY, DEC. 9
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
BRAVO BLYTHEWOOD HOLIDAY MARKET: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at the IGA Shopping Center. This long time annual event will feature 33 vendors with original artwork, soap, books, and unique woodworking and more. This will be a great weekend to find those unique gifts for the holidays so come on out and shop and support our local artisans. Bravo Blythewood is the arts council of Blythewood which works to promote, cultivate and nurture the arts in the greater Blythewood area. 135 Blythewood Rd., Blythewood.
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday in the Fine Arts Center's historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center's historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia's outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia's longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s'mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
5TH ANNUAL GALA FOR A GREENER MIDLANDS: 6 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Columbia-Airport. A fundraiser to support beautification in the midlands and award the midlands “Green Leaders”, nominated by the community. Light hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. Dinner served and awards program dinner will feature locally sourced foods. Dancing and festivities. Black tie optional. Platinum, gold and silver table sponsorships available. $75 per person. 110 McSwain Dr. West Columbia (803) 733-1139, www.eventbrite.com/e/gala-for-a-greener-midlands-tickets-27263126746
IT’S FIFTY ART SHOW EXHIBIT: 6-8 p.m. Friday at LAC Gallery. This show was designed to offer collectible art to the public at an affordable price. 121 A East Main St. Lexington. www.facebook.com/pg/LACGallery
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter's Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy's and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
29TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS PAGEANT: 7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church. First Baptist Church's Christmas gift to the community is the annual Columbia Christmas Pageant — a Christmas spectacular that has been an eagerly anticipated family tradition to usher in the Christmas Season. This year's Pageant will light up the stage with thousands of lights and feature a dazzling light show to "Carol of the Bells". Segments of this year's show were shot on location across the Midlands featuring the Christmas Parade with high school bands, retails shops, and other beautifully adorned residential areas in the Midlands. You will be delighted and entertained by a cast of hundreds in exquisite costumes and a stage covered with falling snow on White Christmas, Jingle Bells, Sleigh Ride, Motown music and Optical Illusion dancers. Then the lights of Christmas unfold to the light by the Star of Bethlehem and the story of the birth of Jesus. Doors open 45 minutes prior to each performance. Admission is free but a ticket is needed to enter. 1306 Hampton St. (803) 217-3250, www.fbccola.com/christmaspageant/
MINGLE AND JINGLE AWARDS GALA: 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Manor at Doko Meadows. The Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce’s first ever annual awards gala. One of Blythewood’s most well-known citizens, WIS TV’s Dawndy Mercer Plank, will emcee the event and help celebrate the successful business owners and leaders in the Blythewood community. This is a black-tie optional event so feel free to dress up! Award-winning chef Christie Watson’s catering crew from Elegant Affairs will be delighting taste buds and an open bar is included. All while listening (and dancing!) to the sounds of DJ John Q. Tickets are $55 per person ($100 per couple) for members and $65 per person ($115 per couple) for non-members. 100 Alvina Haygood Circle, Blythwood. www.BlythewoodChamber.com
O’ HOLY NIGHT: COUNTRY SUPERSTAR JOHN BERRY’S CHRISTMAS TOUR: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the historic Sumter Opera House. Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter John Berry will make his only tour stop in South Carolina for his “O Holy Night Tour: Celebrating 20 Years of Christmas”. His electrifying rendition of ‘O Holy Night’ brightens the holiday season for thousands across the country and is sure to get even the biggest scrooge in the Christmas spirit. $40, $37 and $35 — VIP experience, $20 additional. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
CHRISTMAS IN THE WOODS: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at 1019 Garden Valley Ln. This is a great way to help the homeless and underserved children in our community while having a great dinner, a few drinks and enjoying music in a beautiful setting with friends. Your tickets are considered a tax deduction so please come and bring a friend. Business attire. $100 each. V.I.P table, $1500. www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-in-the-woods-tickets-28477383621
IT'S CHRISTMAS TIME!: 8 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church's Bennett Hall. "It's Christmas Time!" includes such Yuletide favorites as "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "O Holy Night," "Where Are You, Christmas?," "Carol of the Bells" and many more! This family-friendly show features comedy, singing, dancing and "Christmas surprises" to get you in the holiday spirit. "It's Christmas Time!" is directed and choreographed by Dedra Daniels Mount, with musical direction by Shelby Sessler. $10. 2062 North Beltline Blvd. (803) 457-1126, www.BroadwayBoundMTC.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Friday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Friday at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue's flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, "Heck the Dolls" is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company's original production of "'Tis the Season", staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
5K ROAD RACE: Check-in, 7 a.m.; Race, 8 a.m. Saturday at Hand Middle School. Originally scheduled for Oct. 8, Hurricane Matthew prevented the event. Same course as Hot Summer Nights 5K - a flat fast course through the Shandon neighborhood starting and finishing near Hand Middle School. Proceeds will be donated to Hearts and Hands Disaster Recovery to help families still recovering from the 2015 flood destruction. $40, race day registration. 2600 Wheat St. www.strictlyrunning.com
PALMETTO CITIZENS FIRST ANNUAL JINGLE BELL JOG: 8 a.m. Saturday at Doko Meadows Park. Runners/walkers will begin in the park and follow the course which runs out of the park onto Sandfield Road and back with entry to the park using McLean Road. All registered walkers/runners will get a Jingle Bell Jog long sleeve t-shirt and a handmade ornament. The top three finishers will receive a wooden Christmas tree, created by local artist, Christy Buchanan, and $100 for First Place, $50 for Second Place and $25 for Third Place. There will be free hot chocolate and coffee provided by Breath of Life Lutheran Church as well as free massages given by Vital Energy Therapy. Race participants can pick up their race packets anytime Friday at the Holiday Market, located in the IGA Shopping Center in Blythewood. 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood. www.strictlyrunning.com. Use code “jingles” for a $5 discount on your entry fee.
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS SECOND ANNUAL BIG LITTLE RUN: 9 a.m. Saturday at Sims Park. The Big Little Run is a family-friendly run and walk event that celebrates the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia program and the matches they serve. The event will feature a one-mile fun run/walk and a 5K timed run. The Big Little Run will have games for kids, mascots, an “ugly sweater” contest and much more! The route will showcase some of Columbia’s historic residential charm, will start and end at the family-friendly location of Sims Park, and along the way will feature some of Big Brothers Big Sisters partnerships throughout the community. With every standard adult registration, a child gets to register for free! 3500 Duncan St. (803) 733-8451, www.runhard.org, www.bbbsgc.org
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
BAZAAR @ SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 9 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday at 1321 Salem Church Rd., Irmo. This is a great chance to get all your shopping done at one place. There are numerous vendors: scented candles, home-made soaps, jewelry, home-made wooden bowls, aprons, Christmas décor, wreaths and ornaments, knitted baby items, Sprouts Boutique for children, Usbourne flavorings, cheese straws, crochet items, “31” products, dog treats, American girl clothes, Pampered Chef, Mary Kay, Avon, and much much more! There will also be many varieties of home-made soups for your lunch (eat in or take out) that our youth is selling to raise money for a mission trip.
BRAVO BLYTHEWOOD HOLIDAY MARKET: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the IGA Shopping Center. This long time annual event will feature 33 vendors with original artwork, soap, books, and unique woodworking and more. This will be a great weekend to find those unique gifts for the holidays so come on out and shop and support our local artisans. Bravo Blythewood is the arts council of Blythewood which works to promote, cultivate and nurture the arts in the greater Blythewood area. 135 Blythewood Rd., Blythewood.
ANTIQUE TOY & DOLL BUYING SHOW: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Embassy Suites Hotel. Make cash now by selling your old dust-covered toys and dolls. "Our last few Antique Toy & Doll Buying shows saw a number of people get more than $1,000 for their toys," said Toy Scout Bruce Zalkin, one of the country's leading authorities on vintage toys and dolls. In addition to dolls, Zalkin said he is interested in toys, including pre-1970 Hot Wheels, cap guns, plastic models, tin wind-up toys, battery-operated toys and robots, super hero figures, cars and trucks, Tonka, Buddy L, Cast Iron, slot cars, PEZ dispensers (no feet) and Lionel and Flyer electric trains. "There are so many types of toys we can't list them all. Bring any mid-1980s or older toys," he said, adding that LEGOs and toys related to Star Wars and Transformers (pre-1990) are especially popular. People can also bring Tiffany items, sterling silver, old costume jewelry, Hummel, Lladro and Royal Doulton figurines, advertising items and signs and other unusual antiques. 200 Stoneridge Dr. (941) 302-0572; ask for Bruce or Laura, oldtoys1960@aol.com
ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Capital City/Lake Murray Country Visitors Center. The Historic Lorick Plantation House steps back in time to Christmas season 1840. Area Garden Clubs and volunteers — including Coldstream Garden Club, the Newberry Merchants Association & Friends, Pisgah Lutheran Church and the Saluda Garden Club transform the Visitor Center into a Christmas haven with period decorations, including live and dried plant materials and this year the theme is “Past & Presents”. Highway 6, 2184 North Lake Dr., Columbia. (803) 781-5940, www.LakeMurrayCountry.com
CINDERELLA: 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Children's Theatre. It's time for the Royal Winter Ball, but Cinderella won't be going because she has no clothes or shoes; or will she? Join Columbia Children's Theatre (CCT)—the Midlands' only professional theatre for families and young audiences—as they present this delightful musical adaptation of the age-old rags to riches tale. $10 for children and adults. 7 p.m. showing specially priced at $5. 3400 Forest Dr. 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
COLUMBIA CLASSIC CHEVY CLUB CRUISE-IN AND TOY DRIVE: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Woodberry Plaza. Owners of classic cars and trucks are invited to show off their vechicles. Free to the public. New unwrapped toys will be donated to Lexington Interfaith Community Services and South Congaree Police Department. 3230 Augusta Rd., West Columbia (803) 957-9737
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE GALLERY TALK: 2 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
HOLIDAY FOR THE BIRDS: 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Enhance your understanding of the local nature scene by joining the City of Columbia’s park rangers during a variety of programs in December. Join the rangers at Riverfront Park to talk about the birds you might see at the park and in your backyard this season. Participants will have the opportunity to make pine cone and seed ornaments to take home and hang outside their windows. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides as well as any essentials like water, sunscreen, bug repellent, hats and sturdy walking footwear. Participants should meet beside the Visitors Center at Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
29TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS PAGEANT: 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. First Baptist Church’s Christmas gift to the community is the annual Columbia Christmas Pageant — a Christmas spectacular that has been an eagerly anticipated family tradition to usher in the Christmas Season. This year’s Pageant will light up the stage with thousands of lights and feature a dazzling light show to “Carol of the Bells”. Segments of this year’s show were shot on location across the Midlands featuring the Christmas Parade with high school bands, retails shops, and other beautifully adorned residential areas in the Midlands. You will be delighted and entertained by a cast of hundreds in exquisite costumes and a stage covered with falling snow on White Christmas, Jingle Bells, Sleigh Ride, Motown music and Optical Illusion dancers. Then the lights of Christmas unfold to the light by the Star of Bethlehem and the story of the birth of Jesus. Doors open 45 minutes prior to each performance. Admission is free but a ticket is needed to enter. 1306 Hampton St. (803) 217-3250, www.fbccola.com/christmaspageant/
IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME!: 3 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church’s Bennett Hall. “It’s Christmas Time!” includes such Yuletide favorites as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “O Holy Night,” “Where Are You, Christmas?,” “Carol of the Bells” and many more! This family-friendly show features comedy, singing, dancing and “Christmas surprises” to get you in the holiday spirit. “It’s Christmas Time!” is directed and choreographed by Dedra Daniels Mount, with musical direction by Shelby Sessler. $10. 2062 North Beltline Blvd. (803) 457-1126, www.BroadwayBoundMTC.com
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET PRESENTS: NUTCRACKER: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. The Nutcracker conveys the magical story of dancing toys, mischievous mice and frolicking snowflakes dancing to Tchaikovsky's memorable score. This spectacle is South Carolina's longest running, largest single performing arts event with performances reaching over nine cities through November and December! "Nutcracker Teas" will take place just before the Nutcracker matinee performances at 1:30 p.m. The special events will be in Koger Center's "ballroom" and will feature a sit-down tea, cakes, cookies and lots of surprises. Learn the real story of the Nutcracker as you meet Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy and other company dancers. Show tickets are $45, $35 and $20. Tickets for tea are $25 per person and may be purchased in advance, (803) 799-7605. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=362
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
BLUE MOON CONCERT SERIES: SARAH LEE GUTHRIE AND JOHNNY IRION: Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at UU Coffeehouse. Arlo’s daughter and hometown hero Johnny Irion bring their earthy charm and beautiful melodies. And, we are likely to be lead into a singalong of “This Land is Your Land” by Woodie’s granddaughter. Bring your adult beverage of choice. We will still sell coffee and dessert before the shows and at intermission. $17 at the door, $15 if reserved. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 200-2824, www.uucoffeehouse.org
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
ANTIQUE TOY & DOLL BUYING SHOW: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Embassy Suites Hotel. Make cash now by selling your old dust-covered toys and dolls. “Our last few Antique Toy & Doll Buying shows saw a number of people get more than $1,000 for their toys,” said Toy Scout Bruce Zalkin, one of the country’s leading authorities on vintage toys and dolls. In addition to dolls, Zalkin said he is interested in toys, including pre-1970 Hot Wheels, cap guns, plastic models, tin wind-up toys, battery-operated toys and robots, super hero figures, cars and trucks, Tonka, Buddy L, Cast Iron, slot cars, PEZ dispensers (no feet) and Lionel and Flyer electric trains. “There are so many types of toys we can’t list them all. Bring any mid-1980s or older toys,” he said, adding that LEGOs and toys related to Star Wars and Transformers (pre-1990) are especially popular. People can also bring Tiffany items, sterling silver, old costume jewelry, Hummel, Lladro and Royal Doulton figurines, advertising items and signs and other unusual antiques. 200 Stoneridge Dr. (941) 302-0572; ask for Bruce or Laura, oldtoys1960@aol.com
ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Capital City/Lake Murray Country Visitors Center. The Historic Lorick Plantation House steps back in time to Christmas season 1840. Area Garden Clubs and volunteers — including Coldstream Garden Club, the Newberry Merchants Association & Friends, Pisgah Lutheran Church and the Saluda Garden Club transform the Visitor Center into a Christmas haven with period decorations, including live and dried plant materials and this year the theme is “Past & Presents”. Highway 6, 2184 North Lake Dr., Columbia. (803) 781-5940, www.LakeMurrayCountry.com
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
CRAFTY FEAST: Noon-6 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Columbia’s largest, juried indie craft fair is back. Stroll the market-style setup and holiday shop for the coolest, most unconventional handmade and repurposed gifts and goods from nearly 100 Southeastern artisans and makers selected for the eighth annual fair. Enjoy DIY crafts, snack on food, sip on local craft beer, wine and mimosas. Free-$3. 1101 Lincoln St. (803) 545-0001, www.craftyfeast.com
SECOND SUNDAY STROLL: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday throughout Five Points. Join Historic Columbia for a guided walking tour of the historic Five Points district. Explore one of the earliest planned suburbs of Columbia where the introduction of street car lines provided the catalyst for its explosive growth. Learn how Five Points became the first major commercial district in South Carolina located away from a town’s main street. Second Sunday Strolls & Rolls are presented monthly, when weather permits, in historic districts throughout Richland County. Second Sunday Stroll is free for members. $8, adults and $5, youth for non-members. Space is limited. Meet at the Five Points Fountain at Green and Harden streets. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 1-9 p.m. Sunday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME!: 3 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church’s Bennett Hall. “It’s Christmas Time!” includes such Yuletide favorites as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “O Holy Night,” “Where Are You, Christmas?,” “Carol of the Bells” and many more! This family-friendly show features comedy, singing, dancing and “Christmas surprises” to get you in the holiday spirit. “It’s Christmas Time!” is directed and choreographed by Dedra Daniels Mount, with musical direction by Shelby Sessler. $10. 2062 North Beltline Blvd. (803) 457-1126, www.BroadwayBoundMTC.com
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 3 p.m. Sunday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET PRESENTS: NUTCRACKER: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Koger Center for the Arts. The Nutcracker conveys the magical story of dancing toys, mischievous mice and frolicking snowflakes dancing to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score. This spectacle is South Carolina’s longest running, largest single performing arts event with performances reaching over nine cities through November and December! “Nutcracker Teas” will take place just before the Nutcracker matinee performances at 1:30 p.m. The special events will be in Koger Center’s “ballroom” and will feature a sit-down tea, cakes, cookies and lots of surprises. Learn the real story of the Nutcracker as you meet Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy and other company dancers. Show tickets are $45, $35 and $20. Tickets for tea are $25 per person and may be purchased in advance, (803) 799-7605. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=362
CINDERELLA: 3 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Children’s Theatre. It’s time for the Royal Winter Ball, but Cinderella won’t be going because she has no clothes or shoes; or will she? Join Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT)—the Midlands’ only professional theatre for families and young audiences—as they present this delightful musical adaptation of the age-old rags to riches tale. $10 for children and adults. 3400 Forest Dr. 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
BLYTHEWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE: 3 p.m. Sunday starting at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School. Mark your calendars for the Blythewood Christmas Parade. 125 Boney Rd., Blythewood. www.townofblythewoodsc.gov
29TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS PAGEANT: 4 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church. First Baptist Church’s Christmas gift to the community is the annual Columbia Christmas Pageant — a Christmas spectacular that has been an eagerly anticipated family tradition to usher in the Christmas Season. This year’s Pageant will light up the stage with thousands of lights and feature a dazzling light show to “Carol of the Bells”. Segments of this year’s show were shot on location across the Midlands featuring the Christmas Parade with high school bands, retails shops, and other beautifully adorned residential areas in the Midlands. You will be delighted and entertained by a cast of hundreds in exquisite costumes and a stage covered with falling snow on White Christmas, Jingle Bells, Sleigh Ride, Motown music and Optical Illusion dancers. Then the lights of Christmas unfold to the light by the Star of Bethlehem and the story of the birth of Jesus. Doors open 45 minutes prior to each performance. Admission is free but a ticket is needed to enter. 1306 Hampton St. (803) 217-3250, www.fbccola.com/christmaspageant/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
MONDAY, DEC. 12
ANTIQUE TOY & DOLL BUYING SHOW: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday at the Embassy Suites Hotel. Make cash now by selling your old dust-covered toys and dolls. “Our last few Antique Toy & Doll Buying shows saw a number of people get more than $1,000 for their toys,” said Toy Scout Bruce Zalkin, one of the country’s leading authorities on vintage toys and dolls. In addition to dolls, Zalkin said he is interested in toys, including pre-1970 Hot Wheels, cap guns, plastic models, tin wind-up toys, battery-operated toys and robots, super hero figures, cars and trucks, Tonka, Buddy L, Cast Iron, slot cars, PEZ dispensers (no feet) and Lionel and Flyer electric trains. “There are so many types of toys we can’t list them all. Bring any mid-1980s or older toys,” he said, adding that LEGOs and toys related to Star Wars and Transformers (pre-1990) are especially popular. People can also bring Tiffany items, sterling silver, old costume jewelry, Hummel, Lladro and Royal Doulton figurines, advertising items and signs and other unusual antiques. 200 Stoneridge Dr. (941) 302-0572; ask for Bruce or Laura, oldtoys1960@aol.com
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Monday at The Lourie Center. The holidays may be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In partnership with Palmetto Health, this weekly grief support group is open for participants to join at any time. The group will be facilitated by Peggy Downie, LISW-CP from Palmetto Health Hospice and a Guild Certified Teacher of the Feldenkrais Method. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences from the Feldenkrais Method of Awareness Through Movement as a way to address the physical impact of grief. We will also have a time of sharing our own stories and journey through grief and perhaps learn some ways of coping from each other. Participation is free and open to all. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971 x 12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Monday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Monday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Monday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
THE NATURE OF WINTER WITH RUDY MANCKE: Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday on USC’s Historic Horseshoe at McKissick Museum. As the air chills, it’s time once again for USC Naturalist-in-Residence Rudy Mancke to discuss the world around us. ‘The Nature of Winter’, our quarterly, lunch hour talk, will highlight the wonders of the natural world during the icy winter months. Expect to be entertained, educated, and enlightened with a mixture of science and family stories. Guests may bring items of interest for Rudy to examine. No live animals, please. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS AND TASTINGS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. The museum is bringing back a new tradition celebrating South Carolina foodways called Tasting Tuesdays. Join the museum for the first four Tuesdays in December from 6–8 p.m. for free South Carolina-made food samplings by local companies and enjoy samples of local beer, wine and cider while you shop.Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 8 p.m. Also, catch “The Polar Express 4D Experience” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 6:30 p.m. and “Christmas Laser Fantasy: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium at 7 p.m. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
CINDY WALTON: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Over the Mantel Gallery. Through writings and bold marks traveling in and out of the layers of oil and cold wax, Asheville artist Cindy Walton captures action, energy, and quiet musings of nature in this new body of work. 3142 Carlisle St. http://overthemantel.com/
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 5-10 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Thursday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET PRESENTS: NUTCRACKER: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Koger Center for the Arts. The Nutcracker conveys the magical story of dancing toys, mischievous mice and frolicking snowflakes dancing to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score. This spectacle is South Carolina’s longest running, largest single performing arts event with performances reaching over nine cities through November and December! “Nutcracker Teas” will take place just before the Nutcracker matinee performances at 1:30 p.m. The special events will be in Koger Center’s “ballroom” and will feature a sit-down tea, cakes, cookies and lots of surprises. Learn the real story of the Nutcracker as you meet Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy and other company dancers. Show tickets are $45, $35 and $20. Tickets for tea are $25 per person and may be purchased in advance, (803) 799-7605. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=362
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET PRESENTS: NUTCRACKER: 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Koger Center for the Arts. The Nutcracker conveys the magical story of dancing toys, mischievous mice and frolicking snowflakes dancing to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score. This spectacle is South Carolina’s longest running, largest single performing arts event with performances reaching over nine cities through November and December! “Nutcracker Teas” will take place just before the Nutcracker matinee performances at 1:30 p.m. The special events will be in Koger Center’s “ballroom” and will feature a sit-down tea, cakes, cookies and lots of surprises. Learn the real story of the Nutcracker as you meet Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy and other company dancers. Show tickets are $45, $35 and $20. Tickets for tea are $25 per person and may be purchased in advance, (803) 799-7605. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=362
