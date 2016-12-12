Best of the rest: Events for Dec. 12 and beyond

4:19 Coach Dawn Staley after win over Minnesota Pause

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers

1:05 A look at the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make

1:07 Making a Gingerbread House

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail