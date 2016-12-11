Breakfast with Santa, Columbia history and a wildlife walk top our week’s events

TUESDAY, DEC. 13
>>> BOOKS
BOOK SIGNING WITH JENKS FARMER: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Books on Broad. Books on Broad will host author and renaissance plantsman Jenks Farmer, who will talk about his gardening philosophy and his book “Deep Rooted Wisdom: Skills and Stories from Generations of Gardeners,” which advocates a return to traditional organic gardening. Free. 944 Broad St., Camden. www.booksonbroad.com
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
>>> RECREATION
SOUTH EAST PARK WILDLIFE WALK: 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at South East Park. This 62-acre wooded park features a pond, hiking trails and abundant wildlife, including resident red foxes, deer and the aquatic animals that thrive in the pond. Free. Meet in the parking lot at the park, 951 Hazelwood Road.
COLAJAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. This weekly Wednesday series features ColaJazz.com recording musicians playing at Main Street Public House. This session offers The True-Blue Trio with Margaret Ward Knight. Free. 1556 Main St. www.colajazz.com
FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD: COOKIE DECORATING: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Main. Cookie decorating isn't just for the kids. Join us and multi-media artist Nikki Anderson as she guides us through some cookie designs that look almost too good to eat... almost. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
>>> HISTORY
THE SANDLAPPER SINGERS: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane, and again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Michael and All Angels’ Episcopal Church, 6408 Bridgewood Road. The professional choir will present “Legends: A Christmas Celebration.” Christmas concerts have been a holiday tradition since the choir’s founding in 1996, and this year’s program – the first under new artistic director Dustin Ousley – will include traditional Christmas anthems and popular holiday songs. $15 for adults; $5 for students with ID; children 12 and under free. www.sandlappersingers.org
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
>>> HISTORY
HORSESHOE HISTORY TOUR: 1-2 p.m. Friday at South Caroliniana Library. University Archivist Elizabeth Cassidy West leads the monthly tours around the historic campus, sharing tales of significant events and student life that occurred on the Horseshoe. Tours are free and open to the public. Free. 910 Sumter St. http://library.sc.edu/socar/
CANDLELIGHT TOURS AND CARRIAGE RIDES: 6-9 p.m. Friday at Hampton-Preston Mansion and Robert Mills House. Visit the decorated, candlelit halls of these two historic homes on a guided tour. Enjoy live music entertainment and children’s activities, and before or after your house tour, take a carriage ride through the Robert Mills Historic District. Candlelight Tours, free for members, $12 for adults and $8 for youth non-members; carriage rides are an additional $8 per person. Carriage space is limited and advance purchase is suggested at www.historiccolumbia.org or call (803) 252-1770 ext. 23. 1616 Blanding St. and 1615 Blanding St.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
>>> HOLIDAYS
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Robert Mills Carriage House and Hampton-Preston Mansion. Enjoy a continental breakfast in the Robert Mills Carriage House while listening to seasonal music. After your meal, guests can view the decorated halls of the Hampton-Preston Mansion, see a Victorian Christmas tree, make holiday crafts to take home, and take a picture with Santa. Breakfast with Santa is $15 for adults and $7 for youth members, $18 for adults and $9 for youth non-members; free for kids 3 and under. Advance purchase is suggested at www.historiccolumbia.org or call (803) 252-1770 ext. 23. 1616 Blanding St. and 1615 Blanding St.
>>> FUNDRAISER
JINGLE BELL RUN: 8 a.m. Saturday at Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center. The Jingle Bell Run is an annual 5K that raises money for The Arthritis Foundation. Holiday-themed costumes are highly encouraged. So tie jingle bells to your shoelaces, show off that ugly Christmas sweater and get some exercise for a good cause. 1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce. Registration, fees and other run details: www.jbr.org
