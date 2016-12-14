23 creative winter date ideas for non-boring Columbians

The cold weather months create plenty of opportunities to heat up your relationship. Look no further than our Columbia winter date guide for ideas infinitely better than “Netflix and chill.” Whether it’s your first date or your five hundredth, we guarantee you’ll find something new and cool to try with your main squeeze.
1. Eat dessert first
Indulge your sweetie – and your sweet tooth – with dessert at Kaminsky’s or Nonnah’s in the Vista. Share a piece of pie or cake accompanied by adult coffee drinks at Kaminsky’s. If you’re feeling fancy, spring for one of Nonnah’s flaming desserts or flaming coffees for two, prepared tableside for a special flourish to a romantic evening. Or maybe try something at each place. They are across the street from each other, after all.
Kaminsky’s is at 930 Gervais St. www.kaminskys.com. Nonnah’s is at 923 Gervais St. www.nonnahs.com
2. Cook something awesome
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio has monthly couples cooking classes. There’s also an annual lasagna class on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for $50.
SakiTumi has couples sushi-making classes. Make, cut and plate at least two of your own rolls. $65-$75 each.
Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St. www.lets-cook.wixsite.com /letscookculinary. SakiTumi is at 807 Gervais St. www.sakifresh.com /sushi-class.html
3. Look at Christmas lights at the zoo
Riverbanks Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas is a standard yet fun and relatively inexpensive winter date. Grab some hot chocolate and walk hand-in-hand through the twinkling light displays and animated images. Most of the animals will be asleep, but usually the flamingoes and koalas are still up.
500 Wildlife Parkway, $11. www.riverbanks.org/ events/lights- before-christmas.html
4. Break the ice
A classic winter date is, of course, taking a spin around the ice skating rink at Boyd Plaza on Main Street. Feel free to hold onto each other for “support.” Depending on the time of day you go, follow skating with sweet treats at Ally & Eloise or drinks at Hampton Street Vineyard. $8 Monday through Wednesday, $10 Thursday through Sunday.
1515 Main St., at Columbia Museum of Art. www.columbiaparks andrecreation foundation.org
5. Try fondue at City Bar
The $65 Fondue for Two deal includes cheese fondue, entree for two and sweet dips for dessert. Or, simply go for the cheese fondue ($11) or dessert fondue ($12).
For a drink, try the Absolut flirtini.
700 Gervais St. www.citybarfondue.com
6. Get drinks at The Vault Martini Bar
The Sheraton’s rooftop bar is a great date idea for spring or summer, but in the winter, head down to the hotel’s Vault bar. What once was an actual bank vault is now a cozy bar with a very cool drink menu. Try the Dark and Stormy, a cocktail made with ginger beer.
1400 Main St. www.starwoodhotels.com
7. Walk around State House at night
Another date that involves some walking: Circle the State House, making sure to take in the lit Christmas tree. Then warm up with drinks at Oak Table or The Whig.
Main and Gervais streets
8. Drink and paint
Before you say “I’m not artistic,” the painting classes at Grapes and Gallery are designed for those who have never painted before. The artist-led painting sessions provide all the art materials and you provide money for the bar and bring your own food. If nothing else, you and your date can get a drink and laugh at how poor your art skills are. $35 per session or Do Your Own Thing session for $20.
1113 Taylor St. www.grapesandgallery.com
9. Power through a puzzle
For a Sunday Funday date, head to Casual Pint in the Vista. Beginning at 3 p.m., the store has a Pints and Puzzles challenge. The first group to finish a puzzle gets $30 off their tab and the second group gets $20 off.
Puzzles not your thing? Casual Pint is having a beer and cupcake pairing on Thursday, Dec. 15.
807 Gervais St., Ste. 100. vista.thecasualpint.com
10. Listen to jazz at Speakeasy
The Five Points jazz bar is a chill spot within the sometimes overcrowded bar district. You’ll actually be able to hear what your date is saying! And Wednesday happy hour can’t be beat, with $3 select cocktails and wines.
711 Saluda Ave. www.facebook.com/ speakeasy5points
11. Stroll through Soda City Market
Sample food from the booths and food trucks or pick up some fresh produce to make a meal together. Follow it up with mimosas at Michael’s Cafe. (Bonus points for guys who pick up a bouquet for your date from one of the flower vendors.)
Saturdays on Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
12. Go on a Saturday morning doughnut drive
Make or grab coffee to-go and head to Soda City Market for some wildly flavored Double Trouble Doughnuts. Then make your way to Krispy Kreme and Dunkin Donuts, sampling a doughnut (or two) at each place. This idea works for bakeries, too.
13. Take advantage of dinner deals
Tombo Grill has a Thursday Date Night dinner deal, where you can get a three-course dinner for two for $49. Includes an appetizer to share, two entreés and dessert.
Cellar on Greene has a similar three-course dinner offer daily for $25 each. Tombo is at 4517 Forest Drive, tombogrille.com. Cellar on Greene is at 2001-D Greene St. cellarongreene.com
14. See a movie at The Nick
Movie dates are nothing new, but Columbia’s indie theater makes the occasion feel special with its in-person film introductions and alcohol for purchase. See something sad (like “Manchester by the Sea,” Dec. 15-29), funny (“Scrooged,” Dec. 22) or weird (“Rams,” Feb. 8) and enjoy a post-movie discussion. 1607 Main St. nickelodeon.org
15. Brings your dogs for a playdate
If one or both of you have dogs, consider taking the pups on a playdate at Emily Douglas Park or Yappy Hour at Jake’s (every Tuesday and Thursday). Both spots are low-key and all the dogs running around will give you an easy conversation topic.
Jake’s Bar & Grill is at 2112 Devine St. jakesofcolumbia.com. Emily Douglas Park is at 2500 Wheat St.
16. Go to a museum for cheap
No money, no problem. The Columbia Museum of Art is free on the first Sunday of the month and the South Carolina State Museum is only $1 on the first Sunday of the month.
State Museum is at 311 Gervais St. scmuseum.org. Museum of Art is at 1515 Main St. www.columbiamuseum.org/
17. Sample some brews at the World Beer Festival
For beer lovers, you can’t go wrong with the World Beer Festival in Columbia. Spend an afternoon or evening sampling beers from all over the world.
Saturday, Feb. 18 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Ave. $40, allaboutbeer.com/gather-for-beer/world-beer-festival/columbia-sc/cider-garden/
18. Go on a hot toddy crawl
If beer’s not your thing, turn your attention to the hot toddy. Some of the best cocktails are made during the holiday season. We recommend the Candied Apple-Ginger Fizz at Solstice Kitchen, The Bad Santa (featuring Fireball and eggnog) at Goat’s and a white chocolate peppermint-ini at Bistro on the Boulevard.
Solstice Kitchen is at 841-4 Sparkleberry Lane, Northeast Richland. www.solsticekitchen.com. Goat’s is at 2017 Devine St. www.goatfeatherssc.com. Bistro is at 1085 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo. www.bistroontheblvd.com
19. Get physical
Lace up your shoes, because running dates are a thing now! Amp up the competition even further by entering the Cold Winter’s Day 5K together. Loser buys breakfast.
10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at 5209 Trenholm Road. $30-$40. www.strictlyrunning.com
20. Decorate cookies or build a gingerbread house
Grab a gingerbread house kit from the grocery store or Target and construct a tasty creation.
Blue Flour Bakery has cookie decorating kits with un-frosted sugar cookies, frosting and sprinkles. ($18.95 for cookies, $4.95 for frosting and $2.95 for sprinkles.)
Blue Flour Bakery is at 7703 St. Andrews Road, Irmo. www.blueflour.com/blog
21. Laugh together
Catch a show at The Comedy House. Shows can run $10-$45. If the cash isn’t flowing, The University of South Carolina has a student improv comedy group called Toast that does shows for $5.
The Comedy House is at 2768 Decker Blvd. comedyhouse.us. Follow Toast on Facebook for information on shows, which are usually 11 p.m. at Benson Theatre, 226 Bull St.
22. Visit a bookstore
Dating a bookworm? Search the stacks of used and collectible books at Ed’s Editions in West Columbia and follow it up with coffee at 116 Espresso and Wine Bar. (Note: Everything at Ed’s is 30 percent off in December.)
Ed’s Editions is at 406 Meeting St., West Columbia. www.edseditions.com. 116 Espresso and Wine Bar is at 116 State St., West Columbia. www.116state.com
23. Sip some wine
On Wednesdays, Gervais and Wine has tastings where you can try four wines and a small cheese plate for $8. The Gourmet Shop also does wine tastings from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays for $1 at the door.
Gervais and Wine is at 620 Gervais St. www.gervine. com/index.html. Gourmet Shop is at 724 Saluda Ave. www.thegourmetshop.net/ wine.html
