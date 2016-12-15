Best of the rest: Events for Dec. 15 and beyond

THURSDAY, DEC. 15
HOLIDAY SALE AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House. This year 40 vendors will have fabulous, one-of-a-kind, handmade items for everyone on your list. Set in the Fine Arts Center’s historic Douglas-Reed House (ca. 1812) the show will feature a selection of fine, artisan pieces in clay, glass, metals and wood. Some of the items you will find include pottery, hand-blown glass, aprons, woodwork, soaps, candles, specialty teas and coffees, dog treats, herbed jams and syrups, candies and dips, jewelry, stuffed toys, ornaments, wall art, stained glass and so much more! 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
CINDY WALTON: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Over the Mantel Gallery. Through writings and bold marks traveling in and out of the layers of oil and cold wax, Asheville artist Cindy Walton captures action, energy, and quiet musings of nature in this new body of work. 3142 Carlisle St. http://overthemantel.com/
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 5-10 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Southeast. Join Hampstead Stage for Charles Dickens’s timeless classic, “A Christmas Carol”, the delightful tale of the miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, as he learns the true meaning of Christmas. 7421 Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 776-0855, www.richlandlibrary.com
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
FRIENDS HOLIDAY GET TOGETHER: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Old Mill Brewpub. Come hang out at the Friends holiday get together for a fun time of food, drinks, and friends! 711 E Main St., Lexington. (803) 785-2337, www.facebook.com/events/575038452621522/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
SANDLAPPER SINGERS PRESENT: “LEGENDS: A CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION”: 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Christmas concerts have been a holiday tradition for the choir since its founding in 1996, and this year’s program, the first under new artistic director Dustin Ousley, will include traditional Christmas anthems and popular holiday songs. Ousley says special tribute will be paid to American conductor Robert Shaw (1916-1999), who would have turned 100 this year. The choir will mark his centenary by presenting some of Shaw’s most beloved carol arrangements, including “The Holly and the Ivy” and “Fum Fum Fum.” The program will also feature holiday hits from the Billboard Hot 100 and a carol sing-along. $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID. Children 12 and under get in free with a paying adult; no ticket required. Group discounts are also available. Address: 125 Sparkleberry Ln. www.sandlappersingers.org
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Thursday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
CANDLELIGHT TOURS & CARRIAGE RIDES: 6-9 p.m. Friday at Robert Mills House & Hampton-Preston Mansion. Visit the decorated, candlelit halls of the Hampton-Preston Mansion and the Robert Mills House and on a guided tour. Enjoy live music entertainment and children’s activities while celebrating the holidays with Historic Columbia. Before or after your house tour, take a carriage ride through the Robert Mills Historic District. Stop by the Gift Shop’s holiday open house throughout the evening for a last minute storewide sale as well as refreshments, holiday tunes and giveaways. Candlelight Tours are free for members; $12, adult and $8, youth for non-members. Carriage Rides are an additional $8 per person. There is limited space on the carriage rides and guests are encouraged to purchase advance tickets. 1615 Blanding St. (803)-252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/candlelight-tours-carriage-rides
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
THE BALLET STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER: 7 p.m. Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). “The Ballet Story of the Nutcracker” is comprised of all of your favorite scenes from the “Nutcracker” — the party, the battle with the Mouse King, the snow scene and the Kingdom of Sweets. The story will come to life with music, dancers, costumes, scenery and special effects. Directed by Ari Dickinson with Stephanie Caldwell as assistant director. $15. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL: 7 p.m. Friday at Harbison Theatre of MTC. The family contemporary ballet was created by Celestial Stars director, Gabrielle Celeste. The ballet is a timeless story of jealousy, redemption, and forgiveness. Tickets are $8 and $13. 7300 College St., Irmo. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
LAC GALLERY HOLIDAY PARTY AND WINE TASTING: 7-9 p.m. Friday at LAC GALLERY. Enjoy a holiday evening at LAC Gallery including music from a local musician and a wine tasting event with Lexington Winery, Mercer House Estate Winery. Music, art and the holiday spirit. We look forward to sharing this time with you. 121-A East Main St. (entrance is off of Maiden Lane (next to Groucho’s), Lexington. (803) 351-3333, www.facebook.com/LACGallery/
A MISFIT CHRISTMAS: AN ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theatre. The Misfit Players is a production company that was started earlier this year by Columbia native, David LaTorre. His vision was to start a production company that produced variety shows with an original script using music composed by various artists. The Misfit Players consist of theatre majors from Anderson University who have performed throughout SC and GA this year. “A Misfit Christmas” is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit through familiar songs, dance, skits, and scenes. This is a family-friendly show. $10, students/youth; $12, adults. 6408 Bridgewood Rd. (803) 359-1436, www.VillageSquareTheatre.com
SANDLAPPER SINGERS PRESENT: “LEGENDS: A CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION”: 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael and All Angels’ Episcopal Church. Christmas concerts have been a holiday tradition for the choir since its founding in 1996, and this year’s program, the first under new artistic director Dustin Ousley, will include traditional Christmas anthems and popular holiday songs. Ousley says special tribute will be paid to American conductor Robert Shaw (1916-1999), who would have turned 100 this year. The choir will mark his centenary by presenting some of Shaw’s most beloved carol arrangements, including “The Holly and the Ivy” and “Fum Fum Fum.” The program will also feature holiday hits from the Billboard Hot 100 and a carol sing-along. $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID. Children 12 and under get in free with a paying adult; no ticket required. Group discounts are also available. Address: 125 Sparkleberry Ln. www.sandlappersingers.org
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Friday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Robert Mills Carriage House. Join Historic Columbia for a holiday treat to remember! Enjoy a continental breakfast in the cozy Robert Mills Carriage House while listening to seasonal music. After your meal, guests can view the decorated halls of the Hampton-Preston Mansion, see a Victorian Christmas tree, make holiday crafts to take home, and take a picture with Santa! While Santa is hard at work gathering lists, the Gift Shop elves will also be hard at work providing great values on purchases. Enjoy shopping and activities throughout the day at the Gift Shop. $15, adult and $7, youth for members; $18, adult and $9, youth for non-members; free for kids 3 and under. Space is limited and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. 1616 Blanding St. (803)-252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
HOLIDAYS AROUND THE WORLD; SANTA VISTS: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the South Carolina State Museum. Kick off the holidays with the State Museum during this special event focusing on international holiday celebrations like Kwanza, Hanukkah, Christmas, Chinese New Year and more. Enjoy international crafts, food and more. Santa visiting from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Adult (13-61): $8.95, Seniors (62 +): $7.95, children (3-12): $6.95, infants two and under: free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, http://scmuseum.org/
MAIN STREET ICE: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
PICKLEBALL SHOWCASE: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Charles R. Drew Wellness Center. Pickleball is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. It can be played both indoors and outdoors, and on a badminton-sized court. Players of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend the free showcase. Guests will have the chance to enter to win prizes, and hear about this fast growing and fun sport. 2101 Walker Solomon Way. (803) 545-3200, Yvette McKenzie (803) 413-4569
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
“MIRACLE ON NORTH MAIN STREET”: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Meadowlake Park. The miracle won’t be on 34th street this year; it is on North Main Street in Columbia! Join BlueChoice HealthPlan of South Carolina Medicaid for the festival. Activities include: special gifts for the first 300 children; pictures with Santa and Coach Blue; refreshments; cookie decorating; health screenings; and community resources. 600 Beckman Dr.
A MISFIT CHRISTMAS: AN ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Square Theatre. The Misfit Players is a production company that was started earlier this year by Columbia native, David LaTorre. His vision was to start a production company that produced variety shows with an original script using music composed by various artists. The Misfit Players consist of theatre majors from Anderson University who have performed throughout SC and GA this year. “A Misfit Christmas” is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit through familiar songs, dance, skits, and scenes. This is a family-friendly show. $10, students/youth; $12, adults. 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.VillageSquareTheatre.com
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET PRESENTS: NUTCRACKER: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. The Nutcracker conveys the magical story of dancing toys, mischievous mice and frolicking snowflakes dancing to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score. This spectacle is South Carolina’s longest running, largest single performing arts event with performances reaching over nine cities through November and December! “Nutcracker Teas” will take place just before the Nutcracker matinee performances at 1:30 p.m. The special events will be in Koger Center’s “ballroom” and will feature a sit-down tea, cakes, cookies and lots of surprises. Learn the real story of the Nutcracker as you meet Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy and other company dancers. Show tickets are $45, $35 and $20. Tickets for tea are $25 per person and may be purchased in advance, (803) 799-7605. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=362
TWO GALS AND A FORK FOOD TOURS: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Vista. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia will partner to host a historical food tour in the Vista. Guests will visit five different top Vista restaurants for an ample sampling of their specialties all while hearing the rich history of Columbia and the Vista. Tickets are $30; $35 or $38 depending on total tickets purchased. We also offer customized events for 10 or more people. The tour is 2.5 hours. (803) 260-7992, (803) 360-0578; www.twogalsfoodtours.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL: 7 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre of MTC. The family contemporary ballet was created by Celestial Stars director, Gabrielle Celeste. The ballet is a timeless story of jealousy, redemption, and forgiveness. Tickets are $8 and $13. 7300 College St., Irmo. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
CHRISTMAS AT REID: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reid Chapel AMEC. Christmas gala. All ticket proceeds will go to support the food pantry. $20, adults; $10, college students and youth ages 6-17. Free for children 5 and under. 704 Gabriel St. (803) 786-0701, www.reidchapelamechurch.org
ELITE BALLROOM ACADEMY GRAND OPENING: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday at 3512 Bush River Rd. Columbia has a new ballroom! Elite Ballroom Academy is celebrating its grand opening by hosting a Christmas Showcase. The Showcase will include performances by some of the Midlands’ finest dance professionals and students, as well as general group dancing on Columbia’s largest floating dance floor. Wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. $25; donations will be collected to benefit Epworth Children’s Home.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
DOLLAR SUNDAY: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Woodrow Wilson Family Home. Every third Sunday of the month, residents of Richland and Lexington counties are invited to tour one of Historic Columbia’s house museums for just $1! Visit the Woodrow Wilson Family Home, South Carolina’s only presidential site. The site offers visitors wide-ranging experiences through exhibit galleries, virtual tours and wayside signage. Walk-ins welcome! Tickets can be purchased at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills, located at 1616 Blanding St. General admission prices apply for any house tours after the first. 1705 Hampton St. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/dollar-sunday-WWFH
MAIN STREET ICE: 1-9 p.m. Sunday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 3 p.m. Sunday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
A MISFIT CHRISTMAS: AN ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW: 3 p.m. Sunday at Village Square Theatre. The Misfit Players is a production company that was started earlier this year by Columbia native, David LaTorre. His vision was to start a production company that produced variety shows with an original script using music composed by various artists. The Misfit Players consist of theatre majors from Anderson University who have performed throughout SC and GA this year. “A Misfit Christmas” is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit through familiar songs, dance, skits, and scenes. This is a family-friendly show. $10, students/youth; $12, adults. 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.VillageSquareTheatre.com
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET PRESENTS: NUTCRACKER: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Koger Center for the Arts. The Nutcracker conveys the magical story of dancing toys, mischievous mice and frolicking snowflakes dancing to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score. This spectacle is South Carolina’s longest running, largest single performing arts event with performances reaching over nine cities through November and December! “Nutcracker Teas” will take place just before the Nutcracker matinee performances at 1:30 p.m. The special events will be in Koger Center’s “ballroom” and will feature a sit-down tea, cakes, cookies and lots of surprises. Learn the real story of the Nutcracker as you meet Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy and other company dancers. Show tickets are $45, $35 and $20. Tickets for tea are $25 per person and may be purchased in advance, (803) 799-7605. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=362
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
MONDAY, DEC. 19
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Monday at The Lourie Center. The holidays may be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In partnership with Palmetto Health, this weekly grief support group is open for participants to join at any time. The group will be facilitated by Peggy Downie, LISW-CP from Palmetto Health Hospice and a Guild Certified Teacher of the Feldenkrais Method. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences from the Feldenkrais Method of Awareness Through Movement as a way to address the physical impact of grief. We will also have a time of sharing our own stories and journey through grief and perhaps learn some ways of coping from each other. Participation is free and open to all. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971 x 12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Monday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Monday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Monday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS AND TASTINGS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. The museum is bringing back a new tradition celebrating South Carolina foodways called Tasting Tuesdays. Join the museum for the first four Tuesdays in December from 6–8 p.m. for free South Carolina-made food samplings by local companies and enjoy samples of local beer, wine and cider while you shop.Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 8 p.m. Also, catch “The Polar Express 4D Experience” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 6:30 p.m. and “Christmas Laser Fantasy: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium at 7 p.m. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
