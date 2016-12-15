HOW I GO COLUMBIA CHOCOLATIER CHRISTINA MILES

For Columbia native and Dreher High School graduate Christina Miles, a trip to Bruges, Belgium, was life-changing.
After graduating summa cum laude with a culinary degree from Johnson and Wales University in Denver, Colorado, Miles went to work as a commis chef in Norwich, England. She then managed various restaurants including seafood restaurants and a wine bar and grill in Maryland. During that time, Miles traveled the world learning about different food and different cultures – travels that included a trip to Bruges, a small town where Miles found the best chocolate she’d ever tasted.
After learning the craft of making chocolate, Miles eventually returned home to Columbia where she opened Bruges Chocolaterie. She takes pride in hand-painting chocolates and filling them with fresh ganache and caramels, using the freshest, locally produced quality ingredients so that her customers can have that same reaction she had when she first tasted chocolate in Bruges.
This month, Miles is busy crafting holiday gift boxes of her artisan chocolates for delivery locally and across the United States.
EAT
Since I enjoy exploring food and cultures around the world, my husband and I are currently exploring the world here in Columbia. Each time we go out, we try a new restaurant from Mexican Pastelerias and Korean Garden on Decker, to Blue Cactus and Harambe Ethiopian Restaurant in Five Points, to a Southern brunch at Brookland Conference Center, or a quick lunch at Crave Artisan shop next to our office on Millwood.
DRINK
In doing wine or beer chocolate pairings around town, I’ve grown to appreciate craft beers from Craft and Draft, a smooth Cabernet from Gervais & Vine and the vast selection at Sam’s (Wine & Spirits). I can’t neglect mentioning Speakeasy’s. They can create the perfect bourbon cocktail in a very relaxed and mature environment.
LISTEN
Some of the best concerts that I’ve seen have been at the State Fair. This year we saw an awesome concert by Aloe Blacc. There, I’ve seen my all-time favorite groups, Boyz II Men and The Roots and great gospel singers like Kirk Franklin. Where else is there a better sound? Sounds of the rides, the music, and of course the fabulous food make the fair a great time each year.
PLAY
Play is all about screaming “Gamecocks.” I’m a huge football fan and love tailgating. I also go see the Lady Gamecocks and had a blast on the bus trip for the tournament sampling chocolates and watching games.I also love to dance. It’s what frees me and gives me life. Whether it’s going to Woody’s, Blue, salsa or line dancing, I enjoy going out and having fun.
SEE
Columbia is a great city to star gaze. The harvest and super moons this fall have been phenomenal. You can go outside on a beautiful clear night on an open field and admire the South Carolina land and the stars.
Janet Jones Kendall, jjkendall@thestate.com
