Best of the rest: Events for Dec. 21 and beyond

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: Noon-9 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Riverfront Park. Join us to toast marshmallows and tell stories on the beautiful Broad River overlook at the north end of Riverfront Park. The golden hour on the river is simply spectacular, and if skies are clear we can admire the night sky. Participants should meet at the Diversion Dam at the north end of Riverfront Park. 4122 River Dr. (803) 545-3100, https://sites.google.com/site/columbiasriverfrontpark/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
JAY WARE QUARTET: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Street Public House. Mark Rapp and ColaJazz continue to bring the beat to Main street. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Rapp and Main Street Public House owner Jimmy Latulipe are hoping the restaurant will become known not only for its cuisine but also as the city’s prime jazz venue. The restaurant, which opened last month, has state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. “The series adds to downtown Columbia’s cultural environment,” said Latulipe. “It also nicely augments the mix of sophistication and lively ambience that we’re creating at the restaurant.” 1556 Main St. http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
CINDY WALTON: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Over the Mantel Gallery. Through writings and bold marks traveling in and out of the layers of oil and cold wax, Asheville artist Cindy Walton captures action, energy, and quiet musings of nature in this new body of work. 3142 Carlisle St. http://overthemantel.com/
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: Noon-10 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE BETHLEHEM: A NATIVITY REMIX: 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Hampton Room at the Agape Center. Children of all ages will love this original story as Dorothy, Linus, Charlie Brown and Tiny Tim, among others, make the journey to Bethlehem. The forty-five minute live theatre presentation is produced by the Washington Street United Methodist Church Youth Ministry, written by Washington Street youth Lydia Conte, Ava Jackson, Addy Lee, Emmi Lee and Darby Waund with assistance by Larry Hembree. The play with music features Washington Street United Methodist Church youth and adults. Admission is free.1620 Main St.
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: Noon-10 p.m. Friday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
CANDLELIGHT TOURS & CARRIAGE RIDES: 6-9 p.m. Friday at Robert Mills House & Hampton-Preston Mansion. Visit the decorated, candlelit halls of the Hampton-Preston Mansion and the Robert Mills House and on a guided tour. Enjoy live music entertainment and children’s activities while celebrating the holidays with Historic Columbia. Before or after your house tour, take a carriage ride through the Robert Mills Historic District. Stop by the Gift Shop’s holiday open house throughout the evening for a last minute storewide sale as well as refreshments, holiday tunes and giveaways. Candlelight Tours are free for members; $12, adult and $8, youth for non-members. Carriage Rides are an additional $8 per person. There is limited space on the carriage rides and guests are encouraged to purchase advance tickets. 1615 Blanding St. (803)-252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/candlelight-tours-carriage-rides
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
THE BALLET STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER: 7 p.m. Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). “The Ballet Story of the Nutcracker” is comprised of all of your favorite scenes from the “Nutcracker” — the party, the battle with the Mouse King, the snow scene and the Kingdom of Sweets. The story will come to life with music, dancers, costumes, scenery and special effects. Directed by Ari Dickinson with Stephanie Caldwell as assistant director. $15. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL: 7 p.m. Friday at Harbison Theatre of MTC. The family contemporary ballet was created by Celestial Stars director, Gabrielle Celeste. The ballet is a timeless story of jealousy, redemption, and forgiveness. Tickets are $8 and $13. 7300 College St., Irmo. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
LAC GALLERY HOLIDAY PARTY AND WINE TASTING: 7-9 p.m. Friday at LAC GALLERY. Enjoy a holiday evening at LAC Gallery including music from a local musician and a wine tasting event with Lexington Winery, Mercer House Estate Winery. Music, art and the holiday spirit. We look forward to sharing this time with you. 121-A East Main St. (entrance is off of Maiden Lane (next to Groucho’s), Lexington. (803) 351-3333, www.facebook.com/LACGallery/
A MISFIT CHRISTMAS: AN ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theatre. The Misfit Players is a production company that was started earlier this year by Columbia native, David LaTorre. His vision was to start a production company that produced variety shows with an original script using music composed by various artists. The Misfit Players consist of theatre majors from Anderson University who have performed throughout SC and GA this year. “A Misfit Christmas” is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit through familiar songs, dance, skits, and scenes. This is a family-friendly show. $10, students/youth; $12, adults. 6408 Bridgewood Rd. (803) 359-1436, www.VillageSquareTheatre.com
WRITER AND ARTIST ANDREW CHOATE PRESENTS: PERFORMANCE OF PHOTOGRAPHS, POEMS AND SONGS: 7:30 p.m. Friday at If Art Gallery. To celebrate the publication of his new book “Learning” (Writ Large Press), Andrew Choate returns to his hometown for a reading and performance. He will read from “Learning” (2016), “Stingray Clapping” (2012) and “I Love You More”, a collection of his texts-for-performance due out in 2017. In addition he will be reading poems, singing songs and showing bollard photographs, including a @saintbollard project debut involving screenshots, live vocal effects and an electronic chorus powered by his own voice. Choate is @saintbollard through his Instagram account devoted to photographs of bollards (the concrete posts designed to obstruct cars and/or protect pedestrian areas). $5. 1223 Lincoln St. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
SANDLAPPER SINGERS PRESENT: “LEGENDS: A CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION”: 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Michael and All Angels’ Episcopal Church. Christmas concerts have been a holiday tradition for the choir since its founding in 1996, and this year’s program, the first under new artistic director Dustin Ousley, will include traditional Christmas anthems and popular holiday songs. Ousley says special tribute will be paid to American conductor Robert Shaw (1916-1999), who would have turned 100 this year. The choir will mark his centenary by presenting some of Shaw’s most beloved carol arrangements, including “The Holly and the Ivy” and “Fum Fum Fum.” The program will also feature holiday hits from the Billboard Hot 100 and a carol sing-along. $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID. Children 12 and under get in free with a paying adult; no ticket required. Group discounts are also available. Address: 125 Sparkleberry Ln. www.sandlappersingers.org
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 8 p.m. Friday at Town Theatre. Come see this premiere and unique performance of the classic holiday tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when the ghosts of Christmas reveal his past, present and future. Through the music of Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, this version of a classic holiday tale has fantastic new life — just like Scrooge himself! Adults $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college $20; youth (17 and younger) $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SANTA’S CHRISTMAS PARTY: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Marionette Theatre. Santa’s head elf, Spangler, decides to throw Santa a rockin’ holiday surprise party in celebration of the season. Spangler is in for his own surprise when he discovers that Santa is on vacation and is nowhere to be found! Spangler has a number of exciting performances lined up for Santa’s party... but will Santa make it back in time to enjoy his own festivities? With dancing snowmen, figure skating, and Jack Frost’s own puppet show within-a-puppet-show, this fun-filled performance will put audiences of all ages in the holiday spirit! $5 per person for ages 2 and up. 401 Laurel St. (803) 252-7366, http://cmtpuppet.org/
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
MONDAY, DEC. 26
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: Noon-9 p.m. Monday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Monday at The Lourie Center. The holidays may be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In partnership with Palmetto Health, this weekly grief support group is open for participants to join at any time. The group will be facilitated by Peggy Downie, LISW-CP from Palmetto Health Hospice and a Guild Certified Teacher of the Feldenkrais Method. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences from the Feldenkrais Method of Awareness Through Movement as a way to address the physical impact of grief. We will also have a time of sharing our own stories and journey through grief and perhaps learn some ways of coping from each other. Participation is free and open to all. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971 x 12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Monday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Monday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: Noon-9 p.m. Tuesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS AND TASTINGS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. The museum is bringing back a new tradition celebrating South Carolina foodways called Tasting Tuesdays. Join the museum for the first four Tuesdays in December from 6–8 p.m. for free South Carolina-made food samplings by local companies and enjoy samples of local beer, wine and cider while you shop.Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 8 p.m. Also, catch “The Polar Express 4D Experience” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 6:30 p.m. and “Christmas Laser Fantasy: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium at 7 p.m. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
