Where you can eat out in Columbia on Christmas Day

While some folks have come to rely on the big holiday brunch at local restaurants and hotels, this year Christmas and New Year’s fall on back-to-back Sundays. That cuts down the options of a grand meal out.
Still, you won’t go hungry if you want to eat out on the holidays.
Here, a sampling of Columbia-area restaurants that will be open:
Columbo’s in the DoubleTree by Hilton: A Christmas buffet features prime rib, glazed ham, chicken, shrimp, oysters, mussels, clams, paella, sides, salads, desserts, a children’s selection and more. Reservations required.
11:30 a.m-2 p.m. Adults, $36; active military (with military ID) and seniors (ages 65 years and older), $28; children ages 5-10, $15; under age 5, free. 2100 Bush River Road. (803) 744-2200, www.columbos.net
Midlands’ in the Marriott: Restaurant will be open but not serving the traditional Christmas buffet.
6:30-10:30 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. for lunch and dinner. 1200 Hampton St. (803) 771-7000, www.marriott.com
Ruth’s Chris Steak House: The Vista restaurant is serving its regular steakhouse menu – with vegetarian options.
Holiday hours, 11 a.m.-11 p.m Christmas Eve, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Christmas Day, 11 a.m.-midnight New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. New Year’s Day. Hilton Columbia Center Hotel, 924-A Senate St. (803) 212-6666, www.ruthschris.net.
The Terrace at Embassy Suites: Regular breakfast service on Christmas. Special New Year’s package includes bottle of champagne, party favors, manager’s reception, two-room suite and Sunday breakfast buffet.
7-10:30 a.m. Christmas breakfast, $15. Special New Year’s package, $219. 200 Stoneridge Drive. (803) 252-8700, www.embassysuites3.hilton.com.
National chains
Shoney’s: The restaurant will feature a Christmas Day buffet with hand-carved turkey, ham and fried chicken, cornbread dressing, macaroni & cheese, sweet potato casserole, collard greens and more.
Starting at $11.99, adults; $5.99, children 5-10; free, children 4 and younger with paid adult. Find locations at www.shoneys.com.
Other national chains open Christmas Day include IHOP, Denny’s and Waffle House – some even offering special holiday menu items. Local chain Lizard’s Thicket will be closed Christmas Day.
And on Monday, Dec. 26...
After you get tired of taking advantage of the day-after-Christmas sales (or running around returning gifts), collapse into a seat at Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse for its After Christmas Day Special.
For $26.95, enjoy dinner with unlimited servings of hand-cut beef, poultry, pork and lamb, all served tableside, and a buffet selection of salads, seafood and sushi.
Opens at 5 p.m., with happy hour 5-7 p.m. 410 Columbiana Drive. (803) 708-3151, www.rioz.com
