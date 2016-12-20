Welcome winter at Columbia’s Solstice Celebration

Enjoy a nontraditional take on seasonal lights at Riverfront Park.
A Winter Solstice Celebration is scheduled Wednesday. See the river sparkle during the “golden hour” of light that occurs before sunset, toast marshmallows and celebrate the official first day of winter.
The event is 5-7 p.m. at the Broad River Overlook at Riverfront Park. Meet at the diversion dam at Riverfront Park’s north parking lot, 4122 River Drive.
The fun is free, presented by the city of Columbia’s Parks & Recreation Department.
Details: (803) 545-3100 or www.columbiasc.net/calendar/2228
Comments