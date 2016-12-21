Movies opening this weekend in Columbia

“Jackie” (R): The Oscar buzz is strong around Natalie Portman’s performance as Jacqueline Kennedy in this drama set during the immediate days following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
“PASSENGERS” (PG-13): A spacecraft carrying thousands of people to a distant colony malfunctions, causing two of its passengers (Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt) to wake up from hyper-sleep 90 years early.
“SING” (PG): Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson provide the voices for this animated fable about animals who put on a musical show to save an old theater.
“ASSASSIN’S CREED” (PG-13): Michael Fassbender stars in this adaptation of the hit video game as a man genetically linked to a member of a secret society of killers in 15th-century Spain.
“FENCES:” (PG-13): Denzel Washington directed and stars in this adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which centers on a black garbage collector named Troy Maxson in 1950s Pittsburgh. Bitter that baseball’s color barrier was only broken after his own heyday in the Negro Leagues, Maxson is prone to taking out his frustrations on his loved ones.
“LION” (PG-13): 25 years after being separated from his family, a young man (Dev Patel) leaves his adoptive parents (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham) and tries to track down the relatives he left behind in Calcutta.
HOLIDAYS AT HOGWARTS: 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Northeast. Drop in for a magical holiday journey. Enjoy treats, a Fantastic Beast scavenger hunt and the chance to make a gift for someone you love. 7490 Parklane Road. www.richlandlibrary.com
GINGERBREAD JAMBOREE: Saturdays at EdVenture Children’s Library. Enjoy some holiday fun, including arts and crafts, plus visits with Santa and other activities each Saturday through Dec. 31, when the Jamboree concludes with New Year's Eve at Noon, a celebration for kids. EdVenture closes at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Christmas Eve. 211 Gervais St. Admission and other details at www.edventure.org
