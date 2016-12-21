Party in your PJs Christmas night at Columbia’s Art Bar

Ever have that dream where you’re at a bar in your pajamas watching movies, drinking cocoa spiked with Jameson and breaking it down on the dance floor in your bedroom slippers?
Come Christmas night at The Art Bar in the Vista, that dream could become your reality.
Celebrating its fifth year, “Parth-jama party” is hosted by John “Parthanon John” Minick, or “Parth” for short.
He came up with the idea while talking to good friend Leia Corley. They both got pajamas that year and thought how awesome it would be to get together and for a pajama party with friends while sipping cocoa. Corley’s husband, Shawn-Dell Corley, bar manager at Art Bar, was looped into the idea and said they were planning to open the bar Christmas night just to see whether anyone would show up.
“So we put the word out there on Facebook for anyone who wanted to show up in their pajamas, bring a mug and we’d have some cocoa – and a whole lot of people showed up,” said Parth. “And that’s how the whole thing started.”
It didn’t take long for the event, for ages 21 and older, to find its footing. Close to 60 people who attended last year, Parth said, with the bar having to add another couch just to accommodate everyone.
This is the third year folks will be watching movies on the bar’s projection screen. The first year it was “Blacula” and “Big Bad Mama.” Last year’s selection was more festive, with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and Bill Murray’s “A Very Murray Christmas.”
So what will be on the big screen this year?
“We’re going to watch the greatest Christmas movie ever: ‘Die Hard,’ ” said Parth. “It’s my favorite Christmas movie.”
The party draws a motley crew, from people who need a break from their relatives, to loners, to people in town for the night who want to catch up with old friends. Getting to do so in the comfort of their pajamas while having a cocktail in a bar is the equivalent of a white Christmas miracle in Columbia.
Andy Rodgers, co-owner and general manager of Art Bar, said the party is a hit.
“I couldn’t tell you the number of people, but I could tell you by dollar amount that we do a fair amount of business, especially for it being Christmas night,” he said. “It’s a good refuge for people who don’t have family in town or who don’t have any other place to go. It’s a place where you can come, be around people for the holiday and enjoy some good cheer and make some new friends.”
Rodgers said Parth has a lot to do with the event’s success.
“Parth hosts our useless trivia night every Thursday, and he’s actively involved with the roller derby team The Regulators,” he said. “Great guy, huge personality, big sense of humor. Why he isn’t on TV or out in L.A., I have no idea. He’s a character. He just loves doing things like this.
“I wouldn’t actively go out and recruit somebody to work on Christmas. Our bartenders even volunteer to work. So he’s the life-blood of it, the energy and driving force behind it. We’re literally just providing a place for him to have a party with his friends and with anyone else who wants to come in.”
THE VIBE: As you can imagine, very relaxed. “I’ve seen pictures of people showing up in bathrobes and slippers to actual full-on pajamas,” said Rodgers. “In the lounge area, there are three different couches, and Art Bar is decorated for Christmas, so we’ll have full-on Christmas decorations up. The decor doesn’t change too much. Luckily, Art Bar lends itself to Christmas really well.”
So you may see someone fast asleep under twinkling lights during the movie after one too many magical hot cocoas. And no need to blink twice, the bartender might be dressed like Santa Claus.
This is the first year for a best and worst pajama contest. As Parth put it, “There are a few that take the pajamas a little crazy. It is Art Bar after all.”
THE VERDICT: Plan to “Dash,” “Dance” and “Prance” on down to the Art Bar, you “Vixens.” Party like a “Comet,” look for “Cupid” “Donning” your favorite pajamas and don’t get too “Blitzed.” It’s Christmas, after all.
“After the movie and people have a few drinks, usually it evolves into a dance party,” said Parth. “Everything from disco to hip-hop and top 40 dance. It gets pretty silly.”
This is one pajama party worth staying up past your bedtime.
If you go
Fifth annual Christmas night Parth-jama party
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25-1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26
WHERE: Art Bar, 1211 Park St.
COST: There’s no cover for the event. For ages 21 and older.
INFO: www.eventdaddy.net/columbia/5th-annual-christmas-night-parth-jama-party
