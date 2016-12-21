New Year’s Eve parties in Columbia

There’s no shortage of things to do New Year’s Eve – and that’s in addition to Famously Hot New Year in downtown Columbia.
Here, a sampling of parties.
New Year’s Eve parties
@116 State: Ticket includes a five-course meal – start with an amuse-bouche; first course, poached Wil-Moore Farms egg with grilled bread, truffles, sheaved lomo and bravas sauce; second, squid ink risotto with grilled calamari and charred scallion; third, roasted cauliflower with braised heirloom tomato, saffron and crispy jamon; fourth, North African spiced lamb with roasted Yukon gold potatoes, eggplant and tomatoes topped with shaved manchego cheese; fifth, chocolate and apricot bread pudding with fleur de sel ice cream – with wine pairings.
7 p.m. dinner seating. 116 State St., West Columbia. $100. (803) 791-5663, eventbrite.com
Bourbon: Ticket includes craft cocktail, beer, wine, bubbly and passed appetizers. Seating is first-come, first-served. Whiskeys not on the cocktail list are available for an extra charge.
Doors open at 8 p.m. 1214 Main St. $150. (803) 403-1404, www.bourboncolumbia.com or eventbrite.com.
The Oak Table: Ticket includes open bar, specialty cocktails and heavy passed hors d’oeurves.
1221 Main St. $150. (803) 563-5066, www.theoaktablesc.com, eventbrite.com.
Luxe-Scale Masquerade: Ticket includes tapas and desserts, nonalcoholic beverages and complimentary midnight champagne toast. Cash bar available. Formal attire with masquerade mask.
For ages 25 and older. 912 Lady St. $45. luxescale1@gmail.com and eventbrite.com.
The Whig: In typical Whig fashion, nothing fancy, just an escape from the crowd, plus guaranteed entry and priority re-entry. Oh, and first drink on the house.
1200 Main St. $20 at eventbrite.com. www.thewhig.org
Women of Hope: This black-tie event raises funds for the Lexington Medical Center Foundation to assure high-quality health services and patient-centered care for people in the Midlands.
7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. at USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. $150. (803) 791-2540, LMCfoundation.com, eventbrite.com.
