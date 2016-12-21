Historic Columbia’s Robin Waites, on how she likes to Go Columbia

Robin Waites has lived in Columbia for most of her life, save for a four-year undergraduate stint at Middlebury College in Vermont.
Following graduate school at the University of South Carolina, she worked at the S.C. State Museum in a variety of capacities, with the last position the chief curator of art. As the executive director for Historic Columbia since 2004, Waites has been actively engaged in the changing landscape of the community – from the upswing in adaptive use of historic buildings on Main Street and in the Vista, to the growing interest in historic neighborhoods and diverse communities, to a renewed appreciation of all things local.
Waites lives with her partner and two dogs in Shandon.
Eat
Il Giorgione is my go-to neighborhood restaurant. Monica and George (Kessler, the owners) have created an atmosphere that makes you feel like family when you walk through the door, and the authentic Italian menu is as comforting as it is delicious. For special occasions, Motor Supply and Terra are at the top of the list. Both chefs are really creative with their menus, and they are always willing to meet my vegetarian requests.
Drink
Although I’ve only been in once, I can tell that Lula Drake is going to be a favorite place to enjoy unique wines in a very cool historic setting. Tim Gardener has created something really special with this new Main Street venue. Hunter-Gatherer has long been the place I go for locally brewed beer. They have the best ESB (extra special bitter) in town.
Listen
My work keeps me pretty busy and in contact with lots of people. Sometimes my favorite listening is to the quiet, which I often find if I can sneak away from work for lunch or a walk in the Seibels Garden or on weekends in my backyard.
See
I’m a big fan of Dawn Staley and the USC women’s basketball team. The atmosphere at Colonial Life Arena, especially during SEC games, is electric and fun to be a part of. I also enjoy taking in the local art scene – particularly if ART, 80808 and Southern Pottery. The annual student-faculty art auction at USC is a great place to get high-quality work at reasonable prices.
Play
Paddling the stretch of the Saluda River between the dam and Saluda Shoals Park is my favorite warm-weather pastime. Otherwise, almost every day includes a long walk with our dogs. Shandon is a great neighborhood with diverse architecture, beautiful gardens and really friendly people.
