For Columbia native Drew Dixon, home for the holidays means performing

Nashville musician and Columbia native Drew Dixon knows the holidays can be a little overwhelming trying to cram visits with friends and family into just a few days.
That’s why he plays a holiday show for them whenever he comes home for Christmas.
Friday, Dec. 23, Dixon will perform at his ninth Hometown Holiday Show, this year at Main Street Public House.
What started in 2008 as a show for 10-15 friends and family at the now-closed White Mule has turned into a quasi-reunion and community event.
“It’s one of my favorite shows of the year. It’s a blast,” Dixon said. “Friends and family and the holidays. What’s better than that?”
Dixon will play a night of originals, including an upcoming single to be released in February, as well as blues, soul, R&B and classic rock samples.
Even though he lives in Nashville, the center of the country music industry, Dixon has never gravitated toward that genre, he said.
“I naturally gravitate toward blues and soul. If I’m writing or singing, it’s where my vibe goes.”
The Dreher High School (’05) and University of Georgia grad (’09) grew up in a musical household and was exposed to all types of music. His mom sang in the choir at church and his dad had a vast CD collection.
“He would take me to shows with him, like Blues Traveler, Hootie & the Blowfish, Dave Matthews Band and Farm Aid at Williams-Brice Stadium,” Dixon said.
After years of playing in bands (starting when he was 7 years old, “making as much noise as we could”) and performing solo, Dixon has developed into a more confident artist.
At the first Hometown Holiday show, for example, Dixon played while reading straight from a piece of paper without interacting with the audience much.
“It was awkward. I’m more comfortable playing for crowds, as the crowds have gotten bigger,” he said.
He has shared stages with country artists like Chase Rice and Icelandic rock band Kaleo. Next year, he’ll be touring the East Coast and releasing a new music video.
One thing that hasn’t changed over the years: keeping his hometown set’s Christmas songs under wraps.
“Those are always a surprise.”
If you go
Drew Dixon
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23
WHERE: Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St.
COST: Free
WORTH NOTING: Ages 21 and up after 10 p.m.
