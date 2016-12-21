Music in the Midlands: Kid Trails, Prettier Than Matt, Rod Franco & Friends

Kid Trails
Kid Trails, the passion project of Toro y Moi bassist Patrick Jeffords, is a blend of Southern rock and laid-back California grooves. The South Carolina native now calls Oakland, California, home, but he’s returning to Columbia for the tape release of his new full-length “Kid Trails Rising.” With multi-instrumentalist Mike Collins and Live Singles.
8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $8, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Prettier Than Matt: Americana/pop rock duo Prettier Than Matt is Jessica Skinner and Jeff Pitts.
8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Delaney’s Music Pub, 741 Saluda Ave. Free. www.facebook.com/DelaneysMusicPub
High Lonesome Mountain River Coal Train: The bluegrass band can be found at Bill’s Music Shop most Friday nights, always having fun.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Bill’s Music Shop, 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. www.billsmusicshop.com
Rod Franco & Friends: The band, led by guitarist Rod Franco, lets its extended jams roll into different styles and genres.
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at British Bulldog Pub, 1220 Bower Parkway. Free. www.thebritishbulldogpub.com
