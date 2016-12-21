9 activities to keep family, friends entertained on Christmas Eve in Columbia

For many people – like, say, Santa Claus – Christmas Eve is quite a busy day.
For some people, not so much.
Many folks have scurried for weeks, shopping, baking, and preparing for the onslaught of family visitors and holiday chaos.
But once Christmas Eve arrives, the work has been done and time must be filled before the big guy from the North Pole makes his appearance.
No worries: While some Columbia businesses close on Christmas Eve, many will be open to help you fill in those hours before holiday dinners, candlelight services and the night before Christmas festivities. Here are nine of them:
1 Soda City: Stroll through a row of local vendors set up on Main Street and find unique last-minute Christmas gifts, or just enjoy the festive atmosphere. Every Saturday – including Christmas Eve – you’ll find a range of locally made goodies, from boiled peanuts to barbecue, clothes, local cheeses, soaps and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
2 Bars: Many bars throughout Columbia will be open to help you celebrate or avoid the family political debate for a while longer. Three of them:
▪ The British Bull Dog Pub closes at its usual 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve. 1220 Bower Parkway, (803) 227-8918, www.thebritishbulldogpub.com
▪ Main Street Public House closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve. 1556 Main St. (803)834-3409 www.mainstreetpublichouse.com;
▪ Twisted Spur closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. 705 Gervais St. (803)764-0203www.twistedspurbrewing.com
3 Main Street ICE: The temporary ice rink in Boyd Plaza at Main and Hampton streets is a popular option both for skating and people-watching. The rink is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Christmas Eve. $10, adults; $8, children 12 and younger. 1515 Main St. www.columbiaparksandrecreationfoundation.org/mainstreetice
4 Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens: The zoo is home to more than 2,000 animals, including koalas, kangaroos, gorillas, as well as lions, tigers and bears. You can walk to the gardens, where there also is a play area, or take a tram ride there. For an additional cost, there is a Sky-High Safari and a zip line for the brave. The zoo is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Christmas Eve. $15.95, adults; $13.50, children. 500 Wildlife Parkway. (803) 779-8717. www.riverbanks.org
5 The Nickelodeon: Earmark a bit of Christmas Eve for nostalgia, and watch “Miracle on 34th Street” at noon at the downtown movie theater. If you want a break from Christmas activities, the Nick is also showing “Manchester by the Sea” at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-8234, www.nickelodeon.org
6 EdVenture Children’s Museum: The interactive museum may be closing at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, but it’s packing a lot in before then. The Gingerbread Jamboree features photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, miniature gingerbread house-decorating and holiday arts and crafts. Santa will visit 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Events are free with membership or regular admission. 211 Gervais St. (803) 779-3100, www.edventure.org
7 Holiday Lights on the River: Drive through a 2-mile light display on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. No activities are offered on those days, but folks can drive through the more than 400 light displays. $15 per car. 6-10 p.m.; enter at 6071 St. Andrews Road. (803) 731-5208, www.icrc.net/holiday-lights
8 Columbia Museum of Art: Take a break from holiday chaos and stroll through the museum’s exhibits, including “CUT!: Costume and the Cinema.” The museum closes at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
9 Parks: The Columbia-area state and national parks offer a respite from holiday madness, and a peaceful place to walk off calories and stress.
▪ Congaree National Park’s Visitor’s Center will be open Christmas Eve, the Boardwalk Trail is fully repaired, and most trails are clear. Congaree National Park has more than 20,000 acres of wilderness to explore with nine trails ranging from 0.3 to 11.7 miles, including the 2.4-mile Boardwalk loop. Trail maps are available at the Visitor’s Center. 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. (803) 776-4396 www.nps.gov/cong
▪ Harbison State Forest has 18 miles of trails designed for walking, jogging, hiking and bicycling that range from moderately easy to difficult. Offices will be closed on Christmas Eve but the front parking lot will be open. 5600 Broad River Road. (803) 896-8890, www.state.sc.us/forest/refharb.htm#local
▪ Sesquicentennial State Park offers 1,400 acres with four walking trails ranging from 0.5 to 6.1 miles. 9564 Two Notch Road. (803) 788-2706, www.southcarolinaparks.com/sesqui
Comments