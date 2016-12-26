Another animal adopted as 8 of 12 Strays of Christmas find homes

Another older animal featured in the 12 Strays of Christmas has found a home.
Cabin the cat is the latest to be adopted from PetsInc.
Since Dec. 15, eight animals that were featured in The State have been adopted for the holidays, including all six cats that were featured.
Christmas may be over, but dogs Flanker, Sunrise, Gabana and Sally are still waiting to find their furever families.
Check them out and look for daily adoption updates at thestate.com/goclumbia. PETSinc. Is open noon - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m.Sunday.
