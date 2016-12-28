Best of the rest: Events for Dec. 28 and beyond

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
MAIN STREET ICE: Noon-9 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
JMICHAEL PEEPLES PRE-NEW YEARS CELEBRATION: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Presented by Mark Rapp, this instillation of the ColaJazz Artist Series will feature JMichael Peeples, a local contemporary jazz musician, guitarist and novelist. No cover and no minimum. The first two ColaJazz CDs are available at colajazz.com and on CD at Papa Jazz, Pecknel Music, the Columbia Convention Center Gift Shop, Main Street Public House, and Speakeasy. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
CINDY WALTON: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Over the Mantel Gallery. Through writings and bold marks traveling in and out of the layers of oil and cold wax, Asheville artist Cindy Walton captures action, energy, and quiet musings of nature in this new body of work. 3142 Carlisle St. http://overthemantel.com/
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
A KWANZAA CELEBRATION: 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Lourie Center. In partnership with the Gye Nyame Ensemble, The Lourie Center will host a Kwanzaa Celebration. This festival of family, community and culture will feature an explanation of Kwanzaa, a lighting of candles, and interactive performances with drumming, dancing, and storytelling. A Karamu (feast) will follow performances and guests are invited to bring an African-American inspired dish to share. Free and open to all...family friendly. Donations accepted at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Celebration begins promptly at 6 p.m. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971x12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
EDVENTURE’S NEW YEAR’S EVE AT NOON BALL DROP FOR KIDS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at EdVenture. Get ready to ring in the New Year at the stroke of noon with Columbia’s only ball drop for kids. New Year’s Eve activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. As the countdown to noon begins, a giant illuminated ball descends and lands at the foot of EDDIE®, kicking off the biggest mid-day celebration in town! The DJ will emcee at the celebration from 11 a.m. to noon, complete with lots of confetti and a shimmering ball drop. Children’s activities planned are making countdown clocks and practicing telling time. Children can even make their own LED 2017 glasses and party hats! Free with membership or regular admission. Children and adults, $11.50. Seniors (age 62+), military (with ID) and educators (with ID), $10.50. Children under two, free. 211 Gervais St. (803) 779-3100, www.edventure.org
MAIN STREET ICE: 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Saturday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
COLUMBIA CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 2–3 p.m. Saturday at the Riverfront Park’s south parking lot. The City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting free ranger-guided activities. Join them along the historic Columbia Canal and learn how it has been a part of Columbia’s growth and innovation for almost 200 years. They’ll discuss the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the SC State Penitentiary formerly the Columbia Correctional Institution. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides as well as any essentials like water, sunscreen, bug repellent, hats and sturdy walking footwear. 312 Laurel St. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100.
CITY OF COLUMBIA’S “WOW! NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY”: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Ice. Ring in the New Year with the entire family at the City of Columbia’s New Year’s Eve Party. This family-friendly event features interactive inflatables, games, food vendors, ice skating and more. Guests can compete against each other on the Zorb Balls inflatable track, ride the mechanical bull, show off their dance skills in the “Just Dance” challenge and more. Participants must be at least 16 years old to ride the mechanical bull and must sign a waiver. Open to children age 5 and older and adults. Admission to the New Year’s Eve Party at Main Street ICE is free. There is a fee for face painting, ice skating and food vendors. Prices will vary. Between Hampton and Lady streets. Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
FAMOUSLY HOT NEW YEAR: TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE WITH SISTER HAZEL LIVE: 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m. next to the State House. S.C.’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration welcomes New Orleans musical royalty, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue for a free, full-length outdoor concert — with direct support by beloved Southern folk-rock band Sister Hazel. Opened by Capital City Playboys, local Rockabilly party band, and Mike Stone and the Kritikal Band, local R&B/soul group — followed by a midnight countdown and the most colossal NYE fireworks show in the Carolinas. Beer, wine, bubbly and local food vendors, free parking, COMET park-and-rides, alert cab vouchers and more. Plan your #FHNY at www.famouslyhotnewyear.com.
SUNDAY, JAN. 1
FIRST DAY HIKES: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at Sesquicentennial State Park. Participants are invited to join a park ranger for a guided 2-mile hike on the Sandhill’s Hiking Trail. These hikes will focus on fitness and exercise. A less strenuous half-mile nature walk will also be available to participants who would like to learn more about the park’s plants and wildlife. This walk will start at 2 p.m. This program is for all ages and the 2-mile trail is stroller-friendly. Free with park admission. Admission: $5, adult; $3, children 6 – 15 years old and free for children 5 and under. We offer a discounted admission of $3.25/person to South Carolina residents 65 or older or disabled and to active SC National Guard. Adults must accompany children 15 and under. There is no registration required. Participants should meet at the park office and are encouraged to dress appropriately for being outdoors. Participants may also bring water, cameras and binoculars. 9564 Two Notch Rd. (803) 788-2706, sesqui@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. General admission to the museum is only $1 for guests on First Citizens First Sunday, New Years Day. Included in general admission, guests can explore four floors of permanent and changing exhibits. Blockbuster exhibit admission, BlueCross Blue Shield of South Carolina Planetarium and Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theater shows are an additional price. This is also the last day for guests to see the “Polar Express 4D Experience”. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
RHONDA AND THE RAGE NEW YEARS DAY PERFORMANCE: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bills Music Shop & Pickin Parlor. New Year’s Day Rhonda and The Rage will perform two 45-minute sets. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. (803) 730-1288, (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
MONDAY, JAN. 2
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Monday at The Lourie Center. The holidays may be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In partnership with Palmetto Health, this weekly grief support group is open for participants to join at any time. The group will be facilitated by Peggy Downie, LISW-CP from Palmetto Health Hospice and a Guild Certified Teacher of the Feldenkrais Method. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences from the Feldenkrais Method of Awareness Through Movement as a way to address the physical impact of grief. We will also have a time of sharing our own stories and journey through grief and perhaps learn some ways of coping from each other. Participation is free and open to all. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971 x 12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
VETERANS INFORMATION EDUCATION EVENT: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 7 at the American Legion Richland County Post 6. Come and receive vital information on such topics as: how to file for Veterans benefits; increasing disability benefits; PTSD treatment; social worker services, American Legion programs/services and much more. The purpose of this event is to provide vital information and education to South Carolina Veterans and their families about the different types of programs and services that are available. Free and open to the public. 200 Pickens St. (803) 237-2089, www.eventbrite.com
BLUE MOON CONCERT SERIES: Show starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at UU Coffeehouse. The name has changed, but everything is still the same about the UU Coffeehouse! We now call it the Blue Moon Concert Series, but everything else is the same as before. Jack Williams returns for his annual New Year’s Party. Jack will share his decades-long love affair with song onstage with his friends, Winterline (Susan Douglass Taylor and Cary Taylor, along with Danny Harlow). We still serve homemade desserts and coffee, and still invite you to bring your own adult beverage if you chose. $20. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 200-2824, www.uucoffeehouse.org
