Sister Hazel: Playing Famously Hot New Year a ‘no-brainer’

One of Ken Block’s most memorable New Year’s Eves was performing with his band Sister Hazel at The Tabernacle in Atlanta as 1999 tumbled into 2000.
“To have such a big sold-out show on such a monumental year change was unforgettable,” he said.
He has high hopes for Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year, too, saying that when organizers reached out about performing with headliner Trombone Shorty, “It was a no-brainer that we were going to do it.”
The band from Gainesville, Florida, is coming off the successful release of “Lighter in the Dark,” its first album in five years. And while Sister Hazel has always considered itself unclassifiable, “Lighter in the Dark” is a clear foray into country, hitting No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. (You can’t miss Darius Rucker’s voice on the track “Karaoke Song.”)
Before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Go Columbia spoke with Block about the latest album, working with Rucker and the death of the band’s namesake, Sister Hazel Williams.
Q. Over the past year, how have fans received “Lighter in the Dark?”
A. We’ve gotten as high a charting as we’ve ever had. For a band like us, who has always struggled to label ourselves – because we really are influenced by so many different things – that was extremely gratifying. It’s nice that the Hazelnuts (as Sister Hazel fans are called) have continued to march along with us and that we’ve been making making new fans 22 years in.
Q. What was it like working with Darius Rucker on “Karaoke Song”?
A. We’ve known him for two decades. The Hootie guys are like brothers to us. (Rhythm guitarist) Drew Copeland and Darius came up with that song and when we asked Darius to sing on it and he said, “Absolutely.” We’ve collaborated with him on live stages before, but this was the first time we’ve recorded together.
Q. Did he have any advice about shifting into a more country sound, which he did for his solo career?
A. He’s always told us stay true to ourselves. While the rock lane has gotten narrower, the country lane has gotten wider and can encapsulate what we do. He said if you sing good harmonies, write good songs and play that slide guitar, people will respond.
Q. Sister Hazel Williams, the missionary who ran a homeless shelter in Gainesville, died this summer, and you spoke at the funeral. Why was it important for you to do that?
A. She was a black female minister who, regardless of any factor, would give you a safe, warm place to regroup and get back on your feet. When we were naming the band, we were looking for something that represented unconditional regard to everybody. And she walked the walk every day. We remained friends with her throughout our career and donated money to her monthly for many months. The funeral was a four-and-a-half-hour celebration of her life. It could have gone on longer because there were so many people she impacted.
Q. What are you expecting from Famously Hot New Year in Columbia?
A. We’ve done New Year’s Eve shows all over the country, including Atlanta, Las Vegas, Orlando and Chicago. It’s interesting, this particular event has such a great reputation, primarily in Southeast. When they reached out, it was a no-brainer that we were going to do it.
Columbia has been a big part of our story over the years – we played Rockafellas’ and Elbow Room back in the day. It’s a great college town, much like the one we grew up in in Gainesville. Columbia embraced us early on, and we’re looking forward to coming back for such a big event. We’ve never played with Trombone Shorty and are looking forward to sharing stage with them.
