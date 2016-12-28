Music in the Midlands: Rhonda and The Rage, Kelly Cheats

Rhonda and The Rage
Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent and her band The Rage will play a New Year’s Day show at Bill’s Music Shop. Vincent, an eight-time International Bluegrass Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year will perform two 45-minute sets.
2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin Parlor, 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. www.billsmusicshop.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Kelly Cheats: Southern rock with a pop side. The band has been traveling and promoting its latest release “Keep On Smiling.”
9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Bull Moose Party: The blues rock trio from Columbia is Ben Campbell on vocals and guitar, Ian Wallace on guitar and bass, and Jackson Bailes on drums. With indie rock group Bellavida and cover band Unusual Blu.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6 over 21, $8 under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Kasey Tyndall: The up-and-coming country singer first gained traction in 2014 when she sang a duet with country megastar Keith Urban. Now she’s a featured artist for Wild Wing Cafe.
9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Wild Wing Cafe Vista, 729 Lady St. Free. www.wildwingcafe.com/artists/kaysey-tyndall
Comments