Best of the rest: Events for Jan. 2 and beyond

MONDAY, JAN. 2
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Monday at The Lourie Center. The holidays may be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In partnership with Palmetto Health, this weekly grief support group is open for participants to join at any time. The group will be facilitated by Peggy Downie, LISW-CP from Palmetto Health Hospice and a Guild Certified Teacher of the Feldenkrais Method. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences from the Feldenkrais Method of Awareness Through Movement as a way to address the physical impact of grief. We will also have a time of sharing our own stories and journey through grief and perhaps learn some ways of coping from each other. Participation is free and open to all. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971 x 12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free with membership or admission. Adults, $6; military and senior citizens, $5; students, $2.50; children are free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: CHRIS ANDREWS: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Chris Andrews is a native of Columbia. He is the saxophonist and founder of The Chris Andrews Jazz Quartet, a four piece jazz ensemble that is dedicated to preforming music from The Great American Songbook, modern jazz material, as well as original compositions from its band members. Christopher has also established The Chris Andrews Group, a seven piece instrumental ensemble that focuses on funk, latin, and R&B styles. These groups perform in venues ranging from night clubs to jazz festivals to music seminars. Mr. Andrews is also an avid freelance performer and has worked with groups such as the Wycliffe Gordon Sextet, Fred Wesley and the New JB’s, Roland Haynes Quintet, The Skipp Pearson Foundation, The Joe Clark Big Band, and numerous others. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
CINDY WALTON: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Over the Mantel Gallery. Through writings and bold marks traveling in and out of the layers of oil and cold wax, Asheville artist Cindy Walton captures action, energy, and quiet musings of nature in this new body of work. 3142 Carlisle St. http://overthemantel.com/
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
BEASPACIFICASPOSSIBLE::26: 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Tapp’s Art Center. This is the opening of a large scale audio-visual installation piece. BeAsPacificAsPossible::26 is an ecoacoustic audio-visual installation work created in collaboration with video artist OK Keyes. Custom software takes data in real-time from NOAA buoys distributed across the Pacific Ocean. This data is used to drive oscillators, creating a sonic representation of the current meteorological and atmospheric conditions in the Pacific. The installation will be housed in a large 24’ wide x 14’ high geodesic dome in the center of Tapp’s. OK Keyes is collaborating to provide audio-reactive projections within the dome. The piece will be on display from Jan. 5-Feb 2. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.johnkammerermusic.com/beaspacificaspossible26/, www.tappsartscenter.com
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Take a first, or second, opportunity to see the continuing exhibition at Gallery West. Join the merchants and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday celebration. Desserts by Noelle will provide both sweet and savory treats. Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
VISTA KEYS DUELING PIANO SHOW: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday at Vista Keys. Vista Keys is “the” piano party in Columbia. Dueling pianists take your requests (and musical challenges) for a rockin’ good time. A fully stocked bar is ready to serve and the bartenders take requests, too. $5. 700 Gervais St. Suite B-2 (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com.
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SALSA SOCIAL!: 9:30 p.m. Friday at So You Want To Dance Ballroom. First Friday of every month with DJ Joel Rodriguez. Salsa is a peppery version of the mambo laced with steps from other latin dances. The salsa is performed to a fiery, faster tempo. Some call it a form of latinized rock and roll. It’s high energy and all fun. $10. 554 Meeting St. West Columbia. (803) 569-0380, Jim Williamson, jimdance6461@gmail.com. www.soyouwanttodance.us/home.html
FIRST FRIDAY LOWBROW CINEMA EXPLOSION: “THE MUTILATOR”: 11 p.m. Friday at The Nickelodeon. A teenager who accidentally committed matricide finds himself being hunted together with his girlfriend and mates by his now crazed father. $10. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
VETERANS INFORMATION EDUCATION EVENT: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Richland County Post 6. Come and receive vital information on such topics as: how to file for Veterans benefits; increasing disability benefits; PTSD treatment; social worker services, American Legion programs/services and much more. The purpose of this event is to provide vital information and education to South Carolina Veterans and their families about the different types of programs and services that are available. Free and open to the public. 200 Pickens St. (803) 237-2089, www.eventbrite.com
FINAL PHASE GALLERY — PART 2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Tapp’s Art Center. We’ve gathered artifacts from the farthest corners of the Earth to twinkle and shine throughout the Tapps gallery. The Scenario Collective’s residency has been a series of projects, meetings, events, and visual installations exploring the facets of this burgeoning arts collective in Columbia, SC. Consisting of over 30 members, Scenario Collective is a broad organization of creative personalities striving to coalesce their social and talent sets to create a new creative landscape. Part performance, part visual art, the Collective has strived to break the paradigms of cultural participation in their final exhibition. Free. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
BLUE MOON CONCERT SERIES: Show starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday at UU Coffeehouse. The name has changed, but everything is still the same about the UU Coffeehouse! We now call it the Blue Moon Concert Series, but everything else is the same as before. Jack Williams returns for his annual New Year’s Party. Jack will share his decades-long love affair with song onstage with his friends, Winterline (Susan Douglass Taylor and Cary Taylor, along with Danny Harlow). We still serve homemade desserts and coffee, and still invite you to bring your own adult beverage if you chose. $20. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 200-2824, www.uucoffeehouse.org
SODA CITY ROCK SHOW V9: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday at New Brookland Tavern. Come one, come all for a night of debauchery not seen anywhere else in Soda City! 8:30-9:15 p.m. Open Wire; 9:30-10:15 p.m. Lowercase gods; 10:30-11:15 p.m. Decadence; 11:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m. STARDOG and 12:30-1:15 a.m. Buried Voices. Over 21, $6; under 21, $10. 122 State St. West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/events/952131598264080
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
PASSPORT TO ART: WHAT A RELIEF!: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. Relief sculptures add depth to what might otherwise be flat objects. We’ll get a closer look as we create some relief sculptures of our own in the studios. Join us at 1 p.m. for a gallery tour where we’ll look at three-dimensional works of art from all angles. Free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
SECOND SUNDAY ROLL: LOWER RICHLAND: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday meeting at The Gift Shop at Robert Mills. Join Historic Columbia on an adventure though Lower Richland County. This bus tour will depart from the Robert Mills Carriage House and travel past historic sites in this part of the Richland County including Wavering Place Plantation, The Barber House, Congaree Baptist Church, and other historic sites that date to the 18th, 19th, and early 20th centuries. 1616 Blanding St. HC members: adults, $8 and youth, $4. Non-members: adults, $12 and youth, $6. Kids 5 and under: free. 1616 Blanding St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
ZUMBA: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Cayce-West Columbia Branch Library. Zumba is pretty much the most awesome workout ever. Dance to great music, with great people and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it. Exercise your mind and body with Zumba! 1500 Augusta Rd. West Columbia. (803) 749-6791, ext. 4. www.lex.lib.sc.us/
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at City of Columbia Art Center. This six week class is designed to equip the student with the basics of pottery. This includes but is not limited to: information on clay, knowledge of basic tools, techniques associated with pinch pots, coils and working with slabs. An estimated 4 projects will be completed. $80; covers all supplies except a basic pottery tool kit. Class is limited to maximum of 10. 1928 Calhoun St. (803) 545-3093, bloliver@columbiasc.net. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation/programs/cultural-arts
EDVENTURE’S FAMILY NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 10 at EdVenture Children’s Museum. Bringing the whole family out for a fun (and affordable!) excursion is easier thanks to this family-friendly event. Admission at just $1 per person. 211 Gervais St. (803) 799-3100, marketing@edventure.org. www.edventure.org/plan-your-visit/family-visits/
GENEALOGY: RESEARCH YOUR FAMILY HISTORY: 2-3 p.m. Jan. 10 at Lexington Main. Learn how to research your family history by using tools available through the library like Ancestry and HeritageQuest. 5440 Augusta Rd. Lexington. (803) 785-2680, www.lex.lib.sc.us/calendar.asp#/?i=2
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free with membership or admission. Adults, $6; military and senior citizens, $5; students, $2.50; children are free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: DON RUSSO: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 11 at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Don Russo has been playing for 22 years and providing private instruction for 13 years. He began playing in bands in high school and continued through a slew of various rock groups. He tried his hand at Jazz and fronted a local trio called The Don Russo Trio which performed at Speakeasy every Thursday for six years, and still performs for private functions. Don also played in a Bluegrass trio called The Real McKoys in which he played Mandolin, Guitar, and Bass. He quickly earned a very strong reputation in Columbia as a guitarist, singer, and instructor. After playing the role of sideman for a while, Don forged an original effort, called Charming Hala. He released an album of original material in December of 2010 and another EP in October of 2011. This band was voted one of the best local bands of 2010 by The Gamecock and was featured on the New Brookland Tavern Compilation CD. Don has shared the stage with many great acts including: Wide Spread Panic, Marcy Playground, Tonic, Eve 6, Will Hoge, Ashford and Simpson, Driving and Crying and more. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Jan. 11 at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
