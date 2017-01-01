5 things to do in Columbia this week

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
>>> AT THE LIBRARY
FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD: COOKING CLASS: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Main, Makerspace. New Year, New You! You’re going to hear that cliché the whole month of January, so just be prepared. The library is helping people jump on the health bandwagon with a session on cooking up kale three ways. Free. 1431 Assembly St. Register for the class at www.richlandlibrary.com
>>> MUSIC
COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: CHRIS ANDREWS: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Columbia native Chris Andrews is the saxophonist and founder of the Chris Andrews Jazz Quartet, a four-piece jazz ensemble dedicated to performing music from The Great American Songbook, modern jazz material, as well as original compositions from its band members. He also established The Chris Andrews Group, a seven-piece instrumental ensemble that focuses on funk, Latin and R&B styles. These groups perform in venues ranging from nightclubs to jazz festivals to music seminars. Hear Andrews as part of the Wednesday ColaJazz Series. Free admission. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
>>> NIGHTLIFE
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday along Main Street, downtown Columbia. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free. Check for schedule and events at www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain.
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
>>> HISTORY
SECOND SUNDAY ROLL: LOWER RICHLAND: 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, beginning from Gift Shop at Robert Mills House. Join Historic Columbia on an adventure though Lower Richland during the monthly Second Sunday Roll. This bus tour will depart from the Robert Mills Carriage House and travel past historic sites in this part of the Richland County, including Wavering Place Plantation, The Barber House, Congaree Baptist Church and several additional historic sites that date to the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries. Second Sunday Strolls & Rolls are presented monthly, when weather permits, in historic districts throughout Richland County. Members, $8 for adults and $4 for youth; non-members, $12 for adults and $6 for youth. www.historiccolumbia.org
>>> SHOWS
WNOK BRIDAL EXPO: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Get engaged over the holidays? There is no better place to start planning for your big day. Bring your fiancé and bridal party and plan to spend the day sampling cakes, checking out bands and DJs and attending activities that are part of this annual event. $12. 1101 Lincoln St. https://bridecitybridalshows.com/
