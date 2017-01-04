New year, new palate: reset your taste buds with Kombucha

After enjoying all the tastes and flavors that one can consume in a year, it’s not a bad idea to prep your palate for 2017 with some tasty kombucha.
The fermented, effervescent tea can be found in a variety of forms at Rosewood Market and Deli: a home kit, bottles or by the growler.
Think of it as a “cleanse” for the new year.
“It tastes good but it’s also good for digestion,” said Bryan Tayara, owner. “It has a natural carbonation to it and that’s why it’s a good palate cleanser ... because it’s carbonated and lifts things off your tongue.”
The growler version is produced by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Lenny Boy Brewing Co., which specializes in organic kombucha and gluten free beer. Of the six flavors, two are currently available at Rosewood Market: Good Ol’ Ginger and Elite Beet.
“It’s brewed sort of like beer,” Tayara said. “It’s aged in a keg, just like a beer.”
Tayara recommends drinking 6 ounces to 8 ounces in the morning, but adds that drinking it before or after a meal has its benefits as well.
If you go the growler route, Tayara says to not be discouraged if it seems to go flat. Because of its vinegar-like base, the health benefits will still be there.
“It is part of the healthier lifestyle,” he said. “So when people say they want to eat right, that they want to eat good, unprocessed foods, this is totally part of the healthy lifestyle – a part of a good daily regimen. Drinking 6 to 8 ounces everyday will help speed up digestion. Some people even see a change in their complexion because your digestion controls a lot of different things.”
And if you want to, you can even make a mocktail with it.
“We used to take the ginger, mix it with orange juice and make a mimosa mocktail,” said Tayara. “Some people want to drink and be flirty but not drink alcohol. There’s all sorts of recipes online.”
With so many ways to enjoy kombucha, why not try it? On your mark, get set, reset!
Dwaun Sellers, dsellers@thestate.com
Rosewood Market
WHERE: 2803 Rosewood Drive
COST: $4 for the growler; refill for $12
INFO: (803) 765-1083, www.rosewoodmarket.com
Comments