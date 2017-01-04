2017 trends and where to enjoy them in Columbia

The new year has arrived, and everything that was trendy in 2016 must re-establish itself as a sustainable trend or move aside for the newest crazes. Here are three trends to expect in 2017:
COLOR OF THE YEAR: Greenery
Greenery is a “fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew,” according to Pantone, the self-described world-renowned authority on color and provider of color systems accurate communication of color. Pantone has designated a Color of the Year since 2000.
Greenery, the company says, is “a refreshing and revitalizing shade … symbolic of new beginnings.” The idea is that the more submerged people become in modern life, the more they crave nature. Hence the greenery.
Where to experience this trend: Columbia has an abundance of parks, some with free ranger-led walks and other activities to boost your green experience.
▪ The City of Columbia’s neighborhood parks. Go to www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation for list and location.
▪ Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St.
▪ Finlay Park downtown, 930 Laurel St.
▪ Congaree National Park, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins
▪ Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road
▪ Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road
▪ Dreher Island State Park, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity
SIGN OF THE YEAR: Fire Rooster
The Chinese Zodiac consists of 12 animal signs and it’s now the year of the fire rooster.
Tradition says people under different signs have unique characters and fortune. The rooster is compared to a smart person, who can seem to be vain. He is flaunty, dramatic and a brilliant social organizer who loves to plan parties and gatherings.
Where to experience this trend: Columbia can accommodate a good party. Among ones to mark on your calendars for 2017:
▪ St. Pat's in Five Points: Saturday, March 18
▪ Famously Hot New Year: Sunday, Dec. 31, downtown Columbia
▪ First Thursdays on Main: First Thursday monthly, downtown Columbia
▪ Soda City: Saturdays along Columbia's Main Street
▪ Vista Lights: Thursday, Nov. 16, The Vista, kicking off the holiday season
▪ Brew at the Zoo: Friday, Aug. 4, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
▪ University of South Carolina home football games: Saturdays on Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 28, Nov. 11, Nov. 18, Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium
Speaking of USC football, the year of the rooster could be a good omen for the football Gamecocks, who have had some success during previous Years of the Rooster.
▪ 1921 – 5-1-2 season
▪ 1933 – Southern Conference Champions
▪ 1969 – ACC Champions
▪ 2005 – Steve Spurrier’s first season at USC; he won SEC Coach of the Year.
The USC men's basketball team also has had some success in rooster years:
▪ 1933-34 – 18-1, regular season Southern Conference champions
▪ 1932-33 – 17-3, regular season and tournament Southern Conference champions
▪ 1944-45 – 19-3, regular season Southern Conference champions
▪ 1968-69 – 21-7, ranked No. 13 in final poll
▪ 1969-70 – 25-3, ACC champions, No. 6 in final poll
EATING TRENDS OF THE YEAR: Japanese food, beyond sushi
Food magazines and critics like to predict the upcoming year’s food trends. Whole Foods told Time Magazine that the Japanese diet, which includes fish, plants, and vegetables, will inspire everyday eating this year. How? Japanese condiments, such as ponzu, miso, and sesame oil, will become more popular, the company says.
Where to experience this trend: There are several Japanese restaurants in Columbia. A sampling:
▪ The M Gourmet Group has 10 restaurants around Columbia that offer Asian fusion options. Go to www.miyos.com for locations.
▪ Takosushi, 1115 Assembly St.
▪ Menkoi Ramen House, 1004 Gervais St.
▪ Inakaya Japanese Restaurant, 655 St. Andrews Road; 224 O’Neil Court
▪ Saki Tumi Grill and Sushi Bar, 807 Gervais St.
▪ Saky Japanese Restaurant, 4963 Fort Jackson Blvd,
