Columbia food resolution: Eat better, not healthier

Let’s start 2017 with a clean plate, shall we?
This is not a go-and-eat-healthier piece, but some suggestions as to how to dine in the new year.
Travel for your meal
Granted, there are wonderful restaurants in and around downtown Columbia. But what about a short (or not-so-short) drive away? We’re not exactly talking the boondocks here (OK, maybe one or two), just a bit beyond the city limits. These three restaurants have been around forever but deserve a look.
In Prosperity, if you like authentic German cuisine, check out Gasthaus Zur Eli. Just be prepared to stay for a while as food is cooked to order and patrons are encouraged to linger. www.gasthauszurelli.com
The Mill Pond Steakhouse in Boykin serves up thick-cut USDA Angus steaks that are cooked on a custom TEC grill. Appetizers include grilled lamb lollipops, duck spring rolls, fried oysters and baked brie. Added bonus: if you have a group, you can take advantage of the restaurant’s limousine service (yes!) that will pick you up and take you home for a fee. This is great if (a) you can’t decide on a designated driver or (b) you don’t want to get lost. themillpondsteakhouse.com
Venture out a little further and you will find Lilfred’s Restaurant at 8425 Camden Highway (between Camden and Sumter on SC 521). Lilfred’s has a seasonal menu that includes steaks, fresh pasta, fish and pork. This is where you will find baked pimento cheese and strip steak on the appetizer menu along with chicken liver pate. The restaurant is open only Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for dinner; reservations are recommended. www.facebook.com/Lilfreds
Keep an eye out for new places
Among new restaurants to look out for:
Tallulah, at 2400 Devine St., is going through a soft opening through Saturday, Jan. 7 with a reservations-only tasting menu before a true opening later in January. There will be two reserved table and bar seatings nightly. See a sampling of Chef Russell Jones’ menu at www.tallulahsc.com.
Famous Toastery will be moving into the former Atlanta Bread Company and Columbia News Stand site at 1301 Main St. The restaurant chain specializes in breakfast and lunch, offering traditional eggs, salads, sandwiches and wraps, along with daily lunch specials. www.famoustoastery.com
NoMa Revival, at 2510 North Main, may be arriving in late 2017. No tentative opening date has been set on Kristian Niemi’s latest project but work has begun inside the building that will eventually house a restaurant, beer garden, bocce courts and small concert hall.
Get involved
Join or support groups like Slow Food Columbia, Sustainable Midlands and Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Slow Food Columbia is a branch of the national organization geared toward good, clean and fair foodways across the country. There are monthly mixers, workshops, potlucks and other events throughout the year. www.slowfoodcolumbia.org
Sustainable Midlands encourages responsible growth and works to ensure access to local food and a healthy environment for all Midlands communities. Events throughout the year — Wine for Water: An Earth day Event, Tasty Tomato Festival, Midlands Farm Tour and Sustainable Holiday Celebration — act as fundraisers for local programs. www.sustainablenidlands.org
Harvest Hope Food Bank is part of the Feeding America program. Local donations stay local, and they are always in need of canned goods, non-perishables, dry goods, toiletries, diapers, detergent and plastic and paper bags. Consider volunteering for a day and learn more about the need in the Columbia area. www.harvesthope.org
Mind your manners
When you have a great dining experience, let everyone know. Insta. Tweet. FB.
And when you don’t – don’t troll, let a manager know. Complaining only on social media won’t help rectify the situation; if nothing else, it just causes a flame war.
Don’t overbook yourself, meaning don’t make reservations at multiple restaurants for the same night and then fail to cancel or show up. Restaurant managers tend to notice.
And, support your locally owned eateries.
