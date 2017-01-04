How I Go Columbia: Strictly Running’s Jordan Lybrand

Jordan Lybrand started running in seventh grade when a friend invited him to track practice.
“After a few practices and the thought that running three miles would be an easy day, I had found my sport,” said Lybrand, who grew up in Blue Ridge. “I have been a runner ever since.”
In 2006, Lybrand started working with Strictly Running – a running store on Devine Street that specializes in shoe fittings, event management, coaching and community building.
“It’s a dream job for a runner,” said Lybrand, now Strictly Running’s chief operating officer. “It keeps me connected to the running community and to grow the community from young runners to adults just discovering the sport.”
Lybrand and his wife, Jennifer, recently welcomed their son, Wilson, into the world and the two are hoping to pass their love of running onto the next generation.
EAT: Southern Belly BBQ is a favorite right now. The Django sandwich is a must. Yesterdays has been one of our longtime Columbia favorites. They have a little something for just about any mood, and it is all good. I have been leaning toward the Redneck Reuben for a while, and my wife loves the California salad. When I get a sweet tooth, I know I can count on Silver Spoon Bake Shop to take care of me. Go on Fridays and get the apple croissants if they haven’t sold out – they go fast.
DRINK: The boys at Craft and Draft have created a great spot to get the best craft beer in Columbia with a “Cheers”-like atmosphere. If you need help picking from their great selection, just ask (owners) Kellen (Monroe) or Andrew (Johnson), and they will help make the choice easy with their extensive knowledge of every beer that comes through the door.
LISTEN: I love nearly any live music. Five Points’ Five After 5, Music Farm, Tin Roof, and more. Get out and give it a listen.
SEE: My wife and I are huge Gamecocks fans. We love to spend Saturdays in the fall at Williams-Brice with 80,000 of our closest friends.
PLAY: Running is part of my work but also my play. I enjoy running in local races, as well as making a trip out of it and going to races for a weekend getaway with my wife and friends.
Get your running shoes on
Looking for races to get involved with to get the year off on the right foot? Lybrand suggests checking out the MLK Celebration 5K on Saturday, Jan. 14; the Red Shoe Run 10K and 5K on Saturday, Jan. 21; and the Run with the Saints 5K on Saturday, Jan. 28. www.strictlyrunning.com
