Mark your calendars for these 2017 Columbia food events

There is no shortage of food events in Columbia and around the state. We've pulled together a few of them so you can start your planning.
FARM TO TABLE EVENT CO. OYSTER & PIG THROW DOWN: Noon-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at City Roots Farm. Chefs and friends from LowCo Barbecue & Catering and Our Local Catch will be cooking pigs and roasting Bulls Bay oysters for picking and shucking. Tickets include pork, sides and oysters. Cash bar. Bring your own shucking knives, gloves and chairs, and enjoy an afternoon of great food and live music.
$45. 1005 Airport Blvd. www.farmtotableeventco.com, www.giftrocker.com
LOWCOUNTRY OYSTER FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Boone Hall Plantation. Oyster buckets (about three dozen oysters in a bucket) are $12 each. Food and beverage tickets sold separately for options from local restaurants, domestic and imported beer and wine. Preferred parking is $20 on a first-come, first-served basis. VIP tickets, $100 per person, include VIP lane use at entry, VIP tent with food, beverages and oysters.
$17.50 in advance, $25 day of event, free for children younger than 10 with paying adult. 1235 Longpoint Road, Mount Pleasant. www.charlestonrestaurantassociation.com/lowcountry-oyster-festival
FARM TO TABLE EVENT CO. JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION DINNER AND AUCTION: 6 p.m. Monday, April 3 at City Roots. This multicourse dinner is a fundraiser for the James Beard House in New York and will feature chefs Mike Davis (Terra), Blake Fairies (Sea & Salt), Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply), Lou Hutto (LowCoBarbecue & Catering), Russell Jones (Tallulah), Travis Rayle (Spotted Salamander), Charley Scruggs (Tallulah), Sarah Simmons (Rise Bake Shop, Birds & Bubbles), Todd Woods (The Oak Table), KristianNiemi (Bourbon) and Frank Bradley (Bourbon). A silent auction also is planned.
$150. 1005 Airport Blvd. www.farmtotableeventco.com
Etc.
Details are still in the works for these:
CREAM OF THE CROP BEER FESTIVAL: Saturday, March 25 at City Roots. www.farmtotableeventco.com
WINE FOR WATER: AN EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: Fundraiser for the Gills Creek Watershed, end of April. www.sustainablemidlands.org/events
MIDLANDS FARM TOUR: Organized by Sustainable Midlands, this spring. www.sustainablemidlands.org/events
DRINK PINK ROSE FESTIVAL: Sunday, May 21 at City Roots. www.farmtotableeventco.com
TASTY TOMATO FESTIVAL: Saturday, July 15. www.sustainablemidlands.org/events/
FIVE POINTS CHILI COOK-OFF: Mid-November. fivepointscolumbia.com
