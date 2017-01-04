These are the best concerts coming to Columbia in 2017 so far

Several well-known performers are coming to Columbia in the new year. Here are seven of the best concerts in 2017 so far (in chronological order).
Lee Brice and Justin Moore
Two country music heavy hitters, Lee Brice and Justin Moore, are co-headlining the “American Made” tour. Brice has had four No. 1 songs on the country charts while Moore was the 2014 Academy of Country Music New Artist of the Year. The bill also features newcomer William Michael Morgan.
Friday, Jan. 20 at Colonial Life Arena. $30-$60. www.coloniallifearena.com
The Beach Boys
Wouldn’t it be nice to see The Beach Boys in concert? The band behind hits “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations,” and “Kokomo” is on an anniversary tour entitled “50 Years of Good Vibrations.” The only bummer is the absence of founding member Brian Wilson.
Sunday, Jan. 29 at Koger Center for the Arts. $58-$75. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Grouplove
The quirky pop-rock quintet is touring in support of its third studio album, “Big Mess.”
The band canceled the rest of its 2016 tour dates in December due to singer Hannah Hooper’s vocal cords injury. She is expected to be back for shows beginning in January, meaning she should have a clean bill of health for the band’s Columbia stop.
Saturday, Feb. 4 at Music Farm. $25-$28. www.musicfarm.com
ZZ Top
Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are all pushing 70, but they still play hard driving blues rock – with the same beards, hats and sunglasses they’ve had for decades.
Gibbons performed at a flood fundraising event at the Columbia Historic Speedway in Cayce last year. Now, we can welcome him back with the rest of his Texas trio.
Monday, Feb. 27 at Township Auditorium. $50-$125. www.thetownship.org
Luke Bryan
After canceling his October Farm Tour stop in Gaston due to the Hurricane Matthew evacuation orders, we’re glad country star Luke Bryan will return to the area to perform. As a bro-country singer, Bryan’s songs often include lyrics about beer, trucks and women, like on “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” “Drink A Beer” and “Dirt Road Diary.” Expect a good ol’ party at this show.
Thursday, Feb. 23 at Colonial Life Arena. $50-$75. www.coloniallifearena.com
Earth Wind & Fire
The R&B/soul/funk/disco group was wildly popular in the ’70s and ’80s and inspired modern artists like Jay-Z, Cee-Lo Green and Outkast. Today the band is largely made up of newer members, but singer Philip Bailey, bassist Verdine White and vocalist Ralph Johnson still perform. And no matter who is singing, it’s hard to resist the urge to dance to “September” and “Boogie Wonderland.”
Friday, March 24 at Township Auditorium. $50-$90. www.thetownship.org
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The veteran rockers will return for another arena concert in Columbia in support of their 11th studio album, “The Getaway.” Expect to hear their hits (“Californication,” “Under the Bridge,” “Can’t Stop”) and a smattering of new songs, as well as see bassist Flea jumping around the stage per usual.
Wednesday, April 19 at Colonial Life Arena. $52-$102. www.coloniallifearena.com
Honorable mentions
Cold War Kids: With a new album expected this spring, the rock band is hitting the road in March for an East Coast/Midwest tour. Go if you like The Black Keys or Modest Mouse.
Saturday, March 4 at Music Farm. $26. www.musicfarm.com
Amos Lee: Lee is a soulful lyricist who shifts easily among introspective ballads, Americana and acoustic. He recently released his sixth full-length album, “Spirit.” Go if you like Ray Lamontagne or Ben Harper.
Saturday, March 11 at Township Auditorium. $29.50-$69.50. www.thetownship.org
Lingering questions
Will Janet Jackson ever un-postpone her concert?
Will Kanye get it together and get to Columbia?
