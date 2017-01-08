Best of the rest: Events for Jan. 8 and beyond

SUNDAY, JAN. 8
PASSPORT TO ART: WHAT A RELIEF!: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. Relief sculptures add depth to what might otherwise be flat objects. We’ll get a closer look as we create some relief sculptures of our own in the studios. Join us at 1 p.m. for a gallery tour where we’ll look at three-dimensional works of art from all angles. Free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
DIXIELAND JAZZ CONCERT: 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lourie Center. Enjoy jazz, ragtime and swing with Dick Goodwin, trumpet; Doug Graham, clarinet; Bruce Clark, trombone; Jim Hall, drums; Aletha Jacobs, piano. $10 adults, free for students 18 and younger. 1650 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. Red Smith, (803) 432-1504. www.carolinajazzsociety.com, https://sites.google.com/site/carolinajazzsociety/
MONDAY, JAN. 9
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Monday at The Lourie Center. The holidays may be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In partnership with Palmetto Health, this weekly grief support group is open for participants to join at any time. The group will be facilitated by Peggy Downie, LISW-CP from Palmetto Health Hospice and a Guild Certified Teacher of the Feldenkrais Method. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences from the Feldenkrais Method of Awareness Through Movement as a way to address the physical impact of grief. We will also have a time of sharing our own stories and journey through grief and perhaps learn some ways of coping from each other. Participation is free and open to all. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971 x 12, info@louriecentersc.com. www.louriecentersc.com
ZUMBA: 6-7 p.m. Monday at Cayce-West Columbia Branch Library. Zumba is pretty much the most awesome workout ever. Dance to great music, with great people and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it. Exercise your mind and body with Zumba! 1500 Augusta Rd. West Columbia. (803) 749-6791, ext. 4. www.lex.lib.sc.us/
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at City of Columbia Art Center. This six week class is designed to equip the student with the basics of pottery. This includes but is not limited to: information on clay, knowledge of basic tools, techniques associated with pinch pots, coils and working with slabs. An estimated 4 projects will be completed. $80; covers all supplies except a basic pottery tool kit. Class is limited to maximum of 10. 1928 Calhoun St. (803) 545-3093, bloliver@columbiasc.net. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation/programs/cultural-arts
DREAMING YOUR STORY: BEGINNING CREATIVE WRITING: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at Richland Library Main, Studio 213. Join instructor Heidi Parton for an introduction to creative writing. Learn how to mentally approach creative writing and practice in a supportive setting. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com/evanced-registration/51133
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
GENEALOGY: RESEARCH YOUR FAMILY HISTORY: 2-3 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington Main. Learn how to research your family history by using tools available through the library like Ancestry and HeritageQuest. 5440 Augusta Rd. Lexington. (803) 785-2680, www.lex.lib.sc.us/calendar.asp#/?i=2
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
EDVENTURE’S FAMILY NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at EdVenture Children’s Museum. Bringing the whole family out for a fun (and affordable!) excursion is easier thanks to this family-friendly event. Admission at just $1 per person. 211 Gervais St. (803) 799-3100, marketing@edventure.org. www.edventure.org/plan-your-visit/family-visits/
COLUMBIA CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park South area parking lot. The Columbia Canal has been part of our city’s growth and innovation for almost 200 years. Learn about the original 1820s canal, the present 1890s canal and the historic buildings that surround us. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free with membership or admission. Adults, $6; military and senior citizens, $5; students, $2.50; children are free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
ROSS HOLMES AND ALTHEA JACKSON: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at Rosso in Trenholm Plazza. Ross and Aletha feature a wide variety of music from jazz, standards (Sinatra, Darin, Bennett, Martin) to doo-wop and everything in between. 4840 Forest Dr. (803)787-3949 for reservations.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: DON RUSSO: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Don Russo has been playing for 22 years and providing private instruction for 13 years. He began playing in bands in high school and continued through a slew of various rock groups. He tried his hand at Jazz and fronted a local trio called The Don Russo Trio which performed at Speakeasy every Thursday for six years, and still performs for private functions. Don also played in a Bluegrass trio called The Real McKoys in which he played Mandolin, Guitar, and Bass. He quickly earned a very strong reputation in Columbia as a guitarist, singer, and instructor. After playing the role of sideman for a while, Don forged an original effort, called Charming Hala. He released an album of original material in December of 2010 and another EP in October of 2011. This band was voted one of the best local bands of 2010 by The Gamecock and was featured on the New Brookland Tavern Compilation CD. Don has shared the stage with many great acts including: Wide Spread Panic, Marcy Playground, Tonic, Eve 6, Will Hoge, Ashford and Simpson, Driving and Crying and more. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesday at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
CINDY WALTON: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Over the Mantel Gallery. Through writings and bold marks traveling in and out of the layers of oil and cold wax, Asheville artist Cindy Walton captures action, energy, and quiet musings of nature in this new body of work. 3142 Carlisle St. http://overthemantel.com/
CHANGE LEADERSHIP: EDUCATIONAL LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Senate’s End. Executive transitions present a huge opportunity for impact. The right change leadership will catapult an organization from uncertainty to certainty. June Bradham, CFRE, is the Chairman and founder of ‘Corporate DevelopMint’, a management practice that specializes in the unique intersection of business, community, and nonprofits to orchestrate “good” in the world. “Stalling is not an option, transitions present the necessary disruption for measurable change,” she said. $20, AFP & SCANPO members; $25, non-members. Lunch included. 300 Senate St. (803) 748-8909, http://www.afpcsc.net/event-2402315
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free with membership or admission. Adults, $6; military and senior citizens, $5; students, $2.50; children are free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
SOUTHEAST PARK WILDLIFE WALK: 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Park Ranger station at Southeast Park. This 64-acre wooded park features a pond, hiking trails and abundant wildlife, including resident red foxes, deer and aquatic animals that thrive in the pond. It’s always a good idea to bring along binoculars and field guides as well as any essentials like water, warm clothing and sturdy walking footwear. 951 Hazelwood Rd. (803) 545-3100
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
BOOK SIGNING WITH NYT BESTSELLING AUTHOR KAREN WHITE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Indigo Jones. Author Karen White will be available at a reception and book talk as she signs her latest novel, “The Guests on South Battery” — the fifth installment in New York Times bestselling White’s beloved Tradd Street Series. $40 ticket includes: a signed hardback copy of “The Guests on South Battery” and a wine and cheese reception. 511 Rutledge St. Tickets can be purchased in person at Books on Broad, 944 Broad St., Camden. (803) 713-7323, www.booksonbroad.com/KarenWhiteGuestsSouthBattery
“WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES” OPENING RECEPTION: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. FAC will host an exhibition of the work of pop artist Nicole Heere in the Bassett Gallery. Nicole Heere is a Texas born painter inspired by Warhol, Lichtenstein, Shepard Fairey and Banksy. She paints dramatic portraits using techniques on the crossroad between pop and realism. Nicole implements the use of house paint and oil paint creating the balance between pop art mediums and traditional mediums. Yet where many modem masters have patriarchal subjects, Nicole falls back on her southern feminine roots and grounds her characters in traditional female roles. All this results in provocative and empowering paintings that challenge cultural identities and stereotypes.The exhibit will open with a catered reception by Ashley’s of Old McCaskill’s Farm. The exhibition will run through March 3, 2017. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS, ARTIST’S RECEPTION: 7-9 p.m. Thursday at 701 CCA. 701 Center for Contemporary Art presents a film project by Columbia native, filmmaker and three-time Emmy nominee Wade Sellers. For the project, filmmaker Sellers interviewed 25 Columbia artists whose work he admires, asking them why they create, what influences and motivates them, how they work, etc. Each interview took place with the artists standing in front of a neutral, white backdrop and was conducted informally and in spontaneous fashion. The interviews were edited to 60 seconds or less to create a series of vignettes. All interviews will be shown simultaneous on 25 mounted monitors in an inventive, gallery-wide installation. The goal was, Sellers says, “to get to the heart of why the artists do what they do and who they are as artists.” In the process, “the viewer is able to explore the creative process.” The exhibit runs from January 12 – February 26, 2017. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Written by Robert Harling, the action is set in Truvy’s (Penry Gustafson) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Stephanie Keel) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married) the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cecilia Stevenson); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Julie McCallum) who has a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Kristin Cobb) whose daughter, Shelby (Jessica Butel) is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with great southern lines and acerbic repartee, the play takes the audience through a delightfully funny story which moves toward tragedy when an unexpected death occurs. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but it also draws on the underlying strength and love of its characters and the writer’s special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company both in good times and in bad. $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
CRAFTERNOON FOR ADULTS: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Library Main, second level programming space. Drop by Studio Services while you’re at the library and create something awesome. We’ll provide the supplies. You provide the creativity. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
NARFE MONTHLY MEETING: 11:30 a.m. Friday at Seawell’s Restaurant. The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) hold their monthly meeting. Guest speaker will be Carri Lybarker, consumer affairs. A buffet lunch is available for $14. 1125 Rosewood Dr. (803) 796-3106.
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
NIGHT AT THE STATE MUSEUM: 5 p.m. Friday-9 a.m. Saturday at The South Carolina State Museum. SCSM is giving families a chance to experience a night at the museum! Guests will get to explore the entire museum, including a special exclusive preview of the museum’s new blockbuster exhibit ‘Savage Ancient Seas’ and a variety of exciting programs geared toward astronomy. The event will also include special shows in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium, the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theater and a night under the stars in the Boeing Observatory as they explore constellations, planets, the moon and more. Friday night check-in is from 5-5:45 p.m. and lights-out at 11 p.m. Saturday morning wake-up time is 6:30 a.m. and departure is at 9 a.m. Overnight education staff and security will be on hand. $35 per person for public and $28 per person for members. Space is limited and reservations are required. (803) 898-4999, Group_Visits@scmuseum.org. www.scmuseum.org
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
AN EVENING WITH KIM POOVEY: 7-9 p.m. Friday at LAC Gallery. Meet celebrated author of “Truer Words, Through Button Eyes, Memoirs of an Edwardian Teddy Bear”. Poovey is launching her newly published book ‘The Haunting of Monroe Manse”. Enjoy a beautiful evening with this belle of the ball, low country writer who is as intriguing and mesmerizing in person as her books. Art, wine, refreshments and wonderful stories. 121 A East Main St. Lexington. (803) 351-3333. www.facebook.com/LACGallery, www.KimPoovey.com
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Friday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 8 p.m. Friday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Written by Robert Harling, the action is set in Truvy’s (Penry Gustafson) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Stephanie Keel) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married) the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cecilia Stevenson); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Julie McCallum) who has a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Kristin Cobb) whose daughter, Shelby (Jessica Butel) is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with great southern lines and acerbic repartee, the play takes the audience through a delightfully funny story which moves toward tragedy when an unexpected death occurs. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but it also draws on the underlying strength and love of its characters and the writer’s special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company both in good times and in bad. $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Christian Life Church. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Corey Miller, former linebacker NY Giants and USC, share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship together, laugh together, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. $3-5 per meal. 2700 Bush River Rd. Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net. www.christianlifecolumbia.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
RAIN BARREL WORKSHOP: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park’s south area parking lot. The City of Columbia wants to help you save money on your water bills by using rainwater instead of treated water to irrigate your garden. City of Columbia residents can also qualify for one free rain barrel per household; all we require is attending a free rain barrel workshop. Midlands area residents outside the City of Columbia are welcome to purchase discounted rain barrels and attend the workshop at no additional cost. Park Rangers will demonstrate how to put together and install your rain barrel. Afterward, you get to take your very own rain barrel home! 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100, visit www.bluethumbrainbarrel.com to see if you qualify for a free rain barrel.
FINAL PHASE GALLERY — PART 2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Tapp’s Art Center. We’ve gathered artifacts from the farthest corners of the Earth to twinkle and shine throughout the Tapps gallery. The Scenario Collective’s residency has been a series of projects, meetings, events, and visual installations exploring the facets of this burgeoning arts collective in Columbia, SC. Consisting of over 30 members, Scenario Collective is a broad organization of creative personalities striving to coalesce their social and talent sets to create a new creative landscape. Part performance, part visual art, the Collective has strived to break the paradigms of cultural participation in their final exhibition. Free. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Written by Robert Harling, the action is set in Truvy’s (Penry Gustafson) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Stephanie Keel) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married) the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cecilia Stevenson); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Julie McCallum) who has a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Kristin Cobb) whose daughter, Shelby (Jessica Butel) is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with great southern lines and acerbic repartee, the play takes the audience through a delightfully funny story which moves toward tragedy when an unexpected death occurs. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but it also draws on the underlying strength and love of its characters and the writer’s special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company both in good times and in bad. $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
HISTORICAL JEWISH MARKER UNVEILED: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Beth Shalom Cemetery. The Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative (CJHI), in partnership with the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina and Historic Columbia, will dedicate a South Carolina Historical Marker. The public is invited to be part of the dedication and enjoy free tours of the cemetery after the dedication with state archaeologist Jonathan Leader. 5827 N Trenholm Rd. (803) 782-2500, www.historiccolumbia.org/cjhi
SYLVIA: 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Written by Robert Harling, the action is set in Truvy’s (Penry Gustafson) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Stephanie Keel) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married) the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cecilia Stevenson); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Julie McCallum) who has a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Kristin Cobb) whose daughter, Shelby (Jessica Butel) is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with great southern lines and acerbic repartee, the play takes the audience through a delightfully funny story which moves toward tragedy when an unexpected death occurs. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but it also draws on the underlying strength and love of its characters and the writer’s special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company both in good times and in bad. $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
