Best of the rest: Events for Jan. 9 and beyond

2:04 Watch: Clemson fans welcome Tigers to national championship media day Pause

0:52 Alabama's Nick Saban says Clemson is one of the best programs in country

1:26 State health departments have trouble competing with private sector

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

0:47 Wolford hired? What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach

2:39 Coach Staley previews weekend game against Florida

1:12 The State's Defensive Player of Year: Ridge View's Damani Staley

0:36 Tampa gets ready for National Championship

2:20 Jennifer Pinckney's 911 call from Mother Emanuel AME