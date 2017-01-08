History, food and a space walk top our week’s events in Columbia

MONDAY, JAN. 9
>>> EXHIBIT
“HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED:” 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, opening day, at McKissick Museum on the University of South Carolina campus. “Holocaust Remembered” recalls the harrowing history of World War II. It follows the history of the Nazis and their collaborators throughout Europe and clarifies the aim of their “Final Solution,” the extermination of all the Jews of Europe. This exhibition of 24 panels, created by the Columbia Holocaust Education Commission (CHEC) in 2006, tracks this history, but places its emphasis on some of the people from South Carolina who played a significant role in liberating the concentration camps, including their eyewitness accounts. Free. 816 Bull St. www.artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
>>> HISTORY
COLUMBIA CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park South area parking lot. The Columbia Canal has been part of our city’s growth and innovation for almost 200 years. Learn about the original 1820s canal, the present 1890s canal and the historic buildings that surround us. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
>>> HISTORY
“AMERICA’S RECONSTRUCTION ERA AND ITS LEGACIES” FILM SERIES: 6 p.m. Wednesday in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications auditorium. The History Center at the University of South Carolina kicks off its film series with a screening of “The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords.” The film, whose accolades include a Sundance Film Festival award, chronicles the history of the black press and how it shaped modern African-American identity. The film series aims to highlight director Stanley Nelson and his documentation of African-American struggles for freedom and civil rights. Free and open to the public.
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
>>> FOOD
RESTAURANT WEEK SOUTH CAROLINA: This annual event runs through Jan. 22, with hundreds of restaurants around the state offering special dishes, discounts and other activities. Find list of participating restaurants at http://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com.
>>> DISCUSSION
“FULFILLING DR. KING’S CALL FOR JUSTICE, UNITY AND EQUALITY FOR ALL:” 6 p.m. Thursday in USC’s law school auditorium. An opening event in the celebration, set for Thursday through Sunday, of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. This event will be a panel discussion including Jean Toal, former chief justice of the S.C. Supreme Court and university law graduate; Sen. Darrell Jackson, a state senator representing Richland County and senior pastor of Bible Way Church of Atlas Road; Joel Lourie, a retired state senator and president of Lourie Consulting; and Bobby Donaldson, history professor and director of the university’s Center for Civil Rights History & Research. Free and open to the public. For more information about the university’s 2017 MLK commemoration, call (803) 777-3854.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
>>> SCIENCE
ISS EXPEDITION 50 SPACEWALK MISSION LIVE STREAM: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Richland Library Main. The current crew, Expedition 50, of the International Space Station will be completing two spacewalks to upgrade the station’s power. Join us live in the theater where we will watch NASA’s coverage of the mission and discuss the ongoing’s of space exploration. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
>>> CONCERT
JAHEIM: 7 p.m. Sunday at Township Auditorium. Jaheim Hoagland, the R&B singer who simply goes by Jaheim, is a veteran balladeer known for the songs “Could It Be” and “Put That Woman First.” He released his seventh studio album, “Struggle Love,” in 2016, an effort that shows the singer is still smooth and authentically R&B. $44-$124. 1703 Taylor St. www.thetownship.org
>>> HISTORY
MARKER UNVEILING: 2 p.m. Sunday at Beth Shalom Cemetery. The Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative, in partnership with Historic Columbia and the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina, will dedicate a South Carolina Historical Marker at the Beth Shalom Cemetery. Founded in 1883 by the Hebrew Cemetery Society of Columbia, the “free cemetery or burial ground for Hebrews” was one of the earliest of its kind in America. Burials include Orthodox Jews from Columbia and beyond with the cemetery’s oldest extant marker designating the burial of Arthur Benedict of Abbeville, South Carolina, who died in 1884. Free. 1300 block of Whaley Street. www.historiccolumbia.org
