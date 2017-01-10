Best of the rest: Events for Jan. 10 and beyond

TUESDAY, JAN. 10
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
“HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED” OPENING EXHIBIT: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at McKissick Museum, 2nd floor lobby. “Holocaust Remembered” recalls the harrowing history of World War II. It follows the history of the Nazis and their collaborators throughout Europe and clarifies the aim of their “Final Solution,” the extermination of all the Jews of Europe. This exhibition of 24 panels, created by the Columbia Holocaust Education Commission in 2006, tracks this history, but places its emphasis on some of the people from South Carolina who played a significant role in liberating the concentration camps, including their eyewitness accounts. “Holocaust Remembered” also highlights the Jewish Holocaust survivor families that immigrated to South Carolina, and speaks to the lessons we all can learn from the history of the Holocaust. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
GENEALOGY: RESEARCH YOUR FAMILY HISTORY: 2-3 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington Main. Learn how to research your family history by using tools available through the library like Ancestry and HeritageQuest. 5440 Augusta Rd. Lexington. (803) 785-2680, www.lex.lib.sc.us/calendar.asp#/?i=2
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 8 p.m. Tap along with Mumble in “Happy Feet” 4D Experience in Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D at 6:30 p.m. Also, don’t miss a live sky tour at 6 p.m. and Laser Fun at 7 p.m. in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
EDVENTURE’S FAMILY NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at EdVenture Children’s Museum. Bringing the whole family out for a fun (and affordable!) excursion is easier thanks to this family-friendly event. Admission at just $1 per person. 211 Gervais St. (803) 799-3100, marketing@edventure.org. www.edventure.org/plan-your-visit/family-visits/
COLUMBIA CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park South area parking lot. The Columbia Canal has been part of our city’s growth and innovation for almost 200 years. Learn about the original 1820s canal, the present 1890s canal and the historic buildings that surround us. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free with membership or admission. Adults, $6; military and senior citizens, $5; students, $2.50; children are free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
ROSS HOLMES AND ALTHEA JACKSON: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at Rosso in Trenholm Plazza. Ross and Aletha feature a wide variety of music from jazz, standards (Sinatra, Darin, Bennett, Martin) to doo-wop and everything in between. 4840 Forest Dr. (803)787-3949 for reservations.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: DON RUSSO: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Don Russo has been playing for 22 years and providing private instruction for 13 years. He began playing in bands in high school and continued through a slew of various rock groups. He tried his hand at Jazz and fronted a local trio called The Don Russo Trio which performed at Speakeasy every Thursday for six years, and still performs for private functions. Don also played in a Bluegrass trio called The Real McKoys in which he played Mandolin, Guitar, and Bass. He quickly earned a very strong reputation in Columbia as a guitarist, singer, and instructor. After playing the role of sideman for a while, Don forged an original effort, called Charming Hala. He released an album of original material in December of 2010 and another EP in October of 2011. This band was voted one of the best local bands of 2010 by The Gamecock and was featured on the New Brookland Tavern Compilation CD. Don has shared the stage with many great acts including: Wide Spread Panic, Marcy Playground, Tonic, Eve 6, Will Hoge, Ashford and Simpson, Driving and Crying and more. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesday at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
CINDY WALTON: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Over the Mantel Gallery. Through writings and bold marks traveling in and out of the layers of oil and cold wax, Asheville artist Cindy Walton captures action, energy, and quiet musings of nature in this new body of work. 3142 Carlisle St. http://overthemantel.com/
CHANGE LEADERSHIP: EDUCATIONAL LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Senate’s End. Executive transitions present a huge opportunity for impact. The right change leadership will catapult an organization from uncertainty to certainty. June Bradham, CFRE, is the Chairman and founder of ‘Corporate DevelopMint’, a management practice that specializes in the unique intersection of business, community, and nonprofits to orchestrate “good” in the world. “Stalling is not an option, transitions present the necessary disruption for measurable change,” she said. $20, AFP & SCANPO members; $25, non-members. Lunch included. 300 Senate St. (803) 748-8909, http://www.afpcsc.net/event-2402315
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free with membership or admission. Adults, $6; military and senior citizens, $5; students, $2.50; children are free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
SOUTHEAST PARK WILDLIFE WALK: 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Park Ranger station at Southeast Park. This 64-acre wooded park features a pond, hiking trails and abundant wildlife, including resident red foxes, deer and aquatic animals that thrive in the pond. It’s always a good idea to bring along binoculars and field guides as well as any essentials like water, warm clothing and sturdy walking footwear. 951 Hazelwood Rd. (803) 545-3100
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
BOOK SIGNING WITH NYT BESTSELLING AUTHOR KAREN WHITE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Indigo Jones. Author Karen White will be available at a reception and book talk as she signs her latest novel, “The Guests on South Battery” — the fifth installment in New York Times bestselling White’s beloved Tradd Street Series. $40 ticket includes: a signed hardback copy of “The Guests on South Battery” and a wine and cheese reception. 511 Rutledge St. Tickets can be purchased in person at Books on Broad, 944 Broad St., Camden. (803) 713-7323, www.booksonbroad.com/KarenWhiteGuestsSouthBattery
“WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES” OPENING RECEPTION: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. FAC will host an exhibition of the work of pop artist Nicole Heere in the Bassett Gallery. Nicole Heere is a Texas born painter inspired by Warhol, Lichtenstein, Shepard Fairey and Banksy. She paints dramatic portraits using techniques on the crossroad between pop and realism. Nicole implements the use of house paint and oil paint creating the balance between pop art mediums and traditional mediums. Yet where many modem masters have patriarchal subjects, Nicole falls back on her southern feminine roots and grounds her characters in traditional female roles. All this results in provocative and empowering paintings that challenge cultural identities and stereotypes.The exhibit will open with a catered reception by Ashley’s of Old McCaskill’s Farm. The exhibition will run through March 3, 2017. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS, ARTIST’S RECEPTION: 7-9 p.m. Thursday at 701 CCA. 701 Center for Contemporary Art presents a film project by Columbia native, filmmaker and three-time Emmy nominee Wade Sellers. For the project, filmmaker Sellers interviewed 25 Columbia artists whose work he admires, asking them why they create, what influences and motivates them, how they work, etc. Each interview took place with the artists standing in front of a neutral, white backdrop and was conducted informally and in spontaneous fashion. The interviews were edited to 60 seconds or less to create a series of vignettes. All interviews will be shown simultaneous on 25 mounted monitors in an inventive, gallery-wide installation. The goal was, Sellers says, “to get to the heart of why the artists do what they do and who they are as artists.” In the process, “the viewer is able to explore the creative process.” The exhibit runs from January 12 – February 26, 2017. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Written by Robert Harling, the action is set in Truvy’s (Penry Gustafson) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Stephanie Keel) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married) the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cecilia Stevenson); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Julie McCallum) who has a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Kristin Cobb) whose daughter, Shelby (Jessica Butel) is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with great southern lines and acerbic repartee, the play takes the audience through a delightfully funny story which moves toward tragedy when an unexpected death occurs. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but it also draws on the underlying strength and love of its characters and the writer’s special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company both in good times and in bad. $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
CRAFTERNOON FOR ADULTS: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Library Main, second level programming space. Drop by Studio Services while you’re at the library and create something awesome. We’ll provide the supplies. You provide the creativity. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
NARFE MONTHLY MEETING: 11:30 a.m. Friday at Seawell’s Restaurant. The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) hold their monthly meeting. Guest speaker will be Carri Lybarker, consumer affairs. A buffet lunch is available for $14. 1125 Rosewood Dr. (803) 796-3106.
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
NIGHT AT THE STATE MUSEUM: 5 p.m. Friday-9 a.m. Saturday at The South Carolina State Museum. SCSM is giving families a chance to experience a night at the museum! Guests will get to explore the entire museum, including a special exclusive preview of the museum’s new blockbuster exhibit ‘Savage Ancient Seas’ and a variety of exciting programs geared toward astronomy. The event will also include special shows in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium, the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theater and a night under the stars in the Boeing Observatory as they explore constellations, planets, the moon and more. Friday night check-in is from 5-5:45 p.m. and lights-out at 11 p.m. Saturday morning wake-up time is 6:30 a.m. and departure is at 9 a.m. Overnight education staff and security will be on hand. $35 per person for public and $28 per person for members. Space is limited and reservations are required. (803) 898-4999, Group_Visits@scmuseum.org. www.scmuseum.org
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
BACKWARDS BROADWAY: 7 p.m. Friday at Columbia Children’s Theatre. Conceived and directed by CCT Artistic Associate and teaching artist Julian Deleon, “Backwards Broadway” features a cast of 14 of the area’s best singers. The first act features each singer performing songs originally written for and performed by an actor of the opposite gender. Once the singers discover they’ve been given the wrong music, act two proceeds with “historically gender-correct” selections. The cast includes: Karly Minacapelli, Courtney Reasoner, Brandi Smith, Jackie Rowe, Katrina Blanding, Evelyn Clary, Paul Lindley II, Anthony Harvey, Julian Deleon, Jeremy Reasoner, Jerry Stevenson and Kendrick Marion. The evening will include music from “Camelot”, “Shrek the Musical”, “Hairspray”, “Dreamgirls”, “Cinderella”, “Big River”, “Chess” and yes, even “Hamilton”. A cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided. $15, adults; $10, high school and college students. 3400 Forest Drive on the second level of Richland Mall. (803) 691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com
AN EVENING WITH KIM POOVEY: 7-9 p.m. Friday at LAC Gallery. Meet celebrated author of “Truer Words, Through Button Eyes, Memoirs of an Edwardian Teddy Bear”. Poovey is launching her newly published book ‘The Haunting of Monroe Manse”. Enjoy a beautiful evening with this belle of the ball, low country writer who is as intriguing and mesmerizing in person as her books. Art, wine, refreshments and wonderful stories. 121 A East Main St. Lexington. (803) 351-3333. www.facebook.com/LACGallery, www.KimPoovey.com
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Friday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 8 p.m. Friday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Written by Robert Harling, the action is set in Truvy’s (Penry Gustafson) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Stephanie Keel) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married) the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cecilia Stevenson); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Julie McCallum) who has a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Kristin Cobb) whose daughter, Shelby (Jessica Butel) is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with great southern lines and acerbic repartee, the play takes the audience through a delightfully funny story which moves toward tragedy when an unexpected death occurs. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but it also draws on the underlying strength and love of its characters and the writer’s special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company both in good times and in bad. $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Christian Life Church. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Corey Miller, former linebacker NY Giants and USC, share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship together, laugh together, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. $3-5 per meal. 2700 Bush River Rd. Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net. www.christianlifecolumbia.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
RAIN BARREL WORKSHOP: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park’s south area parking lot. The City of Columbia wants to help you save money on your water bills by using rainwater instead of treated water to irrigate your garden. City of Columbia residents can also qualify for one free rain barrel per household; all we require is attending a free rain barrel workshop. Midlands area residents outside the City of Columbia are welcome to purchase discounted rain barrels and attend the workshop at no additional cost. Park Rangers will demonstrate how to put together and install your rain barrel. Afterward, you get to take your very own rain barrel home! 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100, visit www.bluethumbrainbarrel.com to see if you qualify for a free rain barrel.
FINAL PHASE GALLERY — PART 2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Tapp’s Art Center. We’ve gathered artifacts from the farthest corners of the Earth to twinkle and shine throughout the Tapps gallery. The Scenario Collective’s residency has been a series of projects, meetings, events, and visual installations exploring the facets of this burgeoning arts collective in Columbia, SC. Consisting of over 30 members, Scenario Collective is a broad organization of creative personalities striving to coalesce their social and talent sets to create a new creative landscape. Part performance, part visual art, the Collective has strived to break the paradigms of cultural participation in their final exhibition. Free. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Written by Robert Harling, the action is set in Truvy’s (Penry Gustafson) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Stephanie Keel) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married) the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cecilia Stevenson); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Julie McCallum) who has a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Kristin Cobb) whose daughter, Shelby (Jessica Butel) is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with great southern lines and acerbic repartee, the play takes the audience through a delightfully funny story which moves toward tragedy when an unexpected death occurs. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but it also draws on the underlying strength and love of its characters and the writer’s special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company both in good times and in bad. $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
HISTORICAL JEWISH MARKER UNVEILED: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Beth Shalom Cemetery. The Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative (CJHI), in partnership with the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina and Historic Columbia, will dedicate a South Carolina Historical Marker. The public is invited to be part of the dedication and enjoy free tours of the cemetery after the dedication with state archaeologist Jonathan Leader. 5827 N Trenholm Rd. (803) 782-2500, www.historiccolumbia.org/cjhi
DOLLAR SUNDAY: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens. Every third Sunday of the month, residents of Richland and Lexington counties are invited to tour of one of Historic Columbia’s house museums for just $1! Visit the Hampton-Preston Mansion & Gardens and explore one of Columbia’s grandest houses and gardens. Tickets can be purchased at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills, located at 1616 Blanding Street. General admission prices apply for any house tours after the first. 1616 Blanding St. (803)-252-1770 x 23, www.historiccolumbia.org
SUNDAYS WITH STEINWAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at Rice Music House. Join us for an extraordinary afternoon piano performance with Chang-Yong Shin. Twenty-one year old Korean pianist Shin was the winner of the First Prize in the 2016 Hilton Head International Piano Competition. He has won prizes at competitions around the world. He was the first prize winner of the Kookmin Ilbo & Hansei University music competition (2005); Grand prizes at the C.Bechstein & Samik music competition (2006), the Hankook Ilbo competition (2006), and the CBS competition (2008); First prize at the Ewha & Kyeonghyang competition (2008), third prize at the Chopin Junior competition and the Eumyeon competition in 2005. Free, but RSVP to ensure a seat. The Village at Sandhill, 470 Town Center Place #16. (803) 254-2777, https://ricemusichouse.com/
SYLVIA: 3 p.m. Sunday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Written by Robert Harling, the action is set in Truvy’s (Penry Gustafson) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Stephanie Keel) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married) the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cecilia Stevenson); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Julie McCallum) who has a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Kristin Cobb) whose daughter, Shelby (Jessica Butel) is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with great southern lines and acerbic repartee, the play takes the audience through a delightfully funny story which moves toward tragedy when an unexpected death occurs. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but it also draws on the underlying strength and love of its characters and the writer’s special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company both in good times and in bad. $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MONDAY, JAN. 16
MICHAEL CASSIDY: AS THEY ARE & DIANE KILGORE CONDON: FILM OF THE MIND: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday at if ART Gallery. The gallery will open two solo exhibitions. Cassidy, of West Columbia, S.C., will present a new body of small paintings of plants, shells, deer antlers and pieces of brick. Kilgore Condon, of Greenville, S.C., will present a new body of large and small works featuring animals and vegetation. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
UPCOMING EVENTS
WINTER IS FOR THE BIRDS!: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Riverfront Park. Learn about the birds at our park and in your back yards at this time of year. We’ll look around to find birds, so bring binoculars and field guides if you have them. Afterward, we will assemble some pine cone and seed feeders that you can take home to encourage avian visitors to visit your own back yard. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
“LET THE GLORY PASS AWAY” RELEASE EVENT: 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Delaney’s Speakeasy. Award-winning local author, educator, and entrepreneur James D. McCallister’s third novel, “Let the Glory Pass Away”, will be released in print and ebook editions. McCallister will be signing and reading from the novel. Live music will be performed by local singer-songwriters Bentz Kirby and Chris Compton. While this novel is the third tale set in his fictionalized midlands of South Carolina, McCallister wrote this story as a new introduction to what he calls his Neo-Southern Gothic “Edgewater County” series, which includes eight additional novels and story collections, all of which are complete. 711 Saluda Ave. (803) 255-0869, www.jamesdmccallister.com
THE LISTENING ROOM EXPERIENCE: THE MUSIC OF CHET BAKER: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 17 at So You Want to Dance Ballroom. Tired of straining to hear the music above the bar crowds? Looks like Columbia is getting a true listening room. Mark Rapp will kick things off when he brings together Nick Brewer (keys), Sam Edwards (bass), Chris Church (percussion) and Amanda Mayo (vocals). The focus will be the music of Chet Baker. Great acoustics and a great dance floor, should you want to move to the music. Plenty of free parking. $10 cover; $8 for students. Includes a beverage and snacks. 554 Meeting St. West Columbia. (803) 569-0380, http://colajazz.com/event/listening-room-chet-baker/
2017 COMMUNITY INFORMATION STATION: 5-9 p.m. Jan. 18 at Greater Works Ministry. Many healthcare vendors, public safety agency representatives, community organizations and businesses will be present including: Benefits Bank Counselors who will make sure you and your family get the medical and financial assistance you deserve. Special assistance will also be available for our Vets and their families and make appointments for free tax preparation. FBI agents will assist in downloading the new FBI Child ID App for Android and Smart Phones. They will also do finger printing for Child ID Kits while supplies last. Richland County Sheriff Deputies will perform child seat safety checks to make sure that precious cargo you’re carrying is buckled in safe and sound. Palmetto Health Mobile Clinic personnel will conduct general health checkups, blood pressure checks, prostate screening and diabetes testing. Senior Resources will take applications for those interested in helping deliver Meals on Wheels, join the Foster Grandparents or Senior Companion programs. Capital City Dentistry will be on site with free giveaways and will make appointments for more involved exams and treatments. The South Carolina State Housing and Finance Development Authority will share their programs that assist residents with everything from rental subsidies to mortgage assistance. The Lt. Governor’s Office on Aging will share their programs and support for our senior residents that enable them to remain independent longer. And, information on eating healthy at affordable prices will be available through the Ministry’s FreshBox Program. Information will also be given to help with Second Chance Banking from Woodforest Bank, learn your body’s correct alignment from a licensed chiropractor and much more! Come out and enjoy the games, prizes, refreshments and information on how to have a healthier and happier 2017! Open and free to the general public.1700 Alta Vista Dr., Suite 270. (803) 754-5300
ROSS HOLMES AND ALTHEA JACKSON: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18 at Rosso in Trenholm Plazza. Ross and Aletha feature a wide variety of music from jazz, standards (Sinatra, Darin, Bennett, Martin) to doo-wop and everything in between. 4840 Forest Dr. (803)787-3949 for reservations.
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: DAVID RODRIGUEZ: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 18 at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Rodriguez is a solo saxophonist with over 20 years experience. He has played various venues, private parties and social gatherings. He plays a lot of smooth jazz dinner music as well as Latin Jazz. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
DRAWING FOR MEANING EXHIBITION RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 19 at McMaster Gallery. “Drawing for Meaning” brings together faculty from across the School of Visual Art and Design in an exhibition that examines how drawing enables discovery and invention in the studio, the classroom, and in academic and field research. The exhibition highlights the diverse ways in which drawing impacts creative and academic practices and lends insight into how drawing is a vital component of a range of creative projects and processes. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Longstreet Theatre. The University of SC Department of Theatre and Dance has joined this national movement of theatre artists standing up against intolerance and is hosting a gathering to publicly launch the initiative. Hundreds of theaters around the nation will stage similar events on the eve of the Presidential Inauguration, during which participants will join in a collective, simultaneous action, together creating “light” for challenging times ahead. Inspired by the tradition of leaving a “ghost light” on in a darkened theater, artists and communities will make or renew a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone — regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. The gathering is open to all. Participants are asked to bring their own light (smartphone lights, flashlights, etc) to create a collective beacon emphasizing a shared pledge of honoring diversity in the university’s theatre spaces. Participants will also be encouraged to write down their personal commitments to creating an environment of inclusion on provided pledge cards, and share those pledges via social media using the hashtags #Ghostlight Project, #AllAreWelcome and #BeALight. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, www.theghostlightproject.com
2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH MYQ KAPLAN: Doors open, 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Tapps Arts Center. Tapps Arts Center and Soda City Standup are happy to announce the two year anniversary of 3rd Thursday Comedy Nights with headliner MYQ Kaplan. Myq has been seen on Letterman, Last Comic Standing, Conan, The Tonight Show and America’s Got Talent. Myq tours all over the country, and is making his way to Columbia for one night only! $12 in advance; $15 day of show. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
WINTERTIME BOTANY: Noon-1 p.m. Jan. 20 at South Carolina State Library. Calling all nature-lovers! Join us as we learn about wintertime botany with John Nelson, Curator of the A. C. Moore Herbarium. Nelson will lead an hour-long presentation on how to identify regional plants during the cold winter months, offering hands-on advice on how to recognize species of trees by their twigs. Nelson will also recommend the best reference materials for aspiring botanists looking to increase their knowledge of the natural world. Bringing a hand lens or similar tool with you is encouraged. The presentation is free, and no registration is required. 1500 Senate St. (803) 734-8666, www.statelibrary.sc.gov
FRIDAY NIGHT LASER LIGHTS: 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Jan. 20 at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests will enjoy a stunning display of lasers choreographed to a number of hits. There will be three different shows all featuring different genres of music: 7 p.m. – U2 (run time: 50 mins), 8 p.m. – Aerosmith (run time: 47 mins) and 9 p.m. – Pink Floyd: Echoes (run time: 54 mins). Doors open at 6 p.m. The Boeing Observatory will also be open during the event for guests to do some night sky viewing while waiting on their shows. The event will also feature special laser enhancing glasses, local food trucks and a planetarium bar for guests to purchase beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by K&W Beverage. $10 per show for general public; $8 per show for museum members. $15 for two shows general public, $12 for members. Please note: Laser shows contain bright, flashing lights that may cause discomfort to those with light sensitivity or other pre-existing conditions. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
HISTORIC HAPPY HOUR: PRESIDENTIAL TRIVIA: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Seibels House. Think you know your presidential trivia? Want to test your knowledge of the executive office and its relationship with Columbia? Join Historic Columbia on inauguration night at their quarterly Historic Happy Hour, presented by the Land Bank Lofts, for presidential trivia, drinks and light snacks. Learn interesting facts and test your presidential knowledge — from learning about FDR’s visit to Fort Jackson during World War II, to George Washington’s comments on Columbia during his Southern tour. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. There is limited space and guests are encouraged to purchase advance tickets. HC members: $15; non-member: $20. 1601 Richland St. (803)-252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN: 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Columbia Museum of Art. Combine the energy and swing of traditional American jazz with the rich harmonies and dark chromaticism of gypsy music, and one just begins to scratch the surface of the wonderful complexity that is Gypsy Jazz. Noel Freidline, acclaimed musician and artistic director of the series, performs with the Page brothers, guitarist Andy and bassist Zack, along with Asheville, N.C.-based jazz violinist Matt Williams. Happy hour and galleries open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Cash bar. Individual Seats: $35, $28 for members, $5 for students. Premier table seating: $300 for 6 guests and two bottles of wine, $200 for four guests & one bottle of wine. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING WITH BESTSELLING AUTHOR KAREN WHITE: 1:45-3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Irmo Branch Library. You are invited to attend an afternoon with New York Times Bestselling Author Karen White in celebration of the release of “The Guests on South Battery”, the fifth installment of the Tradd Street series which takes place in historic Charleston, South Carolina. Books-a-Million will be on hand in order to sell this and previously published books by Karen White. This event is free and open to the public. Mungo Meeting Room, 6251 St. Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, friends.irmobranchlibrary@gmail.com
COLUMBIA CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park South area parking lot. Join us for a Ranger-guided tour along the historic Columbia Canal and learn how it has been a part of Columbia’s growth and innovation for almost 200 years. We’ll discuss the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the SC State Penitentiary (CCI). 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
SYLVIA: 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
NIGHT WALK: 6 -7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Riverfront Park. Twilight in the park is the perfect time to observe nature, be it a spectacular sunset or the last flurry of activity for the day as birds settle for the long night ahead. On clear nights, the stars emerge to illuminate our curiosity. Meet on top of the Canal Head gates, north parking lot. 4122 River Dr. (803) 545-3100
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: KANIKA MOORE & DUSTIN RETZLAFF: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 25 at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Moore is “moore” than your average super powered, full range, sweet soul vocal. Kanika is a high octane dance party diva. This singing and dancing queen never stops impressing the crowds. Dustin Retzlaff is a performing musician, piano technician, and small business entrepreneur in Columbia. He graduated with a Master of Music degree from the USC, and is a doctoral candidate in jazz studies. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
ONE COLUMBIA, TWO CANALS, THREE RIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Riverfront Park South area parking lot. Walk with us to learn how Columbia used our waterways in the past; hear about the process now underway to evaluate the Columbia Canal following last year’s flood; and hear about additions to the Three Rivers Greenway along the beautiful Lower Saluda River. Meet at the Red Schoolhouse, south area parking lot. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
WNOK BRIDAL EXPO: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. There is no better place to start planning for your big day than the WNOK Bridal Expo. Bring your fiancé and your bridal party and plan to spend the day sampling cakes, checking out bands and DJs and attending all of the great events that will be scheduled for the day. $12. 1101 Lincoln St. (803) 545-0001, www.columbiaconventioncenter.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOUR: ESTATE SALES & AUCTIONS: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 31 at the historic building which houses The Red Lion, Columbia’s downtown antique mall. Historic Columbia’s popular behind-the-scenes tour, presented by Second Wind Heating and Air, returns for an exclusive look inside the historic building which houses The Red Lion, Columbia’s downtown antique mall. Guests will explore the history of the building and of the Robert Mills Historic District, while The Red Lion owner, Chris Livingston, will detail the origins and the evolution of the company and explain the business of buying and selling history. In addition, guests will gain helpful tips on assessing the value of items and the bidding process. Drinks and light refreshments are included. HC members, $20; non-members, $25. 1929 Hampton St. (803)-252-1770 x 15, www.historiccolumbia.org
