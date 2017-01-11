It’s time for Restaurant Week. Here’s what’s happening.

Restaurant Week is back. Get ready for 20 days of prix fixe menus, promotions and discounts at more than 40 Columbia restaurants.
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
It’s only been a few months since the last restaurant week, because Columbia-area restaurants added a second event in October for the first time, where about 25 restaurants participated.
The one happening Thursday, Jan 12-Sunday, Jan. 22 is part of a statewide Restaurant Week that is sponsored by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. The purpose of Restaurant Week in January is to encourage dining out during the post-holiday winter slowdown.
NEW THIS YEAR
Tin Lizzy’s, Terrace at Embassy Suites, Grill Marks, Grecian Gardens, Pearlz Oyster Bar, Kaminsky’s
WORDS FROM A NEW PARTICIPANT
“We’ve been in business for 31 years in West Columbia, but we’re not as well known in downtown Columbia, even though we’re so close. We thought it’d be a good idea to participate in Restaurant Week to reach new customers,” said Stacie Koutrakos of the family-run Greek restaurant Grecian Gardens. The restaurant will be serving some of its most popular dishes like broiled salmon, roasted chicken marinated in Greek herbs and spanakopita.
What’s Good Here? Grecian Gardens in West Columbia
WORDS FROM A VETERAN PARTICIPANT
“It’s a win-win for the restaurants and customers,” Villa Tronco owner Carmella Roche said. The Italian restaurant has offered special menus for Restaurant Week since the event’s inception.
“It’s a good time for people to come out and try new restaurants and dishes they maybe haven’t tried yet, but reservations are definitely recommended,” Roche said.
DISHES TO LOOK OUT FOR
▪ Duck confit quesadilla at Cellar on Greene
▪ Salted caramel, Bailey’s irish cream and candied hazelnut macaroon sampler at Pearlz Oyster Bar
▪ Filet mignon pasta at Saluda’s
▪ Italian eggrolls at Villa Tronco
THE WHOLE LIST
Here are all the participating Columbia restaurants. Note that some restaurants decide to take part at the last minute and might not be listed. Find more info and menus at http://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com.
Vista:
Blue Marlin, Carolina Ale House, Carolina Strip Club, Gervais & Vine, Grill Marks, Kaminsky’s, Liberty Tap Room, Motor Supply, Pearlz Oyster Bar, Ristorante Divino, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, SakiTumi Sushi Grill and Bar, Sure Fire Tacos & Tortilla Grill, Tin Lizzy’s
Downtown:
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, M Grille, Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria, The Oak Table, Villa Tronco
Five Points:
Cellar on Greene, Harper’s, Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe, Publico Kitchen & Tap, Saluda’s, Yesterday’s, Pawley’s Front Porch
Devine Street:
Il Giorgione, Za’s Brick Oven Pizza
Forest Drive:
Lizard’s Thicket (also at Beltline, Blythewood, Broad River, Elmwood, Garners Ferry and Two Notch locations), Rosso Trattoria Italia, Tombo Grille
West Columbia:
Grecian Gardens, Terra
Harbison:
Carolina Ale House, M Kitchen, Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse
Others:
Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar, The Melting Pot, The Terrace at Embassy Suites, Alodia’s, Original Pancake House
