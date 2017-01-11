What to drink at Lula Drake Wine Parlour, the hot new spot on Main Street

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty Pause

0:22 Clemson flag flies over SC State House

0:46 How to quickly dehead shrimp

1:11 Deshaun Watson explains decision to enter the NFL draft

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

1:27 Trump supporters arrive early for Fayetteville 'Thank You' rally

11:03 Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally

1:37 Postgame reaction from Heathwood Hall's win over Cardinal Newman

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address