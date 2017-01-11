Go Columbia

January 11, 2017 2:00 PM

Music in the Midlands: Jaheim, Dylan Schneider, Maradeen

By Erin Shaw

eshaw@thestate.com

Jaheim

Jaheim Hoagland, the R&B singer who simply goes by Jaheim, is a veteran balladeer known for the songs “Could It Be” and “Put that Woman First.” He released his seventh studio album, “Struggle Love,” in 2016, an effort that shows the singer is still smooth and authentically R&B.

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $44-$124. www.thetownship.org

OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS

Dylan Schneider: The up-and-coming country singer from Terre Haute, Indiana, will perform a ticketed show at Tin Roof.

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. $10. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Marley Erin: The University of South Carolina student and Chapin native will play a chill night of acoustic covers and originals.

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Drip in Five Points, 729 Saluda Ave. Free. facebook.com/events/1425527590823088

Maradeen: A high-energy rock quartet with classical and jazz improvisation backgrounds.

10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St. Free. www.mainstreetpublichouse.com

Frank Lee and Allie Burbrink: A special, late afternoon show featuring country, bluegrass, spirituals and duets.

4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse, 900 Main St. $5 at the door. facebook.com/HunterGathererBrewery

