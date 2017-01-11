Music in the Midlands: Jaheim, Dylan Schneider, Maradeen

Jaheim
Jaheim Hoagland, the R&B singer who simply goes by Jaheim, is a veteran balladeer known for the songs “Could It Be” and “Put that Woman First.” He released his seventh studio album, “Struggle Love,” in 2016, an effort that shows the singer is still smooth and authentically R&B.
7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $44-$124. www.thetownship.org
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Dylan Schneider: The up-and-coming country singer from Terre Haute, Indiana, will perform a ticketed show at Tin Roof.
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. $10. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Marley Erin: The University of South Carolina student and Chapin native will play a chill night of acoustic covers and originals.
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Drip in Five Points, 729 Saluda Ave. Free. facebook.com/events/1425527590823088
Maradeen: A high-energy rock quartet with classical and jazz improvisation backgrounds.
10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St. Free. www.mainstreetpublichouse.com
Frank Lee and Allie Burbrink: A special, late afternoon show featuring country, bluegrass, spirituals and duets.
4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse, 900 Main St. $5 at the door. facebook.com/HunterGathererBrewery
