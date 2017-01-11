Go Columbia

January 11, 2017 11:31 AM

Test your “Hamilton” knowledge at Workshop Theatre trivia

By Lezlie Patterson

Special to Go Columbia

Tickets to see the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Hamilton” are not easy to come by – even if you could get to New York to see it.

Workshop Theatre has a way to give Columbians a taste of the hip-hop phenomenon that is about history and has made history. It is hosting a “Hamilton” trivia night this Sunday, Jan. 15.

It’s an opportunity to show off your “Hamilton” knowledge with teams of no more than four participants. A variety of prizes will be given, including prizes for the top three teams, and door prizes given throughout the night. The event is family-friendly – including team names. To get you warmed up, we offer this “Hamilton” quiz:

 

If you go

Hamilton Trivia

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

WHERE: Market Space at 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St.

COST: $40 team entry fee

INFO: http://workshoptheatre.com/home.html

